 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tech Dirt)   AT&T took a pledge with the FCC pledge not to enforce data caps on their "unlimited" plans during the pandemic. But now that we're down to about 300,000 new cases and 4,000 deaths per day, the pandemic is clearly over, so the caps are back   (techdirt.com) divider line
51
    More: Asinine, Network neutrality, Consumer protection, Federal Communications Commission, Price gouging, Pledge, Donald Trump, Pledge of Allegiance, Trump FCC  
•       •       •

533 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 11 Jan 2021 at 9:35 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah but Lily is stacked and funny
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comcast: Pffft. Amateurs.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah things are a little crazy here, with not just them, but other organizations lifting things when we are at the worst point in the pandemic. The county to the SW of me is sending second and third graders back to school tomorrow? Why??? They will bring the virus home and kill their whole family.  And kids can definitely do that, especially with the more contagious strain now loose in the US.
 
starsrift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Time to make that sweet Zoom money.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Comcast: Pffft. Amateurs.


I use roughly 4TB a month with a household of kids gaming, streaming movies, and doing remote school.  Luckily I have gigabyte internet or I would be screwed.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Idjit Pie needs to be kicked out of the FCC ASAP. He's a corporate shill who was intstalled by Trump to make digital services less costumer friendly and more profitable for investors. And he's been effective.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, if people are using more data, they should upgrade their data plan.

Or...

Not bother using video for their chats. I generally avoided using video because there's no point in streaming an empty chair as I make some coffee or pace around the house to burn off energy.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey, its not like anybody else is doing anything about the pandemic.
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Some companies are still giving some pandemic deals. Cox is paying for Gigablast for hundreds of teachers and students in my district for the next 6 months.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeah things are a little crazy here, with not just them, but other organizations lifting things when we are at the worst point in the pandemic. The county to the SW of me is sending second and third graders back to school tomorrow? Why??? They will bring the virus home and kill their whole family.  And kids can definitely do that, especially with the more contagious strain now loose in the US.


Yeah, I totally hated when my kid brought home COVID despite the precautions and killed all of us.

Oh wait, none of that happened. Not the COVID, not the dying part.

It's almost as if you are an irrational Doomer.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Yeah but Lily is stacked and funny


And super liberal, which makes things interesting.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How about the people who made that decision go to the back of the line for vaccinations?
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Comcast: Pffft. Amateurs.


My home ISP choice is Comcast or FIOS. However the FIOS in our neighborhood drops constantly as it was one of the 1st be installed and they have done 0 upgrades on the system.

I'll just read a lot more this month outside of watching football and see what the damage is next month.
 
mekkab
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: I have gigabyte


I think it's gigabit, not byte, but your point still stands.


/it's 1/8 what you think it is!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gar1013: Walker: Yeah things are a little crazy here, with not just them, but other organizations lifting things when we are at the worst point in the pandemic. The county to the SW of me is sending second and third graders back to school tomorrow? Why??? They will bring the virus home and kill their whole family.  And kids can definitely do that, especially with the more contagious strain now loose in the US.

Yeah, I totally hated when my kid brought home COVID despite the precautions and killed all of us.

Oh wait, none of that happened. Not the COVID, not the dying part.

It's almost as if you are an irrational Doomer.


Why don't you just stay out of these threads. Your uneducated opinions are not needed and not welcome. Find something more suited to your limited talents.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Yeah but Lily is stacked and funny


Well, you're half right. XD
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: elvisaintdead: Comcast: Pffft. Amateurs.

I use roughly 4TB a month with a household of kids gaming, streaming movies, and doing remote school.  Luckily I have gigabyte internet or I would be screwed.


Wow.

I'm having a hard time breaking 600GB.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 570x570]


The most stunning thing about those commercials is the blue shirt that manages to hide this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brofar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeah things are a little crazy here, with not just them, but other organizations lifting things when we are at the worst point in the pandemic. The county to the SW of me is sending second and third graders back to school tomorrow? Why??? They will bring the virus home and kill their whole family.  And kids can definitely do that, especially with the more contagious strain now loose in the US.


I live in a part of the country that's been in school full time since August and we've not had any significant spread or even very many cases we can say happened at school. If you're school is doing it right, schools are fine.

However, if you live in a place with right wing morons who only believe in "personal freedom" (aka the ability to do what you want without consequence), and your school says they "can't make anyone wear a mask", then you're farked.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So now I have to wear a mask and a cap?  Mah freedums is being abused!  What's next?  Ameren Electric hiring youth in Asia to decide who gets electricity?

BIDEN!!!!!!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

StrandedInAZ: Some companies are still giving some pandemic deals. Cox is paying for Gigablast for hundreds of teachers and students in my district for the next 6 months.


Gigablast... I think I've seen that documentary before.  I think Cox were involved as well.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, they do have to replace that building that got assploded in Nashville.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: elvisaintdead: Comcast: Pffft. Amateurs.

I use roughly 4TB a month with a household of kids gaming, streaming movies, and doing remote school.  Luckily I have gigabyte internet or I would be screwed.


In about 5 years that 4TB will become 10 easy. I will keep my At&t gigafiber as long as they offer it.
/People that use Stadia on Comcast will be having heart attacks next month.
//3TB a month user here
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gar1013: Walker: Yeah things are a little crazy here, with not just them, but other organizations lifting things when we are at the worst point in the pandemic. The county to the SW of me is sending second and third graders back to school tomorrow? Why??? They will bring the virus home and kill their whole family.  And kids can definitely do that, especially with the more contagious strain now loose in the US.

Yeah, I totally hated when my kid brought home COVID despite the precautions and killed all of us.

Oh wait, none of that happened. Not the COVID, not the dying part.

It's almost as if you are an irrational Doomer.


Headline:Kids Are Getting COVID-19 at School and Spreading It to Families

https://www.healthline.com/health-new​s​/kids-are-getting-covid-19-at-school-a​nd-spreading-it-to-families

And this is from September, before the new more contagious strains were loose in the US.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: steklo: [Fark user image image 570x570]

The most stunning thing about those commercials is the blue shirt that manages to hide this:
[Fark user image image 425x637]


For some reason this won't hotlink

https://imgur.com/gallery/MCOcv3C
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, on my 1gigabit line in red state, Bunghole, Ohio ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gar1013: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: elvisaintdead: Comcast: Pffft. Amateurs.

I use roughly 4TB a month with a household of kids gaming, streaming movies, and doing remote school.  Luckily I have gigabyte internet or I would be screwed.

Wow.

I'm having a hard time breaking 600GB.


A couple of AAA video game downloads and 4K shows will eat that right up
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gar1013: Walker: Yeah things are a little crazy here, with not just them, but other organizations lifting things when we are at the worst point in the pandemic. The county to the SW of me is sending second and third graders back to school tomorrow? Why??? They will bring the virus home and kill their whole family.  And kids can definitely do that, especially with the more contagious strain now loose in the US.

Yeah, I totally hated when my kid brought home COVID despite the precautions and killed all of us.

Oh wait, none of that happened. Not the COVID, not the dying part.

It's almost as if you are an irrational Doomer.


Watch out everybody, gar drank too many Anabolic Bacne Blast shakes this morning and is feeling aggro.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Private_Citizen: steklo: [Fark user image image 570x570]

The most stunning thing about those commercials is the blue shirt that manages to hide this:
[Fark user image image 425x637]

For some reason this won't hotlink

https://imgur.com/gallery/MCOcv3C


Damn. Hungry for rump roast
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: Well, if people are using more data, they should upgrade their data plan.

Or...

Not bother using video for their chats. I generally avoided using video because there's no point in streaming an empty chair as I make some coffee or pace around the house to burn off energy.


Upgrade from "unlimited" what, upgrade to double secret unlimited. Fark off.
 
Gramma
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 I work for a small business-to-business telecom company that also signed this pledge.

But it has been 10 months.  And it will likely be another 10 months before things are close to normal. Companies can't operate like this indefinitely.

At some point soon, we will have to cut services to the customers that aren't paying.  It is getting to be a real cash-flow problem for us.

We have already started to cut off customers that aren't paying and that we cannot get in touch with.  We're assuming they've gone out of business. And we do a soft-cut first, where we turn it all off and it they call us, we turn it back on. If they don't call us, we start disconnecting circuits and what not.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They heard you got $600 and they want it.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: 4K shows will eat that right up


4K is great for filming, but watching TV at that resolution is stupid.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hugadarn: Upgrade from "unlimited" what, upgrade to double secret unlimited. Fark off.


They have unlimited without speed caps and unlimited with speed caps.  AT&T will not stop the data but slow you down.  It's all upfront when you select your plan, you can't complain about it after you knew full well what you were getting into.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: hugadarn: Upgrade from "unlimited" what, upgrade to double secret unlimited. Fark off.

They have unlimited without speed caps and unlimited with speed caps.  AT&T will not stop the data but slow you down.  It's all upfront when you select your plan, you can't complain about it after you knew full well what you were getting into.


Are you by chance an FCC commissioner?
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: drjekel_mrhyde: 4K shows will eat that right up

4K is great for filming, but watching TV at that resolution is stupid.


You realize the same companies that will be throttling speeds are the same that advertise the hell out of 4k offerings.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The most stunning thing about those commercials is the blue shirt that manages to hide this:


I've heard she's a "wild one" but I still won't buy a cell phone from her.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: drjekel_mrhyde: 4K shows will eat that right up

4K is great for filming, but watching TV at that resolution is stupid.


Joe Public have no clue how to turn it off, and ISP's know that.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: drjekel_mrhyde: 4K shows will eat that right up

4K is great for filming, but watching TV at that resolution is stupid.


Uhhhhhhhh ... what? 4k TV and movies with HDR is just about the best experience I could come up with. Hell, now that they are releasing movies direct to video, I have even less reason to go to the actual movie theatre than to watch it in my home with a great 7.1 system and an OLED.

I just wish Netflix and others allowed full freight 4k streaming. The color grading that plagues 15mbps 4k HDR on Netflix would be gone at a 100mbps stream.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Streaming is the future. Nobody needs physical media. "

"I cut the cord, suckers!!"
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: drjekel_mrhyde: 4K shows will eat that right up

4K is great for filming, but watching TV at that resolution is stupid.


My 120" screen looks awesome at 4k.  If you're using it on your 24" monitor, it doesn't make much sense, though.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Z-clipped: drjekel_mrhyde: 4K shows will eat that right up

4K is great for filming, but watching TV at that resolution is stupid.

Joe Public have no clue how to turn it off, and ISP's know that.


4k Dolby Vision HDR content on Netflix is run at 16mbps. A 1TB cap would take nearly 140 hours of video content. Now, that could easily be done, but it's not like they are sending you a BluRay full freight stream (though I wish they would as I hate the color banding on lower bitrate HDR content).
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gramma: I work for a small business-to-business telecom company that also signed this pledge.

But it has been 10 months.  And it will likely be another 10 months before things are close to normal. Companies can't operate like this indefinitely.

At some point soon, we will have to cut services to the customers that aren't paying.  It is getting to be a real cash-flow problem for us.

We have already started to cut off customers that aren't paying and that we cannot get in touch with.  We're assuming they've gone out of business. And we do a soft-cut first, where we turn it all off and it they call us, we turn it back on. If they don't call us, we start disconnecting circuits and what not.


BS, ATT seems fine to me
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: hugadarn: Upgrade from "unlimited" what, upgrade to double secret unlimited. Fark off.

They have unlimited without speed caps and unlimited with speed caps.  AT&T will not stop the data but slow you down.  It's all upfront when you select your plan, you can't complain about it after you knew full well what you were getting into.

Are you by chance an FCC commissioner?


No but I don't get why people complain about this.  It's very clearly stated on the plan.  Just because you refuse to read what you are buying doesn't mean anything.  You still get unlimited data, it's just not as fast as it could be.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Joe Public


One of the best Rutle songs..ever.

The Rutles: Joe Public
Youtube kzFZSN-BMlY
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: drjekel_mrhyde: Z-clipped: drjekel_mrhyde: 4K shows will eat that right up

4K is great for filming, but watching TV at that resolution is stupid.

Joe Public have no clue how to turn it off, and ISP's know that.

4k Dolby Vision HDR content on Netflix is run at 16mbps. A 1TB cap would take nearly 140 hours of video content. Now, that could easily be done, but it's not like they are sending you a BluRay full freight stream (though I wish they would as I hate the color banding on lower bitrate HDR content).


Now if you have 3 or 4 devices that is 35 hours per month per device, about 1 hour a day.  That's REALLY easy to do.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm irritated with the local AT&T store here.  I signed up for a new contract for a new phone and number.  They (1) signed me up for a more expensive plan than what I specified, (2) signed me up for paperless billing when I said I wanted bills in the mail, and (3) put an incorrect address for me in their system.  Customer Service fixed all three, but just two days before my bill was due so I had to pay it in store.  So fark AT&T.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I'm irritated with the local AT&T store here.  I signed up for a new contract for a new phone and number.  They (1) signed me up for a more expensive plan than what I specified, (2) signed me up for paperless billing when I said I wanted bills in the mail, and (3) put an incorrect address for me in their system.  Customer Service fixed all three, but just two days before my bill was due so I had to pay it in store.  So fark AT&T.


One CSR was bad so screw the entire company?  I've had AT&T for 20 years now and only had a handful of issues.  I have a work Verizon phone and it blows in comparison to the AT&T ones my family has.  One bad experience is nothing, they will fix the issue.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.