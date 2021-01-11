 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Gorbachev says he expects Biden to extend Cold War arms deal, surprising international arms treaty observers with the fact that he's still around   (aljazeera.com) divider line
25
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

The Naked Gun Gorbachev
Youtube hZgmcm7nLjE
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
АнЖ (AnJ) - GORBACHOV: translation into Russian
Youtube tbJPVJeo8v0
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.spiegel.de/international/​e​urope/the-gorbachev-files-secret-paper​s-reveal-truth-behind-soviet-collapse-​a-779277.html
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's still alive
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Blast from the past...
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder what HE thinks of our Capitol Insurrection? Probably saw it coming a mile down Tverskaya Street.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yelstin is still dead. But very well preserved.
 
Millennium
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Huh. I thought Putin would have disappeared him a long time ago.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think he meant President Harris.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Millennium: Huh. I thought Putin would have disappeared him a long time ago.


The older I get the more I realize USSR and the United States in the 80s the differences were superficial and hyperbolic
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Putin hasn't had him Accidented yet?
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LOL. Why isn't this on the pol tab? Is it because it didn't come from twitter?
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Yelstin is still dead. But very well preserved.


Really good Russian vodka will do that. 

I mean the good stuff. Not pouring your Titos through a brita filter 'good'
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Millennium: Huh. I thought Putin would have disappeared him a long time ago.

The older I get the more I realize USSR and the United States in the 80s the differences were superficial and hyperbolic


If any Soviet leader prior to Gorbachev had been in power during the Chernobyl disaster, Eastern Europe would be a wasteland and Western Europe not too much better.

There were and are enormous differences between the Soviet Union and the United States.

But Fark is used to you being so badly wrong the light from right hasn't had enough time in the universe to reach it, so another day ending in "y" I guess.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: I wonder what HE thinks of our Capitol Insurrection? Probably saw it coming a mile down Tverskaya Street.


My office was right off Tverskaya Street in 93 when the Parliament and Yeltsin impeached each other.  They built a barricade in the side street right below my window.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: waxbeans: Millennium: Huh. I thought Putin would have disappeared him a long time ago.

The older I get the more I realize USSR and the United States in the 80s the differences were superficial and hyperbolic

If any Soviet leader prior to Gorbachev had been in power during the Chernobyl disaster, Eastern Europe would be a wasteland and Western Europe not too much better.

There were and are enormous differences between the Soviet Union and the United States.

But Fark is used to you being so badly wrong the light from right hasn't had enough time in the universe to reach it, so another day ending in "y" I guess.


Hey pudding I actually lived through the 80s I'm 47 I've been paying attention this entire time the differences was in fact hyperbolic and superficial eat a bag of cock man
 
rjakobi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Putin sits in his office and shouts "What do you MEAN Gorbachev is still alive?"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Meanwhile, Putin sits in his office and shouts "What do you MEAN Gorbachev is still alive?"


Proving my contention.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: If any Soviet leader prior to Gorbachev had been in power during the Chernobyl disaster, Eastern Europe would be a wasteland and Western Europe not too much better.


They would have dropped Tsar Bomba on Chernobyl?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Boojum2k: waxbeans: Millennium: Huh. I thought Putin would have disappeared him a long time ago.

The older I get the more I realize USSR and the United States in the 80s the differences were superficial and hyperbolic

If any Soviet leader prior to Gorbachev had been in power during the Chernobyl disaster, Eastern Europe would be a wasteland and Western Europe not too much better.

There were and are enormous differences between the Soviet Union and the United States.

But Fark is used to you being so badly wrong the light from right hasn't had enough time in the universe to reach it, so another day ending in "y" I guess.

Hey pudding I actually lived through the 80s I'm 47 I've been paying attention this entire time the differences was in fact hyperbolic and superficial eat a bag of cock man


Sit down, kid.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: .

Hey pudding I actually lived through the 80s I'm 47 I've been paying attention this entire time the differences was in fact hyperbolic and superficial eat a bag of cock man

Sit down, kid.


Oh please Ronald Reagan do intelligence me on the evils of the horrible USSR and how they were going to come in but rape our wives and whatnot and make us work and Fields And shove hammers and sickles up our noses and make us slaves to feeding each other

Meanwhile capitalism lets people die because they can't pay yeah that's better than being forced to work to feed each other that's so much better
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Boojum2k: .

Hey pudding I actually lived through the 80s I'm 47 I've been paying attention this entire time the differences was in fact hyperbolic and superficial eat a bag of cock man

Sit down, kid.

Oh please Ronald Reagan do intelligence me on the evils of the horrible USSR and how they were going to come in but rape our wives and whatnot and make us work and Fields And shove hammers and sickles up our noses and make us slaves to feeding each other

Meanwhile capitalism lets people die because they can't pay yeah that's better than being forced to work to feed each other that's so much better


Say hello to Eddie Snowden, have a safe trip
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Boojum2k: .

Hey pudding I actually lived through the 80s I'm 47 I've been paying attention this entire time the differences was in fact hyperbolic and superficial eat a bag of cock man

Sit down, kid.

Oh please Ronald Reagan do intelligence me on the evils of the horrible USSR and how they were going to come in but rape our wives and whatnot and make us work and Fields And shove hammers and sickles up our noses and make us slaves to feeding each other

Meanwhile capitalism lets people die because they can't pay yeah that's better than being forced to work to feed each other that's so much better


Are you aware of how many people starved to death under the Soviet Union?

Whereas the U.S. has had some issues with childhood hunger and makes effort to prevent it, and otherwise has an epidemic of obesity.


You were the clueless kid then trying to be edgy and instead being ignorant, and nothing had changed since.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Say hello to Eddie Snowden, have a safe trip


So you just  ignore what Snowden exposed?
Okay obviously you are just in denial that there are no good guys.
That's cool.

I grew up watching First Blood, Red Dawn, FireFox, TAPS.  Rocky III.
So I used to buy that USSR evil rhetoric thing too.

But.
Explain.
Why is it that regardless of what kind of country you are if you hold an Olympic event you get stuck with a white elephant?

if countries were actually more than superficially different they wouldn't have the exact same problem of being stuck with white elephants.

Saw off.  🎤 🕳
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boojum2k: waxbeans: Boojum2k: .

Hey pudding I actually lived through the 80s I'm 47 I've been paying attention this entire time the differences was in fact hyperbolic and superficial eat a bag of cock man

Sit down, kid.

Oh please Ronald Reagan do intelligence me on the evils of the horrible USSR and how they were going to come in but rape our wives and whatnot and make us work and Fields And shove hammers and sickles up our noses and make us slaves to feeding each other

Meanwhile capitalism lets people die because they can't pay yeah that's better than being forced to work to feed each other that's so much better

Are you aware of how many people starved to death under the Soviet Union?

Whereas the U.S. has had some issues with childhood hunger and makes effort to prevent it, and otherwise has an epidemic of obesity.


You were the clueless kid then trying to be edgy and instead being ignorant, and nothing had changed since.


Every single country in the world has problems specific to them.

That is a reflection on existing is difficult.
Humans are a hard asset to utilize.
Leadership failings or leadership successes are the product of luck and not of the actual government structure.
quit patting yourself on the back your luck will run out just as it ran out on any other country that no longer here see history books for further reference.
 
