(Twitter)   NYC, smallpox, 1947: Come get your shot. NYC, COVID, 2021: Fill out this convoluted online form, up to 51 questions, upload your insurance card, alphabetize your utensil drawer, and sing the entirety of "Kashmir" into your phone, in Lithuanian   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why the Fark does an insurance card have anything to do with getting a vaccine for a deadly pandemic?

AS
FEW
HURDLES
AS
POSSIBLE
 
Pinner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've had to sing stupider songs.
 
ryant123
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's do this.

Oh, let the sun beat down upon my face ♫♪
And stars fill my dream ♫
 
i state your name
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The vaccines are being kept in the basement of the council building in a locked filing cabinet in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door reading "Beware of the leopard!"
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Man, if only we had some sort of single payment option that could work to manage basic healthcare for everyone.  Would never work though.  For reasons.

/I've had the smallpox vaccine and it's really easy to check if you've gotten it because if it's recent you have a pustule and if it's old you have a scar.  I don't think that's the case with the Covid vaccine.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Amateurs, real hostile bureaucrats would have incorporated a phone tree.
 
Xythero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How else do you weed out whomst is worthy to live?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Why the Fark does an insurance card have anything to do with getting a vaccine for a deadly pandemic?

AS
FEW
HURDLES
AS
POSSIBLE


Who to bill.. same thing happens if you are admitted to the ER
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
O tegul saulė nugalėjo mano veidą Ir žvaigždės užpildo mano svajonę Aš esu laiko ir erdvės keliautojas Būti ten, kur buvau Sėdėti su švelnios rasės vyresniaisiais Šis pasaulis retai kada matė Jie kalba apie dienas, kurias sėdi ir laukia Viskas bus atskleista Kalbėkitės giesmės kalba nuo malonės malonės Garsai glosto mano ausį Ir nė žodžio, kurį girdėjau, negalėčiau susieti Istorija buvo gana aiški O, mažute, aš buvau aklas Oh, taip, mama, nėra jokio neigimo Oi, taip, aš buvau aklas Mama, mama, nėra jokio neigimo, nėra jokio neigimo Viskas, ką matau, paruduoja Saulei deginant žemę Ir mano akys prisipildo smėlio Skenuodamas šią iššvaistytą žemę Pabandykite rasti, pabandykite rasti tai, ką jaučiu O, audros pilotas, nepalikiantis pėdsakų Kaip rūšys sapne Palikite kelią, kuris mane nuvedė į tą vietą ... Plačiau
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rolladuck: AS
FEW
HURDLES
AS
POSSIBLE


That's not going to happen.  Too many people will get butthurt when someone who doesn't "deserve" it gets the vaccine before they do, so we get this stupid shiat.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Why the Fark does an insurance card have anything to do with getting a vaccine for a deadly pandemic?

AS
FEW
HURDLES
AS
POSSIBLE


We've got tourists making appointments and getting the vaccine ahead of residents down here in Florida.

https://www.nbcmiami.com/investigatio​n​s/florida-visitors-getting-covid-19-va​ccine/2359275/

A think at least a proof of residency hurdle is necessary but beyond that give people the shot.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Xythero: How else do you weed out whomst is worthy to live?


CULL THE HERD!!

All those shallow end of the gene pool covidiots can jump to the back of the line!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I lived there I think I'd upload a picture of my sphincter instead of an insurance card.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Which dialect?  North or South?
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think that rolling out vaccinations first-come-first-served would ultimately save more lives than the mess that's been made of prioritization.
 
KB202
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Xythero: How else do you weed out whomst is worthy to live?


*whost
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was talking about this with a friend. I can see prioritizing things to an extent, like healthcare providers and teachers. Maybe have a couple weeks to offer it to high-risk populations, but beyond that just open it up. THis 'proioritization' that they are doing only serves to slow down the quest for herd immunity while we sit on millions of doses that have shelf lives. Tell people to line up and get the shot, plain and simple - stop farking around.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Who to bill.. same thing happens if you are admitted to the ER


The vaccine protects us all. Bill the same people we bill when we build roads and sewers--the State.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So we are upset that technology marches on and want this vaccine treated exactly the same as the very first vaccine
Let's see why should we take care
One you know anti-vaxers are going to be claiming the vaccine they didn't get caused horrible reactions
You know anti-vaxers will lie that they got the vaccine so they can be free to go places and do things
Three no one will lie to move to the head of the line for a short supply vaccine
No idiot will think if one vaccine is good two or three will be better
No one will claim they didn't track this at all
Etc
 
max_pooper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Why the Fark does an insurance card have anything to do with getting a vaccine for a deadly pandemic?

AS
FEW
HURDLES
AS
POSSIBLE


While the vaccine may be paid for by the federal government the administering the shots is not. Either you or your insurance company will need to pay for that.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's not true: Trump fixed health care...47 months or so ago.  One of the first things he did-remember? Cheaper, better, everybody's covered?

/Now infrastructure!
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had about six questions on-line from Kaiser in Washington and got the first shot a few days later.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Why the Fark does an insurance card have anything to do with getting a vaccine for a deadly pandemic?

AS
FEW
HURDLES
AS
POSSIBLE


They want to make sure they get paid for it.

They want to be able to bill insurance for the shot.

It's all about money.

Remember, our alleged healthcare system is really more of a healthcare billing system that incidentally produces healthcare as a byproduct.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm glad to see that things are going entirely as expected. Completely f*cked up.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tracianne: We've got tourists making appointments and getting the vaccine ahead of residents down here in Florida.

https://www.nbcmiami.com/investigation​s/florida-visitors-getting-covid-19-va​ccine/2359275/

A think at least a proof of residency hurdle is necessary but beyond that give people the shot.


Jeebus Saves: That's not going to happen.  Too many people will get butthurt when someone who doesn't "deserve" it gets the vaccine before they do, so we get this stupid shiat.


People will get butthurt, but the most important thing is getting the vaccine to as many people as possible, as quickly as possible. We can worry about people being butthurt when 3,000 people a day aren't dying for no good reason.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1: Went to VA hospital and stood in line.
2: Filled out basic PII sheet.
3. Asked 3 questions; Have you ever had an allergic reaction to a vaccine? Have you had any vaccines within the last 14 days? Have you had an allergy shot in the past 24 hours?
4. Got a shot and CDC card with follow up date 21 days later written on back.
5. Waited 15-20 minutes under observation to ensure no adverse reactions.
6. Left VA hospital.

Total time; less than an hour. No appointment.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can see having insurance companies subsidize the immunisations if you are paying for the insurance.

Otherwise the feds can cover them. No need to subsidize the insurance companies more than they already are.
 
ThurmanMerman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And they're only offering vaccines between 8 am and 5 pm... and they're only taking one person to vaccinate per 15 minute appointment... and they're throwing out unused vaccine doses instead of offering them to people nit in the approved group to be vaccinated... and and and

It's a clusterfark.  I'm classified as 1a and I couldn't get an appointment for three weeks.  Plus I had to put up with people telling me I don't "deserve" to get a vaccine because I can see my patients virtually.  Even though getting the vaccine shouldn't change our behavior just yet anyway, and all physicians are supposed to be vaccinated in case some major disaster happens to all the ER personnel.  Who would cover the hospitals then?
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, the people want to see the government return to business as usual.

/this is what it looks like.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
O tegul saulė nugalėjo mano veidą Ir žvaigždės užpildo mano svajonę Aš esu laiko ir erdvės keliautojas Būti ten, kur buvau Sėdėti su švelnios rasės vyresniaisiais Šis pasaulis retai kada matė Jie kalba apie dienas, kurias sėdi ir laukia Viskas bus atskleista Kalbėkitės giesmės kalba nuo malonės malonės Garsai glosto mano ausį Ir nė žodžio, kurį girdėjau, negalėčiau susieti Istorija buvo gana aiški O, mažute, aš buvau aklas Oh, taip, mama, nėra jokio neigimo Oi, taip, aš buvau aklas Mama, mama, nėra jokio neigimo, nėra jokio neigimo Viskas, ką matau, paruduoja Saulei deginant žemę Ir mano akys prisipildo smėlio Skenuodamas šią iššvaistytą žemę Pabandykite rasti, pabandykite rasti tai, ką jaučiu O, audros pilotas, nepalikiantis pėdsakų Kaip rūšys sapne Palikite kelią, kuris mane nuvedė į tą vietą Geltonos dykumos upelis Kaip Šangri-la po vasaros mėnuliu Dar grįšiu Kai plūduriuojančios dulkės tave randa Judame per Kašmyrą Oi, keturių vėjų tėvas užpildo mano bures Perženkite metų jūrą Be jokių nuostatų, bet atviras veidas Išilgai baimės sąsiaurio O, kai noriu, kai einu, taip Mano kojos neša mano nepastovų būdą pasilikti Ooh, taip taip, oh, taip taip, Bet aš nusileidau, taip, taip, taip, taip Taip, bet aš nusileidau, taigi nusileidau Oi, mano kūdikis, oi, mano kūdikis Leisk man tave nuvesti Nagi, o leisk man tave ten nuvesti Leisk man tave nuvesti
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Why the Fark does an insurance card have anything to do with getting a vaccine for a deadly pandemic?

AS
FEW
HURDLES
AS
POSSIBLE


Because Neoliberalism will ignore any and all problems that come from it. Including a literal Fascist Coup.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Man, if only we had some sort of single payment option that could work to manage basic healthcare for everyone.  Would never work though.  For reasons.

/I've had the smallpox vaccine and it's really easy to check if you've gotten it because if it's recent you have a pustule and if it's old you have a scar.  I don't think that's the case with the Covid vaccine.


Dumb thing about this; our leaders have boasted that these vaccines we supposed to be free, or low enough cost where insurance would not be needed.
So why are they asking for insurance cards?

I can understand part of the questionnaire, since they have to check for any medical condition that would preclude you from getting the vaccine.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

spongeboob: So we are upset that technology marches on and want this vaccine treated exactly the same as the very first vaccine
Let's see why should we take care
One you know anti-vaxers are going to be claiming the vaccine they didn't get caused horrible reactions
You know anti-vaxers will lie that they got the vaccine so they can be free to go places and do things
Three no one will lie to move to the head of the line for a short supply vaccine
No idiot will think if one vaccine is good two or three will be better
No one will claim they didn't track this at all
Etc


Yep, we have to track it. We should have taken Bill Gates on his offer to implant chips, at least we'd know who got it or not.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is so stupid. The federal government should have already taken care of funding vaccinations for all Americans. Roll them out to public locations for mass vaccinations. Everyone fills out a form with some basic information so people can be tracked for their 2nd dose, maybe reminder texts to your phone, and get it done. Fark the insurance mess and all this other crap.

I still think some prioritization is needed, but can be mostly based on age. My area opened it up to everyone age 80+ and then will open it to people in their 70s followed by 60s as supply allows.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

max_pooper: While the vaccine may be paid for by the federal government the administering the shots is not. Either you or your insurance company will need to pay for that.


Why can't the state or federal government pay for that, as well?  It's not like it was a surprise that people were going to have someone jab them with a needle, and it's not like it's an unnecessary part of the delivery. If a billionaire wants to have a private nurse come to his apartment on the 54th floor so he doesn't have to mingle with the commoners, then let them pay for that. Otherwise, stand in line at the gym and roll up your sleeve.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
america is a farking failure. just inject it into arms. it aint complicated.
 
andyourdog2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
First day of shots for the general public in Indianapolis that are "over 80" ,Took 5 minutes to register Friday and about 25 minutes for the shot this morning,15 minutes mandatory reaction watch included.It was set up well.
 
