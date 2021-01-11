 Skip to content
(Twitter) Trumpers protest at Twitter headquarters this morning was attended by, *checks numbers* ... by no one (twitter.com)
52
    More: Awkward, shot  
52 Comments
 
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Heraclitus
53 minutes ago  
Maybe it wasnt about 1st Amendment Rights after all.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
53 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
i_got_no_strings [BareFark]
53 minutes ago  
I think the fact that even the police had to hear about it through a flyer may help to explain the problem.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
52 minutes ago  
Maybe they went to Twitter Landscaping accidentally.

/ couldn't care less.

/ couldn't care less.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
52 minutes ago  

i_got_no_strings: I think the fact that even the police had to hear about it through a flyer may help to explain the problem.


They were unable to coordinate their Twitter protest on Twitter since they've all been banned
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
52 minutes ago  
They couldn't even outnumber lara loomers protest. That's just pathetic
 
TxRabbit
51 minutes ago  
That's Trump's biggest HUGEST rally yet!!!
 
litespeed74
51 minutes ago  
#fail
 
special20 [TotalFark]
50 minutes ago  
Twitter protests are nothing without handcuffs and urine.
 
HotWingConspiracy
50 minutes ago  
If this was a just world the desiccated corpse of Laura Loomer would still be handcuffed to the front door.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
50 minutes ago  
No one's inside, either. Twitter is 100% work-from-home due to the pandemic.
 
kbronsito
50 minutes ago  
Did they not get my Parler Invite?
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  
Gee, maybe you realize the cops aren't on your side now that one of the crazies got sent to the morgue.

Careful when you come crash landing back in to reality, that pavement is pretty thick.
 
4th Horseman
48 minutes ago  
Womp womp.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: [Fark user image image 425x339]

😌😆🦅


😌😆🦅
 
LeroyBourne
48 minutes ago  
They know they killed a cop, they know what the cops want to do.
 
great_tigers
47 minutes ago  

TxRabbit: That's Trump's biggest HUGEST rally yet!!!


Did you see Biden's in Arizona?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  
That's actually kinda sad. Why get all worked up about ..... Laundry list of lies..... To back off now? It's not like you're going to get a second chance at this malarkey. Either you push all in now or die a slave to the Deep state

I said all that sarcastically just in case you're too stupid to know that
I said all that sarcastically just in case you're too stupid to know that
 
WelldeadLink
45 minutes ago  
Well... one person showed up.
 
Sam Malone
45 minutes ago  
They kept checking their phones for a signal from Dear Leader to charge but it never came.

Twitter was mysteriously silent and they got confused when they checked Parler, as there's no mention of what a code 404 means in the qanon handbook.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
44 minutes ago  
Maybe this was the problem on Wednesday?

So many times - SO, so many times - the Right has promised they would "descend on the Capitol and unleash hell" with trucks, motorcycles, armed patriots, the guns They tried to take (or whatever) and Show Those DC Fatcats What For.

And every time (before last week), it turned out to be no one and nothing.

// cry wolf and let slip the hogs of derp
 
special20 [TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  

LeroyBourne: They know they killed a cop, they know what the cops want to do.


...and what do the cops want to do? I don't think the whole thought escaped your helmet... could you elaborate?
 
pueblonative
41 minutes ago  

LeroyBourne: They know they killed a cop, they know what the cops want to do.

Kill a black guy?


Kill a black guy?
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  

i_got_no_strings: I think the fact that even the police had to hear about it through a flyer may help to explain the problem.

It was being discussed over in Freeperville.


It was being discussed over in Freeperville.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
41 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: Maybe it wasnt about 1st Amendment Rights after all.


Indeed. When people are complaining about deplatforming and 1st amendment rights, what they're REALLY biatching about is not being able to make money on said platform.

/you probably already knew that
//I'm being Mr. Obvious today
///slashies come in threes
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  
Twitter HQ loudspeaker:
The Human Beinz -- Nobody But Me
Youtube iTMCI1VaGek
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
39 minutes ago  

great_tigers: TxRabbit: That's Trump's biggest HUGEST rally yet!!!

Did you see Biden's in Arizona?


The one right after Bowling Green massacre?  Yeah, I was there - it was the YUGEST!
 
inglixthemad
38 minutes ago  
Nelson-ha-ha.gif
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  
Honestly to a degree I am guessing the FBI continuing to pick these dipshiats up added with being placed on the no fly list may gotten some of the larpers to realize it's better to remain a keyboard commando. I mean for the first time in their lives they are being fired arrested and generally held to account. I would guess at least some percentage slither back in their hole.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  
LOL WE TROLL U LIBZ

/seriously, somebody is going to post that in all seriousness
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
San Francisco is under COVID lockdown right now. Nobody is at Twitter headquarters
 
I Heart Grammar
32 minutes ago  

OldRod: i_got_no_strings: I think the fact that even the police had to hear about it through a flyer may help to explain the problem.

They were unable to coordinate their Twitter protest on Twitter since they've all been banned


bUTmYfReEzEsPeeCh!!
 
tinderfitles
32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  
They're still in hiding.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: No one's inside, either. Twitter is 100% work-from-home due to the pandemic.


Well, obviously they were protesting from home.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Maybe this was the problem on Wednesday?

So many times - SO, so many times - the Right has promised they would "descend on the Capitol and unleash hell" with trucks, motorcycles, armed patriots, the guns They tried to take (or whatever) and Show Those DC Fatcats What For.

And every time (before last week), it turned out to be no one and nothing.

// cry wolf and let slip the hogs of derp


Yes & (maybe?) no. I definitely based my expectations on the sizes of previous rallies & the police presence they encountered.

I don't know that there were more people this time though. Just fewer police/police who let them in.
 
WithinReason
30 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

dannoyes: Protest at #Twitter HQ is a bust. Police had flier that Trump supporters would be here to protest the president being banned from the platform, but the protest did not materialize. https://t.co/NGuhIWObSP


Oh, guess that means the police that were scheduled extra OT hours weren't able to attend as protesters this time.
 
i_got_no_strings [BareFark]
28 minutes ago  

GWSuperfan: i_got_no_strings: I think the fact that even the police had to hear about it through a flyer may help to explain the problem.

It was being discussed over in Freeperville.


Nobody in Freeperville has ever left their basement even once, so it wouldn't boost attendance much.
 
X-Geek
27 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Maybe they went to Twitter Landscaping accidentally.

/ couldn't care less.


Someone finally used that expression correctly?!?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not much else to cheer about these days
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  
Mom wouldn't give them a ride.
 
lefty248
23 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Maybe this was the problem on Wednesday?

So many times - SO, so many times - the Right has promised they would "descend on the Capitol and unleash hell" with trucks, motorcycles, armed patriots, the guns They tried to take (or whatever) and Show Those DC Fatcats What For.

And every time (before last week), it turned out to be no one and nothing.

// cry wolf and let slip the hogs of derp


Cry maga tears, and let slip the hogs of derp,
 
Stupid Guitar
18 minutes ago  
Damn, too bad. I was really hoping to see what the mixing of Neo-Nazis and our Market St. crazies would have looked like.
 
ukexpat
17 minutes ago  
*trumpers'
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
16 minutes ago  

pueblonative: LeroyBourne: They know they killed a cop, they know what the cops want to do.

Kill a black guy?


Fark that was dark gallows humour...
 
LeroyBourne
15 minutes ago  

special20: LeroyBourne: They know they killed a cop, they know what the cops want to do.

...and what do the cops want to do? I don't think the whole thought escaped your helmet... could you elaborate?


I guess I'm on the side 'most leo's are decent people' and when one of their own dies they tend to unleash fury.  I think the majority of the police will put their trump flag down for the mean time.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
14 minutes ago  
"Fake news! Our Twitter protest was huge! All of us refused to use it for ONE WHOLE HOUR!"

"I think people were expecting you to assemble outside the Twitter building with signs and stuff."

"Oh suuuure, very funny. Twitter's not in a building, you idiot. It's on the Internet. Duh!"

"Can you help me find the door? I'd like to get away from this conversation and your shining intellect has blinded me."
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
12 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: No one's inside, either. Twitter is 100% work-from-home due to the pandemic.


That would have been even more awesome if people had shown up and they were protesting an empty building
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  
The fault with the failed coup was that it just wasn't enough - not enough people, and not enough coordination.

It's estimated that 8,000 people stormed the Capitol building.  That's a lot, but it's not enough.  And once they got there, they didn't have clear enough goals about what to do. So most of them just milled around.  Some of them had a target list, but not enough of them did to actually overcome the specific, last-level defenses of the people on that list.  If, instead of 8,000 people there had been 50,000, then maybe there would have been a critical mass of people with clear, deadly intent to overwhelm the defenses and actually get Pelosi, Pence, etc.  If Trump had given more clear directives to the insurgents, then maybe 8,000 would have been enough.  But in the end, Trump couldn't nut up and tell his insurgents what to do in plain terms, and he didn't have enough of a mob to let raw, visceral, animalistic anger get the job done by itself.

That's why these subsequent protests have failed, and why the expected 50-state protests will fail to bring the same coup level of violence.  Organizers are less able, and less willing, to give specific instructions to attack, kill or destroy.  And by spreading their anger out across big tech and several states, they're diluting the power of visceral anger in any one place.   This is the same pattern we saw in Charlottesville.  You'll see a smattering of people trying to keep the old flame of passion alive.  But everyone else will return to the shadows.

It's important to recognize that the failure of the coup has a lot to do with Trump's self-delusion.  Trump has, at this point, so fully bought in to his over-inflated estimates of his base, and his crowd sizes, that he probably thought he had enough people to topple the government.  He probably thought he actually had a million supporters in DC.  That definitely would have been enough to win, it were true.  If he thought he only had 8,000 or so people at his side, he probably wouldn't have been nearly as inciting as he was.  The attack probably wouldn't have happened at all.  Trump's delusions caused this, and also stopped it from being effective.
 
