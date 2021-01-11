 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1935, Amelia Earhart flew from Hawaii to California, an impressive feat matched only by her subsequent discovery of Radium   (history.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In an update on the world's greatest Hide and Seek game, Hellen Keller found Anne Frank, but has still not tracked down Amelia Earhart.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Very impressive, considering that she was flying blind.
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So sad that the Nazi's eventually caught her :/
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
and thought it was something when she invented electricity in a gay dinosaur's womb while playing in 2131 straight games as a vegan
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Amazing that she was able to land that plane in her attic without the Nazis seeing it
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Earhart seen hanging out after her Pacific flight:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Earhart seen hanging out after her Pacific flight:

[i.pinimg.com image 850x326]



DAMNIT FARK!!!!
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But her emails!
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found her notebooks, but they give you cancer.
That is why she help up that bank.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amy Johnson: "Oh, that's adorable."
pbs.orgView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Anne Frank can see that!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lowlandr: So sad that the Nazi's eventually caught her :/


but we still have her diaries
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
impressive for a blind and deaf girl
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: impressive for a blind and deaf girl


And she played a mean pinball.
 
mainsail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armchair_Invective: Amy Johnson: "Oh, that's adorable."
[pbs.org image 400x433]


Throwing cold water on it, eh?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Worst. Companion. Ever.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
CSB: Fark got a shout-out on a local radio show earlier. They were talking about how a long-running joke on this site was confusing Keller, Frank, and Earhart.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meanwhile....in the Delta Quadrant.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I never get why someone is first, but not really, so let's invent some rules to make them first, thing.

So she's not first, just a female.

Or Lindberg, not even closest to be first, missing it by 9 years, which is a long time when aviation was barely invented, but he didn't have a navigator, so, yay!?
 
drtgb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It broke my heart when the Australians arrested her and sent her to the camps. I did not see that one coming... but then, neither did Helen Keller so I don't feel too bad. And to think that Amelia Earnhardt is the brother of the famous race car driver! You'd think that famous people would escape such persecution. Ivanka believe that fame has its privileges but I don't think that it is true int his day and age.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: I never get why someone is first, but not really, so let's invent some rules to make them first, thing.

So she's not first, just a female.



She was first to solo between Hawaii and the mainland US. Not the first woman, the first.

And regarding "first female", I have rejection letters my mom received in the early 1960s saying, "We don't hire girls for this job."  Mom was 30.

As they say, white men play the game of life on the easy setting. Others still have to work harder.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But did she built the plane? Thought so
 
