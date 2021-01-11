Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try
More threads. More community. More Farking.
Sign up for the Fark NotNewsletter!
Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.
When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.
Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.
You need to create an account to submit links or post comments.
Click here to submit a link.
Submit a Link »
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 Fark, Inc | Last updated: Jan 11 2021 18:06:33
Contact Us | Report a bug/error msg | Terms of service/legal/privacy policy
Runtime: 0.085 sec (85 ms)