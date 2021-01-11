 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   When the majority of a nation's geography is under the influence of dangerous fringe radicals, it's time to label them as terrorists   (bbc.com) divider line
    Yemen, Terrorism, Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, US allies, United Nations, Gulf of Aden  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, Yemen. One of our major terror war areas that Americans don't realize we're involved in. It should be obvious because it's not getting better.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was just thinking of those EC county maps...
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew!!  I beginning to think everyone in the South is now known as "terrorists".
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know... All Things Considered is going to be covering just this thing, today.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.....because all those mountains, lakes, hills, and rivers have been getting away with MURDER!
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The checks from Saudi Arabia must have cleared.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Pompous Asshole, why don't you worry about the attacks threatening civilians, and infrastructure in D.C.?  Oh wait, you'd be labeling your Party as the Terrorist Org.

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Ah, Yemen. One of our major terror war areas that Americans don't realize we're involved in. It should be obvious because it's not getting better.


We're too busy covering the latest school shooting to cover Yemen.

We do lead the world in school deaths after all.

In fact, there are fewer deaths in schools in Yemen... AND WE'RE BOMBING YEMEN.

That takes an insane amount of dedication to reach those numbers
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: Whew!!  I beginning to think everyone in the South is now known as "terrorists".


The way this works, Yemen needs to do the  identification for the US, quid pro quo.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing Pompeo cares about Yemen is sucking up to the Saudis, who want to completely obliterate it. And they want to use it as a weapon against Iran, who aren't actually much involved there at all.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Houthi are not a terrorist group. This is the Saudis directing US policy again.

The Saudis have desperately been trying to grow Sunni terrorists in Yemen and had some success before the Houthi rebellion.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've been contributing to that war for how long and we're just now doing this? Feels... bullshiatty.
 
RadiomanATL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's hard to pin down exact moments in the progress of history, but I feel like we are moving into the "and find out" stage.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: Whew!!  I beginning to think everyone in the South is now known as "terrorists".


Yes, only the US South supports Trump and his insurrection.

TIL there are 50 states in the 'South.'
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are we in any position to name any groups outside of the US as terrorists?

Seems like we need to do a bit of house keeping before we get back to pointing at the neighbors.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We are essentially Pakistan, but with right-wing talk radio replacing extremist clerics.

The radicalization is the same, the dehumanization is the same, the terrorism is the same.

And the difficulty politicians have in deciding whether to confront it or benefit from it is the same.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Are you sure the Houthi are actually dangerous fringe radicals as opposed to, say, regular Yemenis fighting against Saudi oppression?

I mean I'm sure SOME of them are radicals, but...
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: We are essentially Pakistan, but with right-wing talk radio replacing extremist clerics.



More like Egypt, as per someone who experienced the downward spiral of its democracy:

"As an [Egyptian] MP, I saw this type of polarization happening between Islamists and seculars, old and new ruling establishments; there was no way to mediate between them, which is one reason why the democratic process there failed.In a way, this attack should be a wakeup call for democratic institutions." -- Amr Hamzawi, Egyptian democracy activist.

Which isn't exactly a new warning:

"Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the [Republican] party, and they're sure trying to do so, it's going to be a terrible damn problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can't and won't compromise. I know, I've tried to deal with them." -- Barry Goldwater
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is just the Trump regime giving Biden a final parting FU.  They want to tie Biden's hands.  Now they also want to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.  They figure Biden will be afraid of losing the Cuban-American vote which he has never had anyway. Biden needs to stand up to them and do the right thing.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: We are essentially Pakistan, but with right-wing talk radio replacing extremist clerics.

The radicalization is the same, the dehumanization is the same, the terrorism is the same.

And the difficulty politicians have in deciding whether to confront it or benefit from it is the same.


Same can be said for the other "side".

/haven't been here in ages and just browsing the comments leads me to believe that most users here have no clue what divide and conquer is
//don't you have time to read a book or two during lockdown?
 
CommonName2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pikov.yndropov: Same can be said for the other "side".


The Left won, so now it is the Right's turn to be the "terrorists".
 
