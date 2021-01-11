 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   Cell Phone Karen apologizes for Karening in the most Karen way possible   (mynews13.com) divider line
bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was obviously a conspiracy.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ponsetto said she was "sorry from the bottom of my heart" but added, "He's 14? That's what they're claiming? Yeah, I'm 22, I've lived probably just the same amount of life, like honestly. I'm just as a kid at heart as he is."

Well, I guess it's refreshing that she admits she's developmentally delayed.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man.  That was the most Republican excuse-making interview I've ever read.  Not just Karen, but Karen Republican.  She and Trump should hook up.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PaulRB: Man.  That was the most Republican excuse-making interview I've ever read.  Not just Karen, but Karen Republican.  She and Trump should hook up.


Even her attorney is saying, "I don't even know what I'm doing with her anymore."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the hotel made a mistake so I get to tackle one black person for free!!! Right!?!?!?!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I take no responsibility whatsoever".
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At some point we are all in the middle of something when "Shutting the fark Up" becomes the best option.  Sometimes we take the best option.  Sometimes we don't.  She is not.
 
skyotter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She still wearing the "Daddy" hat?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When King asked her to go over the events at the hotel, Ponsetto said, "You already asked me that at the beginning of the interview. I'm not going over it again. I would like to have a real interview with real questions and real heart and real sincere apologies. Let 2021 be the moment of healing, seriously."

You first biatch.

Quit acting like you're the victim in all of this.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mental illness is sad.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: But the hotel made a mistake so I get to tackle one black person for free!!! Right!?!?!?!


Sure thing!  Can I introduce you to James Harrison?
 
chawco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The very definition of a non apologies after trying to grab and tackle and 14 year old kid who needed to try to get away from you.

"But I do sincerely from the bottom of my heart apologize that if I made the son feel as if I assaulted him"
 
DRTFA
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
After realizing the insanity of TFA, and after sending thoughts and prayers to all involved, all I can think of is how the days are longer, the nights are stronger than moonshine.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I seriously want to know if the Uber driver who returned the phone was black.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you have been following the story, it is pretty obvious that this is less about race and more about mental illness
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know the best thing you could learn from this whole thing, sweetums? Other than the very general concept of not being a giant flaming jackhole trying to hide behind 'youth' or some sh*t?

Shut your freaking mouth. Just stop talking. It's not helping- it is the opposite of helping. If you were sincere in your apology- and you are sincere that you are sorry you got called out for your appalling behavior- you would reach out to the kid and his family directly, apologize and then be quiet and await your trial/plea bargaining/ what have you.

Ugh.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: If you have been following the story, it is pretty obvious that this is less about race and more about mental illness


At least with regards to her.  I have no such explanation for the hotel manager
 
crzybtch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: If you have been following the story, it is pretty obvious that this is less about race and more about mental illness


I would say 0.5% mental illness and the rest you can file under just plain ignorant.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She'll learn nothing from this, will probably attempt to use this to boost her profile socially. Dudes will clamor for her for clout (if they haven't already) and when it's all said and done she'll probably have a reality show in 2-3 years detailing her exploits.
 
tnpir
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
God, this idiot makes the woman in Central Park with the dog look enlightened by comparison.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: If you have been following the story, it is pretty obvious that this is less about race and more about mental illness


No one is mentally ill in this story.

Being an entitled twit  is not an illness, even if they face consequences for their actions.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In the CBS interview, Ponsetto denied profiling the teenager and said her heritage is partly Puerto Rican. When King asked her if she believed a person of color could not be racist, she said, "Exactly."

Fark you, using your race to get out of racism. RACE DOES NOT DETERMINE RACISM. It does, however, determine who you might be racist towards (whoever isn't you, for example).
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: You know the best thing you could learn from this whole thing, sweetums? Other than the very general concept of not being a giant flaming jackhole trying to hide behind 'youth' or some sh*t?

Shut your freaking mouth. Just stop talking. It's not helping- it is the opposite of helping. If you were sincere in your apology- and you are sincere that you are sorry you got called out for your appalling behavior- you would reach out to the kid and his family directly, apologize and then be quiet and await your trial/plea bargaining/ what have you.

Ugh.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


:P
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lol.
So no apology, and since she thinks it is suspicious the phone was found right after she attacked the boy, she apparently somehow still blames him.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Every time I see her interviewed, the person sitting next to her looks very uncomfortable as she was answering questions.

I wonder if she's on the autistic spectrum somewhere and for this kind of event she needed a handler or support person.  It's getting worse the more she opens her mouth.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: MycroftHolmes: If you have been following the story, it is pretty obvious that this is less about race and more about mental illness

At least with regards to her.  I have no such explanation for the hotel manager


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

"I'll have you know I'm one of the finest hotel managers in this city. Just ask one of our frequent guests, Mr. Trump."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bababa: Lol.
So no apology, and since she thinks it is suspicious the phone was found right after she attacked the boy, she apparently somehow still blames him.


Not for the phone maybe but getting her in trouble, definitely.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I saw a news article saying that she was arrested for DUI in a Land Rover. Looks like they should let her go because she clearly suffers from Affluenza.
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: MycroftHolmes: If you have been following the story, it is pretty obvious that this is less about race and more about mental illness

No one is mentally ill in this story.

Being an entitled twit  is not an illness, even if they face consequences for their actions.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: If you have been following the story, it is pretty obvious that this is less about race and more about mental illness


Two things, one, if Sanford and Son taught me anything, it is that African Americans and Puerto Ricans don't always get along.

And two, might be less mental illness and more that this chick is   drunk as fark much of the time. She may need some time to dry out, which soon, may be court ordered
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll admit to having stopped tracking all these "Karens". I don't even know which one "cell phone Karen" is. Too tiresome.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: In the CBS interview, Ponsetto denied profiling the teenager and said her heritage is partly Puerto Rican. When King asked her if she believed a person of color could not be racist, she said, "Exactly."

Fark you, using your race to get out of racism. RACE DOES NOT DETERMINE RACISM. It does, however, determine who you might be racist towards (whoever isn't you, for example).


Scientifically speaking there really is no such thing as race, race is a pure sociological construct with virtually no worth in a sane world.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Affluenza and entitlement is now mental illness to some on Fark.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: In the CBS interview, Ponsetto denied profiling the teenager and said her heritage is partly Puerto Rican. When King asked her if she believed a person of color could not be racist, she said, "Exactly."

Fark you, using your race to get out of racism. RACE DOES NOT DETERMINE RACISM. It does, however, determine who you might be racist towards (whoever isn't you, for example).


Sorry, but on Fark you are incorrect. I have been told in no uncertain terms that it is impossible for a POC to be racist. They can be bigoted but racism requires years of systemic oppression.

Systemic racism is the only racism.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: MycroftHolmes: If you have been following the story, it is pretty obvious that this is less about race and more about mental illness

Two things, one, if Sanford and Son taught me anything, it is that African Americans and Puerto Ricans don't always get along.

And two, might be less mental illness and more that this chick is   drunk as fark much of the time. She may need some time to dry out, which soon, may be court ordered


You ain't seen nothing 'til you've seen the hate that Virginians and West Virginians have for each other.
 
Tman144
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: In the CBS interview, Ponsetto denied profiling the teenager and said her heritage is partly Puerto Rican. When King asked her if she believed a person of color could not be racist, she said, "Exactly."

Fark you, using your race to get out of racism. RACE DOES NOT DETERMINE RACISM. It does, however, determine who you might be racist towards (whoever isn't you, for example).


"Puerto Rican" is not a race. Puerto Rico is 75% white. Being able to speak Spanish does not make you a person of color.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Zik-Zak: In the CBS interview, Ponsetto denied profiling the teenager and said her heritage is partly Puerto Rican. When King asked her if she believed a person of color could not be racist, she said, "Exactly."

Fark you, using your race to get out of racism. RACE DOES NOT DETERMINE RACISM. It does, however, determine who you might be racist towards (whoever isn't you, for example).

Scientifically speaking there really is no such thing as race, race is a pure sociological construct with virtually no worth in a sane world.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I'll admit to having stopped tracking all these "Karens". I don't even know which one "cell phone Karen" is. Too tiresome.


This is really SoHo Karen. Cell phone Karen got punched in the nose at the riot.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The expression on the lawyer's face alone makes it worth watching.

But damn, what a clueless, spoiled, entitled little airhead she is.  She's about to learn a very painful, but potentially useful life lesson.

Also as someone who had the privilege to grow up without anyone making false accusations at me and attacking me, I sympathize with that father wanting the same for his son.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope NY throws her butt in jail. Hopefully, she will learn something. Probably not though. Lock her up.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Nick Nostril: I'll admit to having stopped tracking all these "Karens". I don't even know which one "cell phone Karen" is. Too tiresome.

This is really SoHo Karen. Cell phone Karen got punched in the nose at the riot.


So when is Colorado Rep Twitter Glock Karen going to jail for tweeting about the whereabouts of Pelosi during the Insurrection?  That's the thread I want to see!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Narrator: "She still thinks he stole the phone."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tman144: "Puerto Rican" is not a race. Puerto Rico is 75% white. Being able to speak Spanish does not make you a person of color.


Maybe. But. I would not have crossed those barricades in DC. And. I'm kinda anti government. But. I'm not interested in getting shot/beat for being brown. But. Sure. Jan.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bababa: Lol.
So no apology, and since she thinks it is suspicious the phone was found right after she attacked the boy, she apparently somehow still blames him.


And she also thinks she's the real victim in all of this.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is she a "white hispanic"?

Where is she on the Himmler Scale?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm not gay, but, I'd bang him. Kinda cute.
Too bad he won't apologize.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Man.  That was the most Republican excuse-making interview I've ever read.  Not just Karen, but Karen Republican.  She and Trump should hook up.


She's both too old and not related enough for Trump.
 
Deucednuisance [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chawco: The very definition of a non apologies after trying to grab and tackle and 14 year old kid who needed to try to get away from you.

"But I do sincerely from the bottom of my heart apologize that if I made the son feel as if I assaulted him"


Girlfriend, you not only *did* Assault him, you also committed a Battery upon him.

Literally (by the textbook definition):

Assault: Any willful attempt or threat to inflict injury upon the person of another, when coupled with an apparent present ability to do so, and any intentional display of force such as would give the victim reason to fear or expect immediate bodily harm.

Battery: Any unlawful beating, or other wrongful physical violence or constraint, inflicted on a human being without his consent

Source: Black's Law Dictionary
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fancy_Bear: Is she a "white hispanic"?

Where is she on the Himmler Scale?


Hispanics are white when they do bad things and people of color when bad things happen to them.

They're racial chameleons.
 
