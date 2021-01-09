 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Inmate caught after attempting to escape hospital after stealing janitor's uniform. Should have taken a mop to ensure a clean getaway   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    Florida, Criminal law, Jermaine Henderson, history of criminal cases, Arrest, Miami Fire Rescue personnel, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Friday afternoon, Crime  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I assume he was masquerading as Jose Ruiz Desmondo and they found him in the prosthetics department?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dumbass, you steal a nurse's uniform.

F*cking kids these days...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dress for the job you want I guess.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How many people escape and are never caught? Is it as rare as it seems or does it happen a decent amount and they keep it quiet?
 
YouDon'tSay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He was looking for the one-armed killer.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good one, subby!  I needed a good chuckle today, thanks!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: He was looking for the one-armed killer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Dumbass, you steal a nurse's uniform.

F*cking kids these days...

[Fark user image image 425x531]


Correct me if I'm wrong, but didn't the switch actually not work at first (or however they set it off wasn't on time) and Ledger adlibbed and ended up making the scene just farkin outstanding?

Or was that internet glurge?

That scene always makes me belly laugh.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now he's all washed up!
 
