(AP News)   Pope says women may read at Mass. Next thing you know he will be cool with them driving, having credit cards and wearing shoes in the kitchen   (apnews.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women served as lectors all the time when I was growing up. My own mother is a Catholic Eucharistic Minister. This is acknowledging what everyone in the Church knows. At the local level women often practically run things.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Women served as lectors all the time when I was growing up. My own mother is a Catholic Eucharistic Minister. This is acknowledging what everyone in the Church knows. At the local level women often practically run things.


Same deal with the Baptists -- there are usually 3-4 women pulling all the weight for each man in a leadership spot. The official guidelines are archaic (although to be fair, the Catholics have had like 1,500 years to fix things)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
READ???? WHOA WHO WHOA WHOA.
Let's not go crazy here Francis.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the 15th century!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
States rights! We don't take kindly to his type in Worcester county.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Women served as lectors all the time when I was growing up. My own mother is a Catholic Eucharistic Minister. This is acknowledging what everyone in the Church knows. At the local level women often practically run things.


Oh. The pope is just legalizing things the way they already are, recognizing reality and clearing up a grey area. It also protects those roles for lay women in case the conservatives ever try to get rid of them.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: States rights! We don't take kindly to his type in Worcester county.


I've seen the average male Mass driver, the women can't be any worse.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Women served as lectors all the time when I was growing up. My own mother is a Catholic Eucharistic Minister. This is acknowledging what everyone in the Church knows. At the local level women often practically run things.


Indeed, I was surprised to read this presented as something new; women were reading mass (using pre-consecrated hosts) at my parish 20 years ago. It looks as if Lucetta Scaraffia, quoted at the end of TFA, might be right about the double trap.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear shoes in the kitchen!?

Look, if you want to wear shoes inside the house like some sort of barbarian savage, then you have to clean the floor.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But does he know they lack a penis? How can you concentrate to read during mass if you lack a penis????
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'd read a selection from my personal collection of Chuck Tingle titles.
 
TTFK
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Somacandra: Women served as lectors all the time when I was growing up. My own mother is a Catholic Eucharistic Minister. This is acknowledging what everyone in the Church knows. At the local level women often practically run things.

Same deal with the Baptists -- there are usually 3-4 women pulling all the weight for each man in a leadership spot. The official guidelines are archaic (although to be fair, the Catholics have had like 1,500 years to fix things)


The Roman Catholic diocese I was in as a child (the full monty:  Parochial shool, choir, and altar boy) in the 70s and 80s commonly had women reading.  Don't know why it's even an issue now.
 
TTFK
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bowen: States rights! We don't take kindly to his type in Worcester county.


"Dolla Twenty-Five Bishop!"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The cath church my parents made me attend had mad ladies doing mass. Even had altar girls.

I cant think of anything funny to add to this comment.
 
chawco
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm fine with the driving, how else are they going to go to the store to get the groceries. I have no problem with credit cards, they need to be able to order stuff for the house off Amazon. But shoes in the kitchen? That is a bridge too far
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Women served as lectors all the time when I was growing up. My own mother is a Catholic Eucharistic Minister. This is acknowledging what everyone in the Church knows. At the local level women often practically run things.


Yes. Welcome to 1965.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It seems like only yesterday mass was all in Latin.  Things are moving quickly.
/ I need to dust off my Tom Lehrer album.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA: Opponents say allowing it would become a slippery slope toward ordaining women to the priesthood.

That's begging the question assuming it would be undesirable to have women ordained as priests
 
Petey4335
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Bowen: States rights! We don't take kindly to his type in Worcester county.

I've seen the average male Mass driver, the women can't be any worse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meh

The Catholic church has always been designed by men for men as an exclusive mens club.  Hide the money, keep your mouth shut, chicks gossip too much so leave them out.

Plausible deniability begins to waver, other men's clubs start popping up...
Catholics start relaxing rules on women attending.  Patina starts to wear off.

Women start moving into leadership roles in competing churches, Catholics lose more credibility.  Lose more appeal.  Now, leaving the church is a good idea because the exposure of the being a member now has the stigma of being an intolerant RWNJ when discussing topics.

To fill the void in the collections, the Catholics are forced to allow women greater exposure to power.

Every system undergoes change, and the only thing you can depend on remaining true through out is that they all have to have fuel to run.

And the fuel for churches (and most everything else) is money.

The Catholics have just tapped another well.  No big deal.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who cares what the head of a pedophile cult says.
Fark him and the catholic church.
 
