(WJLA Washington DC)   More than 6000 National Guard and military troops to be in DC by this weekend   (wjla.com) divider line
65
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2021 at 9:50 AM



65 Comments     (+0 »)
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good.  Now issue them full combat loads of ammo.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A shining example of what is totally normal in a functioning healthy democracy.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Whose side are they on?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What a farking waste of resources...this is starting to feel like calling all the neighborhood parents over to my house because my kids keep throwing tantrums.

I had a weird epiphany last night while doing squats, oddly enough (hypoxia and exertion are a helluva drug):

Growing up with ex-hippie parents who are now 70-something Fox Newsies, they have a nearly unbroken streak of believing in conspiracies and not trusting the government, but for wildly different reasons.

I think it was Buffalo Springfield playing in my earbuds that triggered this. Hooray for Our Side!
 
boguzoid [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This article is from the 9th.   From my reading of the article, they're already there.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How many are MAGAts?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh good. Horse, barn and all that.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That ought to boost the local economy. (I doubt all of them are going to want to eat MREs)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are they there to close the barn door?
 
WienerButt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There was a flyer circulating around for some 1/17 riot. Hopefully it was fake or the authorities are on high alert about it
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That is not enough. And why are you telling insurrectionists the size of the force they need to overpower?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wont matter. Everyone now knows law enforcement and military are Trumper cells.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Good.  Now issue them full combat loads of ammo.


No, that's a line that shouldn't be crossed.
Full riot gear, but no lethal weapons on the front lines.
Christ this is surreal...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Only a couple days late
 
Thenixon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Taking their orders from dump and his ass-parasites? Or from real humans?
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: What a farking waste of resources...this is starting to feel like calling all the neighborhood parents over to my house because my kids keep throwing tantrums.

I had a weird epiphany last night while doing squats, oddly enough (hypoxia and exertion are a helluva drug):

Growing up with ex-hippie parents who are now 70-something Fox Newsies, they have a nearly unbroken streak of believing in conspiracies and not trusting the government, but for wildly different reasons.

I think it was Buffalo Springfield playing in my earbuds that triggered this. Hooray for Our Side!


Just go an e-mail from my sister.  He grandson (who she raised because of mom isn't a good mom issues) joined the military.  He got a bad stress fracture during basic, was the victim of medical malpractice (a cast was put on by a person who was not a doctor, full leg, wrong thing to do).  He got 30 days leave to live at home, sisters doctor put the proper cast on.  He returned, the military went apeshiat that he had a different cast.  He's being punished for it, first with cast removal and vigorous workouts that re-injured the leg, and now is in a confinement where the only thing he's allowed to read is the Bible and letters with articles from newspapers and magazines from outsiders.  The postcards sent are read aloud to everyone by the drill sergeant.

Obviously I can't write him because, obviously someone will be reading and censoring his mail and I'm not an appropriate person to write given the recent events.

I have REAL mistrust issues of the 6,000 national guard types that will be supposedly protecting the inauguration.

My biggest issue right now is now kneecapping the a$$hole who walks his dog past my house every morning who (I'm fairly certain) was the person who destroyed my political signage during the election.  I'm a thoroughly non-violent type but the temptation is very great (I'm 70, he's probably 65, but I'm in really great shape and he isn't).

Fortunately I have good self control.  But the temptation to defoliate his yard this summer is growing by the second.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Better check the Parler data for cross memberships.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fellas - it's weird... I've been scouring the NYT op-ed pages and I cannot find one single suggestion the National Guard mow down the Trumpist insurrection in the street. And from anyone - not just a sitting congressman! I'm starting to think.... maybe... Maybe both sides aren't bad?
 
redsquid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Redh8t: OdradekRex: Good.  Now issue them full combat loads of ammo.

No, that's a line that shouldn't be crossed.
Full riot gear, but no lethal weapons on the front lines.
Christ this is surreal...


These traitors want to kill cops and destroy democracy. This needs to be put down swiftly.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 384x800]

Wont matter. Everyone now knows law enforcement and military are Trumper cells.


True, but that may change once some MAGAt opens fire.

"When shells are hitting all around you and you wipe the dirt from your face and you realize that it's not dirt, it's the blood and gut of what was once your best friend, you'll know what to do." - General George S. Patton
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hopefully the first question they don't ask is 'where are all the black woman at?' It's good they'll be there. It's sad to have a mistrust of them.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The way the RWNJs are talking (or were until most of their social media was shut down. Oops.) they're planning on spilling blood next week. They desperately want their civil war. So many of them want to kill Americans in the name of "Patriotism" it's disgusting.

And there will be guys who travel there in full gear, fully armed, hoping to take a shot at Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and really anyone who isn't on the RWNJ side. I really wish they could hunt these farkers down and black bag them before they do harm, but that's not how it works in America... And I know deep down that it shouldn't.

But damn, they're champing at the bit to kill. I can't imagine living with that much hate in your guts.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well trump has always wanted the Military on the streets of DC. I guess he finally gets his wish.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So....they are being sworn in first as special members of the DC police, and then as members of the Capital Police?

Is this normal?  I mean, none of this is normal, but what powers does this grant them?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How about all the state capitals? Armed Trumpanzees invaded the Michigan and Oregon capitol buildings before they hit Washington.

I imagine that with DC protected, they are planning attacks closer to home.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Good.  Now issue them full combat loads of ammo.


Yea!!

How dare those american citizens petition their elected congressmen who've been bought and owned by big business decades ago that they are tired of being ignored so that big business and the 1% can get all the legislation they want.

How dare they!!!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Redh8t: OdradekRex: Good.  Now issue them full combat loads of ammo.

No, that's a line that shouldn't be crossed.
Full riot gear, but no lethal weapons on the front lines.
Christ this is surreal...


There will be plenty of weapons at the ready, but we hopefully won't have to see any.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheYeti: So....they are being sworn in first as special members of the DC police, and then as members of the Capital Police?

Is this normal?  I mean, none of this is normal, but what powers does this grant them?


Arrest powers. I am sure a small contingent of people are gonna show again but I am betting most will not. Easy to talk online.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Redh8t: OdradekRex: Good.  Now issue them full combat loads of ammo.

No, that's a line that shouldn't be crossed.
Full riot gear, but no lethal weapons on the front lines.
Christ this is surreal...

There will be plenty of weapons at the ready, but we hopefully won't have to see any.


This. I second this.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: NikolaiFarkoff: What a farking waste of resources...this is starting to feel like calling all the neighborhood parents over to my house because my kids keep throwing tantrums.

I had a weird epiphany last night while doing squats, oddly enough (hypoxia and exertion are a helluva drug):

Growing up with ex-hippie parents who are now 70-something Fox Newsies, they have a nearly unbroken streak of believing in conspiracies and not trusting the government, but for wildly different reasons.

I think it was Buffalo Springfield playing in my earbuds that triggered this. Hooray for Our Side!

Just go an e-mail from my sister.  He grandson (who she raised because of mom isn't a good mom issues) joined the military.  He got a bad stress fracture during basic, was the victim of medical malpractice (a cast was put on by a person who was not a doctor, full leg, wrong thing to do).  He got 30 days leave to live at home, sisters doctor put the proper cast on.  He returned, the military went apeshiat that he had a different cast.  He's being punished for it, first with cast removal and vigorous workouts that re-injured the leg, and now is in a confinement where the only thing he's allowed to read is the Bible and letters with articles from newspapers and magazines from outsiders.  The postcards sent are read aloud to everyone by the drill sergeant.

Obviously I can't write him because, obviously someone will be reading and censoring his mail and I'm not an appropriate person to write given the recent events.

I have REAL mistrust issues of the 6,000 national guard types that will be supposedly protecting the inauguration.

My biggest issue right now is now kneecapping the a$$hole who walks his dog past my house every morning who (I'm fairly certain) was the person who destroyed my political signage during the election.  I'm a thoroughly non-violent type but the temptation is very great (I'm 70, he's probably 65, but I'm in really great shape and he isn't).

Fortunately I have good ...


Just tell him calmly that you know it was him that defaced your signs, and call him a piece of vile filth.  Do this very politely and calmly while smiling.  Like you're ordering a pound of ham.  Anything he says, tell him he's full  of garbage and walk away.  But keep smiling, and be very very polite and calm at all times.

It works.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: NikolaiFarkoff:  Just go an e-mail from my sister.  He grandson (who she raised because of mom isn't a good mom issues) joined the military.  He got a bad stress fracture during basic, was the victim of medical malpractice (a cast was put on by a person who was not a doctor, full leg, wrong thing to do).  He got 30 days leave to live at home, sisters doctor put the proper cast on.  He returned, the military went apeshiat that he had a different cast.  He's being punished for it, first with cast removal and vigorous workouts that re-injured the leg, and now is in a confinement where the only thing he's allowed to read is the Bible and letters with articles from newspapers and magazines from outsiders.  The postcards sent are read aloud to everyone by the drill sergeant.

Obviously I can't write him because, obviously someone will be reading and censoring his mail and I'm not an appropriate person to write given the recent events.


Two options: request mast (might be a different name in the Army), basically means "I want to talk to your supervisor".  Hard to deny, but also risky because if you're wrong now two people are mad at you.  Or, which may be a better option, write up everything that's happening, including a letter from the person who redid the cast, and send it to his Congressman asking for intervention.  Both are nuclear-ish options, but if his health is at risk it may be all that's available.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Another good day for liberals to stay home. When Antifa came out to fight these Nazis the police fought Antifa. So now the police get to fight the Nazis on their own. Have fun assholes.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: A shining example of what is totally normal in a functioning healthy democracy.


If we had a real democracy where all citizens were represented instead of only big buiness and rich stock owners, then this would never have happened.

There is no Democracy on capitol hill any more.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Redh8t: OdradekRex: Good.  Now issue them full combat loads of ammo.

No, that's a line that shouldn't be crossed.
Full riot gear, but no lethal weapons on the front lines.
Christ this is surreal...


What do the cops do when Trumpsters bring bullets to the tear gas and riot shield fight?  Run away?  That'd be even a better look internationally...
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not a moment too soon. XD

What are they doing there? Sight seeing? Taking pictures?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can never be too careful.  Antifa is everywhere!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheYeti: So....they are being sworn in first as special members of the DC police, and then as members of the Capital Police?

Is this normal?  I mean, none of this is normal, but what powers does this grant them?


This keeps them from being under the direct control of the President.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Whose side are they on?


Big business and the rich.

The same good americans who own capitol hill.
 
Alebak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Whose side are they on?


The mob had ex military and off duty cops.

Anyone who thinks that there aren't Trumpers coming off those buses is delusional, so I'm perfectly fine with them not being issued guns until another mob/planned attack is sighted.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Exactly the response I expected.

Bravo!
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm so old, I remember when Fark was against any use of force against protesters.  Now, live ammo and summary executions for all!  I guess your standards just had expiration dates.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: OdradekRex: Good.  Now issue them full combat loads of ammo.

Yea!!

How dare those american citizens petition their elected congressmen who've been bought and owned by big business decades ago that they are tired of being ignored so that big business and the 1% can get all the legislation they want.

How dare they!!!


Setting up a gallows and hunting the Speaker of the House to take her hostage is a step or two beyond redress of grievances.

/especially when those bought-and-paid-for elected officials were the ones that sent in the mob in the first place
 
odinsposse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I'm so old, I remember when Fark was against any use of force against protesters.  Now, live ammo and summary executions for all!  I guess your standards just had expiration dates.


It's almost as if they're different situations and you're a liar for pretending they're the same. A coward who wants terrorism done for his cause but who doesn't want the blame when they do it.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I'm so old, I remember when Fark was against any use of force against protesters.  Now, live ammo and summary executions for all!  I guess your standards just had expiration dates.


It's fine if their side does it, dude.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You can never be too careful.  Antifa is everywhere!


They used to even be there in the mirror when I was shaving in the morning.  So I quit shaving.  You can't be too careful with ANTIFA.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would argue that the zealots are watching everything and will respond with changes in tactics. These aren't the brightest people over all but there are a few smart people who know you don't attack where your enemy is but where he isn't. State houses need defenses. Looking at you Michigan, Missouri, West Virginia, etc.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I'm so old, I remember when Fark was against any use of force against protesters.  Now, live ammo and summary executions for all!  I guess your standards just had expiration dates.


If you remember that part, and forgot the context, you should go see a doctor.  A proctologist is where to start.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
mekong delta 1969


Ok fellas make

sure your bibles are in their

waterproof cases
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

freakay: I would argue that the zealots are watching everything and will respond with changes in tactics


Even the money people are ducking for cover.  A Mercer was behind Parler, and the take from that seditious lot, combined with Wednesday's insurrection and coup attempt, should have them diving for cover.  The Kochs want none of this.  That leaves Sheldon Adelson as the only money man left.
 
