 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 11 is 'mimesis' as in: "Since I got married, I can't stay out late and drink anymore, 'cause mimesis don't like it"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Mimicry, Aristotle, Art preserves, Greek word, Mimesis, Life imitating art, Greeks, A. B. Dick Company  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2021 at 4:20 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mimesis don't like it
Skip the dive bar
Skip the dive bar
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
farm3.static.flickr.comView Full Size


Isthmus be my luck day!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Repeat
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fig 1. What a Mimesis might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I like bottomless mimesis.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: I like bottomless mimesis.


Funnier joke.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I haven't trusted Merriam-Webster since they dropped the word dord, back in 1947.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Fig 1. What a Mimesis might look like

[Fark user image 200x268]


clearly an arch-mimesis
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.