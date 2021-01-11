 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Those SmartDot anti-radiation stickers for cell phones don't really work. In other news, British people have been paying $10+ for stickers that claim to block radiation from their phones   (bbc.com) divider line
99
    More: Obvious, Public relations, Last November, Royal London Hospital, University College London, Hospital, Radio, College, press release  
•       •       •

906 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 11 Jan 2021 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



99 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I totally respect and admire whomever came up with this idea. Taking money from Rubes is a long-held tradition. Good for them.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they tell people that it can only soak up so much radiation and after that you need to replace it...like every month or something.  You know, keep them on the hook.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I wonder if they tell people that it can only soak up so much radiation and after that you need to replace it...like every month or something.  You know, keep them on the hook.


You have a bright future in Marketing.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?


Yeah, it's kind of like putting electrical tape on a flashlight so it won't shine.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?


No, the cell phone uses radio waves to function. This blocks radiation, which is bad.

/At least, I'm assuming that's what the response will be.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?


It's the opposite of the people that I see taking cell phone calls inside subway trains and acting surprised when the call cuts out.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I told you your cell phone emits radiation/.??
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?


These are not bright people.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is amazing how well fear sells things... the human race is ripe for the picking.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: OptionC: I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?

Yeah, it's kind of like putting electrical tape on a flashlight so it won't shine.


Technically, that's stopping radiation as well.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me when these were the rage for a hot minute.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mobile phone radiation mitigation device: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, have any of those people gotten radiation sickness from their phones?  QED, you cynics!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?


The only reason I could think of would be if you're running a cable directly from your router into your PC and you wanted to shield any stray emissions.

Any techies want to chime in?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a Y2K compliant flashlight.  Brilliant way to scam idiots.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: OptionC: I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?

The only reason I could think of would be if you're running a cable directly from your router into your PC and you wanted to shield any stray emissions.

Any techies want to chime in?


This is exactly what a nutjob convinced the government was monitoring him, or someone who actually might be being monitored by the government, would want to ensure there are no wifi signals interfering with a physically secured hard line.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Well, have any of those people gotten radiation sickness from their phones?  QED, you cynics!


Not that you'd notice any decrease in brain activity.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing.  People are buying incomplete Faraday cages for their routers that block "negative 5g signals" , then complaining their WiFi suddenly sucks.  And sadly I'm not even joking.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb people have been confused over the years by the difference between radiation and radioactivity and/or radioactive matter. They read about radioactive contaminants still in the environment around Chernobyl and then confuse that with radiation, which is the light and other particles that emanate from it. They might then think that their phone is leaking radioactivity, like a bad fart, rather than simply radio waves. It's like explaining the difference between Internet Explorer and Windows Explorer to your father.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: OptionC: I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?

It's the opposite of the people that I see taking cell phone calls inside subway trains and acting surprised when the call cuts out.


Your subways must suck. Multiply cell companies have their antennas in ours.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: OptionC: I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?

[Fark user image image 850x438]
[Fark user image image 850x145]


I should've waited for the pics to load, I jumped the gun above.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we need better STEM education in primary and secondary schools. My kid's school thinks it's a national tragedy when someone graduates who doesn't understand allegory or appreciate the genius of e.e. cummings, but if they can't calculate compound interest or don't understand the electromagnetic spectrum it's just fine.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
has anyone told Gyenth that someone is horning in on her "stickers-that-do-nothing" racket.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: OptionC: I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?

The only reason I could think of would be if you're running a cable directly from your router into your PC and you wanted to shield any stray emissions.

Any techies want to chime in?


The ad explicitly calls out the "WiFi" part. The only scenario which might make sense is if:
- You intended to use it in a wired-only configuration
- You had to use a device provided by your ISP
- The device did not permit you to disable the WiFi function in its settings.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Guy: This is exactly what a nutjob convinced the government was monitoring him, or someone who actually might be being monitored by the government, would want to ensure there are no wifi signals interfering with a physically secured hard line.


As if the governments around the world can't monitor traffic through telephone exchanges, data centres & the like.

It baffles me how intricate (and 'magical') the thinking of conspiracy theorists can be whilst being blinded to the terribly obvious. Ah well... loons gonna loon I suppose.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a sucker born every minute. You are right on time.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: has anyone told Gyenth that someone is horning in on her "stickers-that-do-nothing" racket.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: I totally respect and admire whomever came up with this idea. Taking money from Rubes is a long-held tradition. Good for them.


Whoever it was should be made a Knight or Dame of the Order of Bastards Magnificent.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least my "not today, Satan" sticker works!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: OptionC: I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?

The only reason I could think of would be if you're running a cable directly from your router into your PC and you wanted to shield any stray emissions.

Any techies want to chime in?


Ahem...

Many people assume "radiation" means ionizing radiation, e.g. radioactive decay or nuclear fallout. Whereas all scientists know that the term radiation means any energy transfer through EMF energy, which in general is utterly harmless. Well, most scientists know this. I had a roommate who was a CS grad that thought the microwave oven was causing cancer, who I later found out didn't know the distinction above.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people are stupid enough to believe in "EMF sensitivity" they deserve to be ripped off. Screw 'em.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Mr Guy: This is exactly what a nutjob convinced the government was monitoring him, or someone who actually might be being monitored by the government, would want to ensure there are no wifi signals interfering with a physically secured hard line.

As if the governments around the world can't monitor traffic through telephone exchanges, data centres & the like.

It baffles me how intricate (and 'magical') the thinking of conspiracy theorists can be whilst being blinded to the terribly obvious. Ah well... loons gonna loon I suppose.


Honestly, I can only picture it being used in military or government applications, logically.  When I say "physically secure" I mean "physically secure".  Not everything is a WAN.   This could secure a LAN if you didn't trust your device not to be able to receive a signal that enables a secret wifi connection.  Like if you were setting up a LAN but you needed to use Chinese hardware.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroflight222: That's nothing.  People are buying incomplete Faraday cages for their routers that block "negative 5g signals" , then complaining their WiFi suddenly sucks.  And sadly I'm not even joking.


I'm even more surprised the grifters who sold them it even took the time to make it work.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Energydots spokeswoman told BBC News: "We state clearly that our products harmonise the fields.

I can't roll my eyes hard enough for this.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: I totally respect and admire whomever came up with this idea. Taking money from Rubes is a long-held tradition. Good for them.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

They ain't got nuthin' on the so called "audiophile" industry.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Devon-based company told BBC News the stickers were programmed with "scalar energy" bullshiat, which the scientists' equipment would be unable to detect.
 
kmramki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To those why think the sellers of this thing were clever, the Indian Government is trying to sell this bullshiat made of bullshiat.
 
Orallo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is toooootally new... this kind of tomfullery has never happened before!🤣

images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djfitz: Aardvark Inc.: OptionC: I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?

The only reason I could think of would be if you're running a cable directly from your router into your PC and you wanted to shield any stray emissions.

Any techies want to chime in?

Ahem...

Many people assume "radiation" means ionizing radiation, e.g. radioactive decay or nuclear fallout. Whereas all scientists know that the term radiation means any energy transfer through EMF energy, which in general is utterly harmless. Well, most scientists know this. I had a roommate who was a CS grad that thought the microwave oven was causing cancer, who I later found out didn't know the distinction above.


Uh, no, that's not it at all. The wavelength of the radiation matters a great deal. Also, it's radiation regardless of energy transfer, and it is not in general utterly harmless as you put it. Also, nuclear radiation can be particles other than photons.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?


Right.  Next you are going to claim that there is no use for a drinking straw that blocks any liquids, shoes with a lid to stop any body parts to be inserted, and hearing aids with 120db attenuation.  Why are you against innovation?
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Guy: Aardvark Inc.: OptionC: I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?

The only reason I could think of would be if you're running a cable directly from your router into your PC and you wanted to shield any stray emissions.

Any techies want to chime in?

This is exactly what a nutjob convinced the government was monitoring him, or someone who actually might be being monitored by the government, would want to ensure there are no wifi signals interfering with a physically secured hard line.


So we use faraday shielded covers like this at work. It's not there to shield the signal, it's there to prevent electrostatic discharge, electric surges, etc. The ports going in and out of them are also shielded and we use shielded antenna and shileded cables and even a shileded punchdown block.

They are used exclusively in our explosives packing rooms.

There's a shiat ton of safety that goes into those including shielding electrical outlets, PCs, and people aren't even allowed to wear polyester blended clothes as they could build up a static charge.

And if you think that is ridiculous, 3 years ago we had an instance of one of our vendors changing the outer coating material on some of the testing cables without telling us and the person doing the testing was straightening out the cables (think using fingers like a brush through hair), they ended up touching the metal door on the test chamber and the buildup static was enough to set off the device and she lost her hand.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djfitz: I had a roommate who was a CS grad that thought the microwave oven was causing cancer, who I later found out didn't know the distinction above.


Those must have been fun times.

I'm currently bathing in the fullsome radiation of an LED sunlamp during these gloomy Scottish winter days, as well as the fireplace, my router & two monitors.

Better grab me some of this, amIright?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Orallo: This is toooootally new... this kind of tomfullery has never happened before!🤣

[images2.minutemediacdn.com image 850x572]


O_O

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Orallo: This is toooootally new... this kind of tomfullery has never happened before!🤣
[images2.minutemediacdn.com image 850x572]


That product performs exactly as advertised.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: OptionC: I... Uh... Why would you want to block the radiation from your device that needs to radiate in order to function?

[Fark user image image 850x438]
[Fark user image image 850x145]


I mean, I can see a use case for a cage if you have a company modem that needs to stay in the loop for some reason but you have your own WiFi point and you would want to be sure that the company modem doesn't create interfere or a firmware update doesn't open a network.
It's a niche market though.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Combustion: I totally respect and admire whomever came up with this idea. Taking money from Rubes is a long-held tradition. Good for them.

[Fark user image image 620x378]
[Fark user image image 850x566]
They ain't got nuthin' on the so called "audiophile" industry.


"Audiophiles" aren't buying Beats and Monster.  They're buying cables hand-spun underwater by orphans brought in by Belgian monks, and using headphones made with meteorite iron driven by millimeter wave radar.
 
Displayed 50 of 99 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.