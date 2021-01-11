 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Register)   Woman calls cops because of pota-toes sticking out of the ground   (theregister.com) divider line
22
    More: Amusing, Tyne and Wear, North East England, Newcastle upon Tyne, Inspector Phil Hamlani, search dogs, good faith, County Durham, search teams  
•       •       •

1393 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2021 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes all kinds of critters to make Farmer Vincent's fritters.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seriously people: abandoned well and a bag of quick lime. You never have to worry about how deep you planted the bodies and crap is that rain storm going to wash them loose?

I mean, or so I've read ...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


x-files did it.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Every so often, I have to call my preacher on the carrots.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
French & Saunders Animal Control
Youtube pdASyGb30DE
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Must be a slow news day for them, even with CES going on
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Every so often, I have to call my preacher on the carrots.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x850]


I always wondered where those baby carrots came from.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was this the same woman?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [i.pinimg.com image 720x1019]

x-files did it.


What episode is that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That is a well punned article.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Was this the same woman?
[Fark user image 380x253]


To her defense, there is a place in my town that sells burritos that weigh more than bughunter 2.0 did when he popped out of mrs bughunter...
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bughunter: 40 degree day: Was this the same woman?
[Fark user image 380x253]

To her defense, there is a place in my town that sells burritos that weigh more than bughunter 2.0 did when he popped out of mrs bughunter...


Are you sure the baby is yours?  I would be demanding a DNA test from that washing machine.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bughunter: 40 degree day: Was this the same woman?
[Fark user image 380x253]

To her defense, there is a place in my town that sells burritos that weigh more than bughunter 2.0 did when he popped out of mrs bughunter...


Is this your baby?

Fark user imageView Full Size


:P
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: kbronsito: [i.pinimg.com image 720x1019]

x-files did it.

What episode is that?

[Fark user image image 425x569]


Humbug.
The one at the freak show town. An anthropologist i know uses it every year for a lecture on the nature of 'other'
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"potankles"

Now that's funny.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did they call a toe truck?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does is make sense now to spell it with an "e" at the end?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Serious Post on Serious Thread: kbronsito: [i.pinimg.com image 720x1019]

x-files did it.

What episode is that?

[Fark user image image 425x569]

Humbug.
The one at the freak show town. An anthropologist i know uses it every year for a lecture on the nature of 'other'


That's a very good one. Up there with the Christmas episode
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cowgirl toffee: bughunter: 40 degree day: Was this the same woman?
[Fark user image 380x253]

To her defense, there is a place in my town that sells burritos that weigh more than bughunter 2.0 did when he popped out of mrs bughunter...

Is this your baby?

[Fark user image 850x478]

:P


No, not even close.

My son literally does not do laundry.

/and figuratively, EWW!
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.