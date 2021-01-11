 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Bodybuilder who married sex doll cheats on her with "object". When asked for comment, Margo was reportedly speechless (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Followup, English-language films, Yuri Tolochko, Marriage, Dozens of guests, social media user, footage of the celebration, sex doll, broken nose  
•       •       •

823 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2021 at 1:05 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My toaster oven isn't working, so I had to use an air fryer.  I feel so ashamed, but a man's got needs.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: My toaster oven isn't working, so I had to use an air fryer.  I feel so ashamed, but a man's got needs.


Pics or it didn't happen.
 
Blue_Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does this guy keep getting attention?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the "object" a dildo?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, don't look so surprised.

campdavebadges.co.ukView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
GASP!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What the ever hell did I just read?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well he did come home to it on the Symbian so it was his hall pass.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why do they refer to this person as a bodybuilder? Their most noteworthy characteristic is being an attention whore.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hazcon - Paper Love Doll
Youtube 83JvEWShNyc
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sh*t.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
New Object categories.categoryAdd("Kinks and Freaks");
New Link categories.linksAdd(thisPage);
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I prefer my Baberellas to be electric...

Duran Duran - Electric Barbarella (Official Music Video)
Youtube MK1g5dMYR3s
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, but is she a good cook?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The guy killed me, Mal. He killed me with a sword.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope they don't have any little rubber kids - that would be really sad.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not this farking guy again
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Found a pic of the object:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Exactly which one is the doll and which is the human?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You think a real woman would like a bodybuilder.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Margo is going to him the silent treatment.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How in the hell has Borat not interviewed this weirdo yet? They'd have common ground being both Kazakhs. He should definitely propose a 3-way and just see what disturbing territory it leads to
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I object!
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well fair is fair.  She was cheating on him too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: You think a real woman would like a bodybuilder.


Have you seen what steroids do to the courtin' muscles?
 
tuxq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I hope they don't have any little rubber kids - that would be really sad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.