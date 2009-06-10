 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1928, Stalin banished Trotsky, demonstrating an impressive command of fourth-level abjuration spells even if it did rely on a Charisma save   (history.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's some nice rule by the Proletariat you've got there.  Be a shame if something happened to it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stalin later said that was his biggest mistake.

Not the death of millions. Not the massive purges. Trotsky haunted his nightmares because Trotsky kept calling him out and demonstrating he had betrayed the revolution and that Stalinism was bullsh*t. This upset Stalin so much he had a whole cupboard full of Trotskys writings and sent his spies to hunt him down and kill him in Mexico City in 1940.

Trotsky was right.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't idealize Leon Trotsky.
Since it's Slate, we will idolize Trotsky
 
Fox10456
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

MISS US YET?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The enemy of my enemy is still a douche.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fox10456: [Fark user image image 425x375]
MISS US YET?


I hope the firing squad will continue if they do.
 
Slightly Darker Black Manjushri
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CHA save on Banishment is actually a huge plus, as it's not a commonly high save. Banishment is also great when upcast. Multi-target charisma save-or-suck for a minute?

Chef's kiss.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the horses could still walksky and runsky, right?

But I've never seen a horse jetski.  Prove me wrong internet.  I'm used to it.
 
cptrelentless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funded by Wall Street he helped create the Soviet Union.  Was arrested by the Canadians enroute with a bag full of cash for being German but freed on arm-twisting by the US.  The beacon of Capitalism created its own worst enemy.  Not as daft as the Germans giving Lenin all that money, though.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fox10456: [Fark user image 425x375]
MISS US YET?


Nah, as long as Old Rasputin is still by my side.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/I understand every word of this headline.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sheldon screams "Dungeons and Dragons!!!"
Youtube cX5uupBAVxw
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Technically, *pushes glasses up on his nose*it was most likely a 7th level spell when Stalin cast it.  Like Stalin ever played with 5e rules!"  *laughs, snorts derisively*
 
GatorHater
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One of Stalin's minions rolled 1d6 20/x4 with an ice axe and did fatal damage.

/RIP Leon
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But the horses could still walksky and runsky, right?

But I've never seen a horse jetski.  Prove me wrong internet.  I'm used to it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Close enough?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tomorrow Trump goes to the area known by most college students as South Padre, following the legendary path that Frida Kahlo and Rivera took to Mexico City in an attempt to assassinate Trotsky but getting caught with the machine gun.    Later Siqueiros would finish the job.

From Artist Turned Assassin to summarize:

Leon Trotsky was a Bolshevik leader, the heir apparent to take over the Soviet Union when the original cult leader Vladimir Lenin died in 1924. Instead, he lost out to the thuggish Joseph Stalin. By 1929 Trotsky was exiled and on the run, fleeing Stalin's vengeful inclinations to tie up loose ends permanently by means of murder.  For years Trotsky wandered around Europe, Soviet pressures and intrigues denying him any safe location. In 1936 he was sentenced to death in absentiaduring a Moscow show trial. Russia's secret police, the NKVD, now had a mandate: kill the traitor.
Trotsky received an unexpected lifeline in 1937, when the Mexican Muralist Diego Rivera pulled strings and got the Mexican government to offer asylum in Mexico City. When Trotsky arrived Rivera was too ill to meet him, but Diego's wife, the fascinating Frida Kahlo, turned up to welcome him.


For a time the Trotskys lived at Frida's home, La Casa Azul.  She and Trotsky soon became lovers. She even dedicated a painting to him. In the work she holds a slip of paper which reads, "To Trotsky with great affection, I dedicate this painting November 7, 1937. Frida Kahlo, in San Angel, Mexico."

Diego Rivera didn't seem to mind. He had plenty of affairs of his own, and he was secure in his stature in the art world as one of the Big Three of Mexican Muralism, along with José Clemente Orozco and David Alfaro Siqueiros.

Unfortunately, Siqueiros wasn't just another artist. He was a ruthless partisan working with Stalin's secret police on a final solution to the Trotsky problem. In May 1940 the painter personally led an attempted hit on Trotsky and his family.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Stalin later said that was his biggest mistake.

Not the death of millions. Not the massive purges. Trotsky haunted his nightmares because Trotsky kept calling him out and demonstrating he had betrayed the revolution and that Stalinism was bullsh*t. This upset Stalin so much he had a whole cupboard full of Trotskys writings and sent his spies to hunt him down and kill him in Mexico City in 1940.

Trotsky was right.


Trotsky didn't disapprove of the liquidations, he felt they were misapplied, not inappropriate.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But the horses could still walksky and runsky, right?

But I've never seen a horse jetski.  Prove me wrong internet.  I'm used to it.


Uh, sure, why not?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
