(ABC News)   Six rangers killed in latest attack at Congo's Virunga park, showing the value of taking proper defensive perks over Dual Wielding and Crossbow Expert   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, if they'd just hand over the last few mountain gorillas to poachers and give the territory to the armed gunmen demanding it, there would be unity and none of this would have happened.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Persons Bears of interest

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rangers CAN dual wield.

giantbomb1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Real Rangers spec into Longbow Proficiency not Xbow
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Unless this is related to poaching I'm completely at a loss as to why they're mentioning the gorillas and it's making the entire sentence confusing.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sniper is all you need,
 
morg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Unless this is related to poaching I'm completely at a loss as to why they're mentioning the gorillas and it's making the entire sentence confusing.


Indirectly.
past attacks on Virunga park rangers have been blamed on several armed groups that vie for control of eastern Congo's natural resources

I'm assuming that they are protecting the habitat because that's where the gorillas live and other people want it for mining or agriculture or something.
 
ifky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
1979 New York Rangers Sasson Jeans Commercial
Youtube UilzHNm95Qg
Rangers? Were they wearing Sasson jeans?
 
Dadoody
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think Amy Jo Johnson was pretty smashable back when she was a ranger.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Choosing humans as a Favored Enemy is almost always a good decision.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You don't need defense if you are too far away to hit.

Crossbow Expert + Sharpshooter + Mobile. 3 attacks at 120 foot range on hand crossbow and plenty of speed to keep away. Even a ranger can be useful with that setup.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it wasn't the work of Robin Ventura.

sportshub.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In old school EQ, our Rangers, properly buffed and with the right AAs were (for short periods) DPS machines.  No one could touch us.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Glass cannon spec never did work for rangers.  Mages, on the other hand...
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Never would have happened if they had miniature giant space hamsters by their side.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

They are gonna have a wicked counterattack. They are on the Naughty List for a reason
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Priapetic: In old school EQ, our Rangers, properly buffed and with the right AAs were (for short periods) DPS machines.  No one could touch us.


In EQ I was a monk. Our rangers were DPS machines but more prone to getting killed than I was. At least I could Feign Death. A ranger that did way too much damage just got smeared from the aggro.
 
SockMonkeyHolocaust
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dove Falconhand still missing. Drizzt still distraught.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: You don't need defense if you are too far away to hit.

Crossbow Expert + Sharpshooter + Mobile. 3 attacks at 120 foot range on hand crossbow and plenty of speed to keep away. Even a ranger can be useful with that setup.


Archer types were just generally not viable. You can compete early on, but eventually, they just fall behind every other spec. Not only that, but parties are invariably desperate for front rankers, between all the clerics, bards, rouges, and wizards.

I haven't played in years, but a 12th level rouge was always more destructive and valuable than a 14th level archer-spec ranger, nevermind something even better than a rouge.
 
GhostofGygax
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't pick Ranger.

Just don't.
 
bcostlow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Highly recommended for a view of WTF is going on.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virunga​_​(film)
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

starsrift: Archer types were just generally not viable. You can compete early on, but eventually, they just fall behind every other spec. Not only that, but parties are invariably desperate for front rankers, between all the clerics, bards, rouges, and wizards.

I haven't played in years, but a 12th level rouge was always more destructive and valuable than a 14th level archer-spec ranger, nevermind something even better than a rouge.


Well, I'm not gonna tell him.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why did the Ranger cross the road?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Oooooo and it's on the Netflix
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Is it alllllllll reading?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Unless this is related to poaching I'm completely at a loss as to why they're mentioning the gorillas and it's making the entire sentence confusing.


The only reason there are rangers in these parks is to prevent poaching.

This isn't jellystone.
 
