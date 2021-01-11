 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(InsideNova)   Helping students catch up after the pandemic might finally be the thing that kills summer vacation   (insidenova.com) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, School, Year-round school, Education, year-round school, school days, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, year-round schooling, Want  
•       •       •

501 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2021 at 1:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pre-pandemic, we actually researched all the districts in the US with year round schooling. There aren't many.

Back in the 80s, it was touted as the wave of the future -- 6 weeks of school, 3 weeks of vacation. Families could better plan vacations, spreading everything all throughout the year instead of being captive audiences to extremely high rates for the summer. Plus, summer vacation became archaic after kids stopped working in the fields 75-100 years ago.

What else happened? That time period coincided with the middle class wage erosion we're still grappling with today, which meant that families started having both parents work full time, making vacation much harder to plan. Child care suddenly became a year-round necessity, not something you could just stop and start whenever you liked.

If there's any silver lining to WFH for people who can do it, it will be that hopefully our other institutions will abandon their historical "norms" and adapt to a new, more flexible reality. Schools will probably be last, though.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oh you can learn at home now.
Which means you can graduate a year or two early.

So do it.

And go out and have fun. While you are young.
Screw a lot.
Meet people.
Go places. and have adventures.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to this. Summer sucks for parents.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This wont happen but not for the reason most think. The costs of upgrading schools ventilation and AC and the costs of those running in summer make it prohibitively expensive for most schools.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gerald Tarrant: This wont happen but not for the reason most think. The costs of upgrading schools ventilation and AC and the costs of those running in summer make it prohibitively expensive for most schools.


You're arguing cost, really?

How about less money for billionaires and high tech bombers?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Child care suddenly became a year-round necessity, not something you could just stop and start whenever you liked.


Seems like schools are a great place to leave your kids while you work in the summer.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a 15 yr-old who is already asking about it.  He wants summer school.  He's sick of this crap.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vacation. LOL. Rich ppl problems.
Hahaha. 🙄

Meanwhile I got shipped to different relatives around the world.
Geeeee thanks. I get spend a summer with some lame extended family member. Woot? FML.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Gerald Tarrant: This wont happen but not for the reason most think. The costs of upgrading schools ventilation and AC and the costs of those running in summer make it prohibitively expensive for most schools.

You're arguing cost, really?

How about less money for billionaires and high tech bombers?


He's got a point, though; if we make every school upgrade the facilities that all students use, then there would be less money for football.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gerald Tarrant: This wont happen but not for the reason most think. The costs of upgrading schools ventilation and AC and the costs of those running in summer make it prohibitively expensive for most schools.


I remember being in portables with broken A/C towards the end of some school years, your brain completely melts having to put up with that heat all day, no one learns a damned thing in those conditions.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: whidbey: Gerald Tarrant: This wont happen but not for the reason most think. The costs of upgrading schools ventilation and AC and the costs of those running in summer make it prohibitively expensive for most schools.

You're arguing cost, really?

How about less money for billionaires and high tech bombers?

He's got a point, though; if we make every school upgrade the facilities that all students use, then there would be less money for football.


Bring back dodgeball.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: oh you can learn at home now.
Which means you can graduate a year or two early.

So do it.

And go out and have fun. While you are young.
Screw a lot.
Meet people.
Go places. and have adventures.


Screwing a lot happened for me in college. Away from my parents. (And, post-college, once I was working and not living with my parents.) I'm not saying there aren't other ways, but it worked for so many. I feel really bad for college-age kids right now. Though, I'd rather be their age than mine. Getting old(er) sucks.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this isn't going to kill summer vacation.

1. Lots of "nostalgia" from older people who yearn for the good old days and hate progress will certainly fight this as something that "ruins society" because it's different.

2. Universities that need weeks for students to prep for moving on campus won't like it when year round schedules conflict with their own enrollment requirements. Especially if students refuse to attend schools because of conflicting schedules.

3. School districts have two kinds of employees: Faculty and Staff. Unlike the faculty of teachers, support staff do not get paid year round. Ie the IT people, food service workers, bus drivers, most janitorial staff, etc. get laid-off for those 3 months a year. So unless student funding increases in order to cover those salaries, schools ain't gonna go year round to cover those extra salary expenses that go into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions depending upon the districts.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: .

Bring back dodgeball.


Yeah years of getting assaulted by red balls made me such a better person
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing up summer vacation was the greatest thing in the world. I have so many more memories of what I did during summer vacation than I do of school itself. Of course back then being a latch-key kid was nothing unusual, even for a kid who was only 10 years old (though my brothers were 11 and 12) so the idea of young kids being on their own all summer was not unusual. Plus, there were always adults who were home throughout the summer, a few stay-at-home moms and retired people so if there was an actual emergency adults were always nearby. Yeah, I would not trade those memories for anything in the world. As such I think that year round school is not a good thing. I get that the times are different and the idea of kids being home alone these days is often looked upon with fear, but I truly believe that having that time off is essential for kids. In some ways they need to go out there and do stuff on their own. But the world today is a lot different than when I was a kid, and I know this makes me sound like an old man waxing nostalgic about the good old days, but I think that is for the worse.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Vacation. LOL. Rich ppl problems.
Hahaha. 🙄

Meanwhile I got shipped to different relatives around the world.
Geeeee thanks. I get spend a summer with some lame extended family member. Woot? FML.


Look at Mr. Rockefeller here who had family members outside of a two-county radius
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone working in the school system (In Canada, not Virginia), we've had things like this bandied about before.

I'll be honest with you. My Dad was a teacher and principal for 40+ years. When he planned where he wanted his classes to be by such-and-such time he always cut off September and June. September you're trying to get kids back into the swing of school and June the kids are distracted by summer vacation, etc.

Kids need a break from school. There are kids at my school who we (the staff) joke should have their initials monogrammed on the chairs outside the principal's office (because you can usually find them there). I shudder to think how much more they'd act out without two months of school-free existence.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Yeah, this isn't going to kill summer vacation.

1. Lots of "nostalgia" from older people who yearn for the good old days and hate progress will certainly fight this as something that "ruins society" because it's different.

2. Universities that need weeks for students to prep for moving on campus won't like it when year round schedules conflict with their own enrollment requirements. Especially if students refuse to attend schools because of conflicting schedules.

3. School districts have two kinds of employees: Faculty and Staff. Unlike the faculty of teachers, support staff do not get paid year round. Ie the IT people, food service workers, bus drivers, most janitorial staff, etc. get laid-off for those 3 months a year. So unless student funding increases in order to cover those salaries, schools ain't gonna go year round to cover those extra salary expenses that go into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions depending upon the districts.


There are an awful lot of summer camps for kids that are going to go out of business.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly, the WHOLE schedule needs to be revamped.

I remember I believe France did 3 months on, 1 month off. That sounds like a great schedule. Have April , August and December off. April for whatever spring break crap, August for college move in/school prep and December because half the damn month is gone anyway.

The only thing schools need to upgrade is the tech. Hell, have WFH for May, June, July. It would be a smoother transition from the agrarian schedule we currently have, the physical building can be shut down so staff won't be needed nearly as much anyway and you can just have soft subjects for that period IE History, Literature, eta.

This will also work better for the faculty as they won't have to struggle though the summer without continues paycheck; yes I know some schools do the lumpsum or regular pay option but I also know A LOT of teachers who worked 2nd jobs during the summer because teachers are paid shiat!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: 3. School districts have two kinds of employees: Faculty and Staff. Unlike the faculty of teachers, support staff do not get paid year round. Ie the IT people, food service workers, bus drivers, most janitorial staff, etc. get laid-off for those 3 months a year. So unless student funding increases in order to cover those salaries, schools ain't gonna go year round to cover those extra salary expenses that go into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions depending upon the districts.


I'm pretty sure that's not true.  If  services aren't contracted out, the school district isn't laying workers off and rehiring them in the fall.  I live across the street from a school that has been closed since last March.  The janitors are still there.  Hell, I've seen the IT guy there in the summer.  Employees that don't have to show up during the summer have the option to spread their pay out and collect a check in the summer.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Growing up summer vacation was the greatest thing in the world. I have so many more memories of what I did during summer vacation than I do of school itself. Of course back then being a latch-key kid was nothing unusual, even for a kid who was only 10 years old (though my brothers were 11 and 12) so the idea of young kids being on their own all summer was not unusual. Plus, there were always adults who were home throughout the summer, a few stay-at-home moms and retired people so if there was an actual emergency adults were always nearby. Yeah, I would not trade those memories for anything in the world. As such I think that year round school is not a good thing. I get that the times are different and the idea of kids being home alone these days is often looked upon with fear, but I truly believe that having that time off is essential for kids. In some ways they need to go out there and do stuff on their own. But the world today is a lot different than when I was a kid, and I know this makes me sound like an old man waxing nostalgic about the good old days, but I think that is for the worse.


Translation: What was good for me growing up in the 70s and 80s might not necessarily be what is good for kids growing up these days.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i spent one entire summer in the backyard with a fly swatter and a small ball peen hammer killing ants and flies.

one summer our miserable black and white TV went right to hell and was unwatchable. on the last day of vacation Dad went out and bought a new color TV. he said if he bought it at the beginning of summer we would have ruined it.

one summer vacation I got to see the dead body of a neighbors grandfather who was killed trying to cross the highway.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: waxbeans: Vacation. LOL. Rich ppl problems.
Hahaha. 🙄

Meanwhile I got shipped to different relatives around the world.
Geeeee thanks. I get spend a summer with some lame extended family member. Woot? FML.

Look at Mr. Rockefeller here who had family members outside of a two-county radius


I was being funny.
I spent a summer in Mexico. At my grand father's ranch. Read tin shack, with  no electricity, no running water, no restroom. One day I while I was taking a dump in a cactus patch a giant snake 🐍 slithered by.
(CSB my grandpa's place was walking distance from a hole depicted in the remake of Point Blank
{2019} )

Next. Summer on a military base. Only fun thing about that was repelling.

Next california. Woot Disneyland but I was too short to ride a single thing.

Next Las Vegas. Where it's against the law to even approach the casino floor if you're a minor.

We're not rich we're just lots of family spread all over the place.

Visiting family is not a vacation especially when you're a little kid.
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Yeah, this isn't going to kill summer vacation.

1. Lots of "nostalgia" from older people who yearn for the good old days and hate progress will certainly fight this as something that "ruins society" because it's different.

2. Universities that need weeks for students to prep for moving on campus won't like it when year round schedules conflict with their own enrollment requirements. Especially if students refuse to attend schools because of conflicting schedules.

3. School districts have two kinds of employees: Faculty and Staff. Unlike the faculty of teachers, support staff do not get paid year round. Ie the IT people, food service workers, bus drivers, most janitorial staff, etc. get laid-off for those 3 months a year. So unless student funding increases in order to cover those salaries, schools ain't gonna go year round to cover those extra salary expenses that go into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions depending upon the districts.


4. Virginia Beach and Kings Dominion are going "OH HELL NO."
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Lifeless: whidbey: Gerald Tarrant: This wont happen but not for the reason most think. The costs of upgrading schools ventilation and AC and the costs of those running in summer make it prohibitively expensive for most schools.

You're arguing cost, really?

How about less money for billionaires and high tech bombers?

He's got a point, though; if we make every school upgrade the facilities that all students use, then there would be less money for football.

Bring back dodgeball.


Where I grew up it was dodgebrick.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: whidbey: .

Bring back dodgeball.

Yeah years of getting assaulted by red balls made me such a better person


Some people are willing to pay extra for that.

/must be a nostalgia thing
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So Ohio is expecting to start on non-healthcare people starting the second week in February. They say they're expecting to get 100k doses that week. At that pace it will be 110 weeks (>2 years) to vaccinate all 11M citizens. I mean that's significantly faster than the 10 year pace we were at a few weeks ago, but obviously still WAY to slow to be talking about summer school.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: Frankly, the WHOLE schedule needs to be revamped.

I remember I believe France did 3 months on, 1 month off. That sounds like a great schedule. Have April , August and December off. April for whatever spring break crap, August for college move in/school prep and December because half the damn month is gone anyway.

The only thing schools need to upgrade is the tech. Hell, have WFH for May, June, July. It would be a smoother transition from the agrarian schedule we currently have, the physical building can be shut down so staff won't be needed nearly as much anyway and you can just have soft subjects for that period IE History, Literature, eta.

This will also work better for the faculty as they won't have to struggle though the summer without continues paycheck; yes I know some schools do the lumpsum or regular pay option but I also know A LOT of teachers who worked 2nd jobs during the summer because teachers are paid shiat!


The summer being WFH is definitely needed, my wife worked as a janitor for 10 years, it took them 10 weeks on average to rehab the building from the wear and tear of the school year. From deep cleaning to rewaxing floors and repairing desks and other stuff that was broken. Unless you're going to hire more people (laugh) it's not going to go any faster than that so you either take the time or the building starts to degrade.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why is it so hard for people to consider just writing the year off? It's just one farking year, man. I don't foresee anyone's future being destroyed because they stayed locked in and isolated during a pandemic.

"And I see this break you took in 2020 in the education portion of your resume. Care to tell me what you were doing at that time?"

Seriously, just let it go.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: building can be shut down so staff won't be needed nearly as much anyway and you can just have soft subjects for that period IE History, Literature, eta.


"Soft" subjects?  The ones that require logic and thinking, debate and critical thinking are "soft"?  These need in-person as much as math and science.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Samfucious: Why is it so hard for people to consider just writing the year off? It's just one farking year, man. I don't foresee anyone's future being destroyed because they stayed locked in and isolated during a pandemic.

"And I see this break you took in 2020 in the education portion of your resume. Care to tell me what you were doing at that time?"

Seriously, just let it go.


This needs to be shouted from every corner of the United States and into everyone's face over a loudspeaker
 
phoenix352 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Yeah, this isn't going to kill summer vacation.

1. Lots of "nostalgia" from older people who yearn for the good old days and hate progress will certainly fight this as something that "ruins society" because it's different.

2. Universities that need weeks for students to prep for moving on campus won't like it when year round schedules conflict with their own enrollment requirements. Especially if students refuse to attend schools because of conflicting schedules.

3. School districts have two kinds of employees: Faculty and Staff. Unlike the faculty of teachers, support staff do not get paid year round. Ie the IT people, food service workers, bus drivers, most janitorial staff, etc. get laid-off for those 3 months a year. So unless student funding increases in order to cover those salaries, schools ain't gonna go year round to cover those extra salary expenses that go into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions depending upon the districts.


Counter point for K-12, as a parent with a kid who is starting pre-school, I don't know how we will handle work and watching her for summer vacation.  I love the idea of taking the time of summer vacation and splitting it between other semesters/quarters.  Three weeks for spring break, three weeks for summer break, three weeks for fall break, three weeks for winter break seems much more manageable as a parent.

That would also address some of your cost concerns as the time off for employees would still be there, just spread out.  I don't know if those employees would like it more or less.  As a financially secure family, the idea appeals to me as you spread the unpaid periods out and provide steadier year round work.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have spoken with teachers who felt that the rolling short breaks ended up wasting more time, since every return from break would necessitate review and catch-up lessons.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I have spoken with teachers who felt that the rolling short breaks ended up wasting more time, since every return from break would necessitate review and catch-up lessons.


This
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.