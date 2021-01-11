 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Out of tragedy springs innovation. Out of innovation spring lawsuits   (cbc.ca) divider line
6
    More: Obvious, Coffee, Tim Hortons drive, CBC's Go Public, son team Yoland, independent product designer Kevin Bailey, Shaun Talbot, Tim Hortons, Go Public team  
•       •       •

425 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2021 at 8:35 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds similar to the windshield wipers story. Hope they win against Hortons.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This being Canada, of courseTim Horton's is involved.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How Canadian.
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Uhhhh.....if I'm reading this right....if Horton's is saying it's just evaluating a different product, wouldn't the manufacturer of the clone/different product be the ones to go after, and not the end user (Horton's)?

This is like a manufacturer getting pissed that someone bought a knockoff product on Amazon, and then going after the end user who bought it instead of the knockoff manufacturer.
 
squidloe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The son is a clean-shaven Ricky.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.