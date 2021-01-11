 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   To mark Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrest 71 for human trafficking. Super Bowl LV being held in Tampa had nothing to do with it   (wfla.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bob's gonna be bored.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It happens.  Sochi is killing thousands of stray dogs before the Olympics etc...
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Odd place name for Florida, Hillsborough.  To my knowledge there are neither Hills nor Burroughs there.
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ugh, human traffic is the worst...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Wait...
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why are NFL fans such sexual predators?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Why are NFL fans such sexual predators?


Why are descendants of slave owners NFL fans such sexual predators?

Beats the hell out of me, man.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby, are you suggesting people with disposable income traveling to a strange city to view a spectator sport might imbibe liquor and trade currency for sex acts?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't worry, human trafficking aficionado Bill Bellicheck can still get his Freedom award from President Human Trafficking Fan
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Steelers complaining about inhumane conditions?
 
mufhugger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Odd place name for Florida, Hillsborough.  To my knowledge there are neither Hills nor Burroughs there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let's see... Florida, hotels, Super Bowl, human trafficking... I get hard just thinking about it.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: Bob's gonna be bored.


A witty and crafty comment.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For the price of an international plane ticket you too can turn your young female extended family members into sex slaves.

/maybe these people would get arrested more if their customers weren't cops
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
QAnon ruined anti-human trafficking efforts.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Let's see... Florida, hotels, Super Bowl, human trafficking... I get hard just thinking about it.


notsureifserious.jpg. Either way you are a worthless POS.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Let's see... Florida, hotels, Super Bowl, human trafficking... I get hard just thinking about it.


and cocaine. Don't forget the cocaine!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I used to work with a guy that got nailed in an underage sex sting in Augusta, GA, when the Masters tournament rolled into town.  He responded to a Craigslist ad and ensuing e-mail conversations showed he thought he was communicating, repeatedly, with the father of a 13 year old girl.  After unsuccessfully trying to get the case dismissed, then evidence suppressed, he plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of 120-140 months.

I always thought he was a little weird, but weird and IT go together like Forrest and Jennah.  We never imagined he was a pedo.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Odd place name for Florida, Hillsborough.  To my knowledge there are neither Hills nor Burroughs there.


It was named for Wills Hills, British Secretary of State to the colonies for 4 years.
 
