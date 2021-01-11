 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Madrid does its best impression of Buffalo, with disastrous results   (bbc.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pffft. In Buffalo 20 inches of snow is officially a "heavy dusting"
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Real lost four straight Super Bowls?
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The world better get used to this s**t. More importantly, work to reverse it like its life depended on it. It does.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
bluecerealeducation.comView Full Size


Yes, the Indians know it as "tatanka".
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Madrid beat the Colts too?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They got shiatfaced at the tailgate and passed out before kickoff?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Book a flight for me and my snowblower, it hasn't gotten much use this year.
 
cleek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Madrid madrid Madrid madrid madrid madrid Madrid madrid.

nope. doesn't work.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought Pamplona was the city that did that?
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Totally unrelated to the article but related to the headline - my first winter in Buffalo this year. I'm used to taking a play toy car out in the snow for fun down in the south - you can usually find a few abandoned parking lots and side streets to just screw around on harmlessly, get in some hooning while the the hoonings good. They are too damned efficient with the plows up here if you get less than 2' of snow. The level of competency around the snow removal and handling is honestly impressive.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Spanish style-deep fried wings
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://leitesculinaria.com/100034/re​c​ipes-spanish-style-deep-fried-chicken-​wings.html
 
