(Vice)   "Your cock is mine now." Hackers have taken men's internet-connected chastity cages hostage, prompting the question: who wears this?   (vice.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it like having an IOT coffee pot?
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news is so exciting.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. Parler users are really in a bind now.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait, what?


Some people are into being submissive where their partner controls their erections via a device that makes getting it up hard (pun intended).  In the sane world, this would be via said partner using a key.  But that would require said partner to physically interact with the person to allow them relief.  So someone made a version of the device that is connected to the internet.  Basically, your partner can give you permission to jerk it at a distance - say if they were on a trip and you had pre-agreed to free time.  The problem with many Internet of Things devices is that the security of the connection is laughably simplistic - or just completely absent.  Because the inventors are enamored with "I haz internet" rather than "what can some farkstick on the internet do with this?".  In this case, said farkstick jammed the devices closed and demanded money to open them.  Basically, it went from a consensual game to holding your dick hostage.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure for these people it's a feature not a bug.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*backs away slowly*
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: Pretty sure for these people it's a feature not a bug.


No.  There is a difference between consent and non-consent.  Just because someone likes sex doesn't mean raping them is somehow kosher.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why my internet-connected cage and ball weights are always connected to a Netgear router that dangles pendulously from my freakishly distended scrotum.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: That's why my internet-connected cage and ball weights are always connected to a Netgear router that dangles pendulously from my freakishly distended scrotum.


That turn of phrase...
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any man who's afraid to free his junk with an angle grinder isn't worthy of his junk in the first place.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: NewportBarGuy: Wait, what?

Some people are into being submissive where their partner controls their erections via a device that makes getting it up hard (pun intended).  In the sane world, this would be via said partner using a key.  But that would require said partner to physically interact with the person to allow them relief.  So someone made a version of the device that is connected to the internet.  Basically, your partner can give you permission to jerk it at a distance - say if they were on a trip and you had pre-agreed to free time.  The problem with many Internet of Things devices is that the security of the connection is laughably simplistic - or just completely absent.  Because the inventors are enamored with "I haz internet" rather than "what can some farkstick on the internet do with this?".  In this case, said farkstick jammed the devices closed and demanded money to open them.  Basically, it went from a consensual game to holding your dick hostage.



media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Iamos: Pretty sure for these people it's a feature not a bug.

No.  There is a difference between consent and non-consent.  Just because someone likes sex doesn't mean raping them is somehow kosher.


The best thing about a black and white view of consent is that literally every fun activity requires gray consent.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, that's it. We've reached peak wtf. I'm out. Router and modem are going in the wood chipper. Good luck everyone.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Iamos: Pretty sure for these people it's a feature not a bug.

No.  There is a difference between consent and non-consent.  Just because someone likes sex doesn't mean raping them is somehow kosher.


Actually rape is kosher. Read the Bible.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess you'd just have to get the lock picked.

"This is the Lockpicking Lawyer, and today I have something really different to show you..."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

phalamir: The problem with many Internet of Things devices is that the security of the connection is laughably simplistic - or just completely absent.


IoT - the "s" stands for "security".
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

covfefe: phalamir: Iamos: Pretty sure for these people it's a feature not a bug.

No.  There is a difference between consent and non-consent.  Just because someone likes sex doesn't mean raping them is somehow kosher.

The best thing about a black and white view of consent is that literally every fun activity requires gray consent.


Spoken like a rapist.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You can pick your friends
And you can pick your nose
But who in hell
Wants to pick those?

[835] Chastity Cage Picked With a Condom Wrapper (Happy Valentines Day!)
Youtube 1uEYveSssok
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"THAT'S MY PENIS! I DON'T KNOW YOU!"
 
GalFisk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA:

Turns out giving an internet-connected device control of your penis may not be the best idea ever.

FTFY.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hahahahaha!
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Or you could try getting out yourself.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wait, is there no manual failsafe with an actual key?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JesseL: Any man who's afraid to free his junk with an angle grinder isn't worthy of his junk in the first place.


I'm so very afraid.
 
ChemicalChance
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is simultaneously hilarious and horrifying. Not the cage part, specifically the hijacking. Probably tops "help, my sack is stuck in this chair" for embarassing...
 
Austin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I guess you'd just have to get the lock picked.

"This is the Lockpicking Lawyer, and today I have something really different to show you..."


He actually did a video on a chastity cage a while back.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Qiui, the China-based manufacturer of the device, which is aptly called Cellmate, did not respond to a request for comment.

Sure, but the retailer who sold the, um, "cock lock" without an emergency release will not have that luxury.
 
farker99
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is of course what the "S" stands for in IoT.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: *backs away slowly*


Oh, no you don't.  Get back in here and squirm with everyone else.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

covfefe: phalamir: Iamos: Pretty sure for these people it's a feature not a bug.

No.  There is a difference between consent and non-consent.  Just because someone likes sex doesn't mean raping them is somehow kosher.

The best thing about a black and white view of consent is that literally every fun activity requires gray consent.


You and I have either vastly different views of what constitutes a "fun activity" or what constitutes consent.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JesseL: Any man who's afraid to free his junk with an angle grinder isn't worthy of his junk in the first place.


Hey! pointing a chastity cage at someone "is assault with a deadly weapon" XD
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: Wait, is there no manual failsafe with an actual key?


That only comes with the Deluxxe model.  Or so I heard from a friend...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phalamir: In this case, said farkstick jammed the devices closed and demanded money to open them.  Basically, it went from a consensual game to holding your dick hostage.


Customer:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It isn't that difficult to get out of the cell mate - they had an issue in the past with water leaking into the battery compartment and killing the battery. Some wearers had to chop them (the chastity device) off.

I'd think a relatively cheap bolt cutter would slice thru the plastic without damaging tender bits.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
MOTHER HELP ME! THEY'VE CHANGED THE CODES!
/not one to kink shame but the whole concept of chastity devices male or female is rather F'ed up
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I got as far as RANSON --
TL/DR
 
chawco
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

covfefe: phalamir: Iamos: Pretty sure for these people it's a feature not a bug.

No.  There is a difference between consent and non-consent.  Just because someone likes sex doesn't mean raping them is somehow kosher.

The best thing about a black and white view of consent is that literally every fun activity requires gray consent.


That is literally completely in correct. "Black.and white" consent does not require explicit permission for every action, but yeah, if you dont know your partners limits and you exceed them, you gone done bad, pally.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JesseL: Any man who's afraid to free his junk with an angle grinder isn't worthy of his junk in the first place.


I read that in Ron Swanson's voice.

And then had an amusing few minutes picturing Ron's reaction to the very concept of this device and its uses.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
internet-connected chastity cage

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
lol that's gonna backfire when the hackers realize that people who have chastity belts usually WANT them locked up tight. Expect to be called Daddy instead of being given money.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: phalamir: Iamos: Pretty sure for these people it's a feature not a bug.

No.  There is a difference between consent and non-consent.  Just because someone likes sex doesn't mean raping them is somehow kosher.

Actually rape is kosher. Read the Bible.


What verse?
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LewDux: [y.yarn.co image 850x460]


only if you've bought the wrong size, one would assume.
 
chawco
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chawco: covfefe: phalamir: Iamos: Pretty sure for these people it's a feature not a bug.

No.  There is a difference between consent and non-consent.  Just because someone likes sex doesn't mean raping them is somehow kosher.

The best thing about a black and white view of consent is that literally every fun activity requires gray consent.

That is literally completely in correct. "Black.and white" consent does not require explicit permission for every action, but yeah, if you dont know your partners limits and you exceed them, you gone done bad, pally.


Dammit, that was incorrect, not "in correct". Why autocorrect, why?
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Your Cock is Now Mine" was actually my DJ name before the pandemic, now it's "Send a Dick Pic"
 
mod3072
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For most Farkers, wearing a male chastity belt would be like putting The Club and a boot on your 1972 Pinto.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby really missed out on a good backdoor pun
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: JesseL: Any man who's afraid to free his junk with an angle grinder isn't worthy of his junk in the first place.

I read that in Ron Swanson's voice.

And then had an amusing few minutes picturing Ron's reaction to the very concept of this device and its uses.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
