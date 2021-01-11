 Skip to content
(ABC News) The COVID rate so far in 2021: 163 Americans diagnosed with COVID every minute, and 2 Americans dead from it. "The U.S. has not seen a day with fewer than 100,000 new cases in more than two months" and Sunday was the 41st day in a row with 1,000+ fatalities
55
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to go to the gym.  People walking around with the masks around their nose.  People wearing the chin diaper.  Hell, one women's fitness class they just removed their masks entirely.  I'd put their numbers at about 25-33%.  I wanted to go back and see I could do to get back into shape while being relatively safe (and warm); I guess I have my answer.

A few months back, there were about 300 new cases a day here in MD.  Now we're at 3000.  The hospitals still have room, but the number of hospitalized is steadily climbing.  We're at about 20% total bed capacity utilized with 25% of the ICU beds being utilized (if my information is accurate, MD has 10,000 total and 2,000 ICU). We're definitely seeing the spike from the holidays.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because we are testing more now..... do I really need the /s?
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhhh, what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember being shocked when New Mexico hit the 1000 death mark.  2000 deaths was upsetting.  We are at the point of having around 25 deaths each day, and a lot of them are in their 40s and 50s.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be like this for most, if not all, of this year. Vaccines for low-risk folks won't be available for some time - at least May in my state - and getting a 75%+ vaccination rate in the population will take months beyond that.

Understand that morons are going to continue to die, and try to take as many of the rest of us with them. Do your best to not be a moron. Avoid morons whenever possible. Don't do what morons do. Don't be where morons are. If you have to interact with morons, assume that they're all diseased & contagious, and act accordingly.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I rather know how many new people have presented with symptoms.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you trump.


No, really.  And fark you antimaskers.


And, fark you "it's just the flu"-ers

And, fark you "I need to have holidays with my family" people.

And fark you anyone who doesn't give this the seriousness it was known to deserve over 9 months ago.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: I remember being shocked when New Mexico hit the 1000 death mark.  2000 deaths was upsetting.  We are at the point of having around 25 deaths each day, and a lot of them are in their 40s and 50s.


My governor hasn't had a briefing in over 20 days and is now refusing to take the WH task force's weekly report.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So. Much. Winning.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Dreidel: Uhhhh, what?

[Fark user image image 672x149]


I think we all know who is responsible for our current Covid nightmare.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 7-day rolling average of COVID deaths has been over 2,500 every day since January 1st. That's a minimum of 77,500 deaths in a month. That same rolling average has been over 3,000 since January 8th and just passed 3,300 yesterday. Maintaining that rate (or accelerating it as I expect will come to pass) would push us over 100,000 deaths in a single month.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Dr Dreidel: Uhhhh, what?

[Fark user image image 672x149]

I think we all know who is responsible for our current Covid nightmare.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunday was the 41st day in a row with 1,000+ fatalities

I bet it's actually worse than this makes is sound.  If you look at daily cases and fatalities, there is a noticeable drop on Saturday and Sunday.  I don't know why, probably something to do with reporting (I don't actually think the virus punches out for the weekend).

The number you really want to look at is the 7 day moving average which, according to worldometers, has been above 1000 since Nov 9, 2020, and for the last week or so has been over 3000.  Even up here in Canada we're over 100 per day on the 7 day average in the last week (which is ~1000 per day if you normalize to the US population, give or take).

No signs that it's going to get better anytime soon unfortunately.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: The 7-day rolling average of


The three-fark-comment-rolling-average says I need to type faster......
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: fark you trump.


No, really.  And fark you antimaskers.


And, fark you "it's just the flu"-ers

And, fark you "I need to have holidays with my family" people.

And fark you anyone who doesn't give this the seriousness it was known to deserve over 9 months ago.


remember how tragic and senseless 9-11 was?  we are past a 9-11 PER DAY.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheAlgebraist: Sunday was the 41st day in a row with 1,000+ fatalities

I bet it's actually worse than this makes is sound.  If you look at daily cases and fatalities, there is a noticeable drop on Saturday and Sunday.  I don't know why, probably something to do with reporting (I don't actually think the virus punches out for the weekend).

The number you really want to look at is the 7 day moving average which, according to worldometers, has been above 1000 since Nov 9, 2020, and for the last week or so has been over 3000.  Even up here in Canada we're over 100 per day on the 7 day average in the last week (which is ~1000 per day if you normalize to the US population, give or take).

No signs that it's going to get better anytime soon unfortunately.


And certainly not with the prevailing attitude that "the worst is behind us", while the worst continues to appear ahead of us.

But hey, there's a vaccine sitting in a box somewhere, so I guess that means I'm safe.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheAlgebraist: Serious Black: The 7-day rolling average of

The three-fark-comment-rolling-average says I need to type faster......


You just need to learn to type faster! :)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: fark you trump.


No, really.  And fark you antimaskers.


And, fark you "it's just the flu"-ers

And, fark you "I need to have holidays with my family" people.

And fark you anyone who doesn't give this the seriousness it was known to deserve over 9 months ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why my new year planning was based entirely around not having to leave my apartment for 4-6 months. I wish I could make the time productive, but COVID and the collapse of the USA (which would be amusing if I were not in it) has me perpetually wigged out and frazzled. Ordered a fresh stack of sweatpants, have gotten heavy into modding video games (540 mods running in XCOM and just started on Mass Effect 3 and Stellaris), and my savings should keep me in enough weed to get through these days of ye unending shiatshow.

Seriously though, if one of the first things Biden does isn't paying all of us to follow the Wobambo Quality of Life Enrichment Program, then this is going to get so much worse before vaccines get to enough people.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wars are less destructive.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheAlgebraist: Sunday was the 41st day in a row with 1,000+ fatalities

I bet it's actually worse than this makes is sound.  If you look at daily cases and fatalities, there is a noticeable drop on Saturday and Sunday.  I don't know why, probably something to do with reporting (I don't actually think the virus punches out for the weekend).

The number you really want to look at is the 7 day moving average which, according to worldometers, has been above 1000 since Nov 9, 2020, and for the last week or so has been over 3000.  Even up here in Canada we're over 100 per day on the 7 day average in the last week (which is ~1000 per day if you normalize to the US population, give or take).

No signs that it's going to get better anytime soon unfortunately.


Only if it's a central moving average.  The other is useless as it lags too much
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
go donnie go
 
wingnut396
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think the question you will hear soon is why is Joe Biden not doing more to stop this pandemic that he is totally on the hook for?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wobambo: This is why my new year planning was based entirely around not having to leave my apartment for 4-6 months. I wish I could make the time productive, but COVID and the collapse of the USA (which would be amusing if I were not in it)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's a lot of World Trade Centers
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wingnut396: I think the question you will hear soon is why is Joe Biden not doing more to stop this pandemic that he is totally on the hook for?


and according to Rev Warnock's "vote for me adverts" he aired this Dec, he said he would work "day and night" on the covid issues.

I didn't think reverends could lie, but there you have it.

day and night...uhhuh. sure....
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I tried to go to the gym.  People walking around with the masks around their nose.  People wearing the chin diaper.  Hell, one women's fitness class they just removed their masks entirely.  I'd put their numbers at about 25-33%.  I wanted to go back and see I could do to get back into shape while being relatively safe (and warm); I guess I have my answer.

A few months back, there were about 300 new cases a day here in MD.  Now we're at 3000.  The hospitals still have room, but the number of hospitalized is steadily climbing.  We're at about 20% total bed capacity utilized with 25% of the ICU beds being utilized (if my information is accurate, MD has 10,000 total and 2,000 ICU). We're definitely seeing the spike from the holidays.


Our hospital is at 50% capacity, but the ICU is full. There's a nurse shortage though. Capacity doesn't matter if there isn't proper care.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Wobambo: This is why my new year planning was based entirely around not having to leave my apartment for 4-6 months. I wish I could make the time productive, but COVID and the collapse of the USA (which would be amusing if I were not in it)

[Fark user image 676x537]


"Peter, did you take the money from the family jar take perverse entertainment in watching the collapse of your own country?"
Family Guy - Who, Me?
Youtube 1Y7-SfPe64E
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Illinois was dropping, even through Thanksgiving.

Then Christmas happened.

Now schools are opening.

\ Goddamn we're so close
\\ STOP THROWING!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To paraphrase a Trump supporter, it's hurting the people it's supposed to. To quote Trump supporters, "fark your feelings." To express my own sentiments, I hope Trump supporters and their families die slowly and painfully.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Remember everyone  "Covid-19 affects 'virtually nobody''
 
Serious Black
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jjwars1: born_yesterday: I tried to go to the gym.  People walking around with the masks around their nose.  People wearing the chin diaper.  Hell, one women's fitness class they just removed their masks entirely.  I'd put their numbers at about 25-33%.  I wanted to go back and see I could do to get back into shape while being relatively safe (and warm); I guess I have my answer.

A few months back, there were about 300 new cases a day here in MD.  Now we're at 3000.  The hospitals still have room, but the number of hospitalized is steadily climbing.  We're at about 20% total bed capacity utilized with 25% of the ICU beds being utilized (if my information is accurate, MD has 10,000 total and 2,000 ICU). We're definitely seeing the spike from the holidays.

Our hospital is at 50% capacity, but the ICU is full. There's a nurse shortage though. Capacity doesn't matter if there isn't proper care.


I was advised just last week that we can train millions of CNAs and LPNs within weeks and field them to critical care facilities around the country. Are you telling me the people who gave me such advice were lying?
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Only if it's a central moving average.  The other is useless as it lags too much


I have no idea what this means.  Isn't it just the same number shifted by ~3 days?  I think if you shift the overall graph 3 days in either direction it still tells the same story.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Serious Black: .

I was advised just last week that we can train millions of CNAs and LPNs within weeks and field them to critical care facilities around the country. Are you telling me the people who gave me such advice were lying?


I don't see why you can't train people by throwing them into the deep end of the water and if people die people die but those people going to learn how to do that job in the interim
 
SansNeural
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
US COVID deaths 2020: 345,600

US Population increase 2020: 1,937,734

This is not adequate, people.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think after this is all said and done theres gonna be a lot more room on the freeway.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And what happened two months ago, when this trend started? That's right: Biden got elected. Case closed.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm shocked, our dear leader had been so vigilant about covid 19
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My wife was elated to see the number of retailers available on Instacart...Kroger, to Target to Sephora, etc.  Neither of us really want to be out in the store crowds.  And I'm sure many people wouldn't want to be around her if they knew she spent her 12 hour shift caring for Covid patients.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SansNeural: US COVID deaths 2020: 345,600

US Population increase 2020: 1,937,734

This is not adequate, people.


You're right. COVID's going to have to kill a lot more people to reverse our increasing population.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I expect 5,000 a day this week.  We should clear 400,000 dead by this time next week.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I expect 5,000 a day this week.  We should clear 400,000 dead by this time next week.


Find out in next week's exciting episode of Man vs Nature!
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: Leader O'Cola: Only if it's a central moving average.  The other is useless as it lags too much

I have no idea what this means.  Isn't it just the same number shifted by ~3 days?  I think if you shift the overall graph 3 days in either direction it still tells the same story.


Day 1: 10
Day 2: 12
Day 3: 14

Moving average over 3 day period = (10 + 12 + 14)/3 = 36/3 = 12.  You can either say your 3 day moving average at day 3 is 12 or you can center it around day 2, so your centered moving average at day 2 would be 12.  Same calculation, but applied to a different time point.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
/could just as easily be Man vs Man's Nature
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SansNeural: US COVID deaths 2020: 345,600

US Population increase 2020: 1,937,734

This is not adequate, people.


COVID is slacking
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: TheAlgebraist: Leader O'Cola: Only if it's a central moving average.  The other is useless as it lags too much

I have no idea what this means.  Isn't it just the same number shifted by ~3 days?  I think if you shift the overall graph 3 days in either direction it still tells the same story.

Day 1: 10
Day 2: 12
Day 3: 14

Moving average over 3 day period = (10 + 12 + 14)/3 = 36/3 = 12.  You can either say your 3 day moving average at day 3 is 12 or you can center it around day 2, so your centered moving average at day 2 would be 12.  Same calculation, but applied to a different time point.


Adding to the second part of your post...when you have a steeply increasing process of numbers, changing where you center something like a moving average changes the story somewhat.  At a given slice in time, if your moving average is entirely historical (all days in the past) it's not going to capture as well the fact that the rate of your numerical process is skyrocketing at a given point in time.  Since we're not analyzing far into the past (recent days or weeks) shifting the analysis in time to be centered helps un-hide the real rate at which a moving average is changing (and with it the underlying source numbers).
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Illinois was dropping, even through Thanksgiving.

Then Christmas happened.

Now schools are opening.

\ Goddamn we're so close
\\ STOP THROWING!


It's like tanking the season after you landed the #1 draft pick AND stacked the roster.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Rapmaster2000: I expect 5,000 a day this week.  We should clear 400,000 dead by this time next week.

Find out in next week's exciting episode of Man vs Nature!


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
