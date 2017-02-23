 Skip to content
 
(News.com.au)   NSW woman slammed for her NSFW string bikini. Judge for yourselves (possibly NSFW)
    Woman, Jordan Hartley, Swimsuit, Thong, social media furore, meal prep company, Newcastle woman  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size


comicvine1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm at work.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't judge. I just enjoy nature's wonders.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*facepalm*

Don't post pics and videos of yourself on social media if you don't want people to comment about them.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's just terrible.  Please keep all that private inside my house.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would slam her too
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anyone wearing that is doing it for attention. To say you're not is disingenuous.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jordan - who runs a meal prep company as well as an OnlyFans account...

Is fark being paid to advertise for her?
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Send OP to horny jail
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tiny?  Wicked Weasel is another local company that uses less fabric.

At one time, Wicked Weasel was one of the highest band width sites downunder
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, FFS, it's fine. Is it tiny? Yes and so what? She's a tiny little gal and looks nice and trim. Of course, I may not be the best person to judge seeing as I'm an out-of-the-closet nudist. I imagine any woman dragging her looks like a cow and is green with envy and mad jealous.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I must study this evidence thoroughly before making my decision...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
looks good to me
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let her enjoy it, without seeing her mother I can only guess that it'll be over soon anyways.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm going to express a formal objection to the lack of booty shots.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In Florida, we call that Tuesday.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She looks like Nick Cage
 
AeAe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm offended by her small breasts. Bikini was fine.
 
learn2fly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Needs more tits.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I mean it covers all the deeerty bits so what's the issue?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

learn2fly: Needs more tits.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
learn2fly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Alphax: I'm at work.


Just go to the accounting department and imagine the first woman you see wearing a tiny bathing suit.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I agree with the one commenter who said that she may as well wear nothing.

And I'm looking forward to it.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not seeing the problem and agree with others who believe more research is needed.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: I mean it covers all the deeerty bits so what's the issue?


I'm guessing it's a thong in the back so that will often get a girl in trouble at a public beach.  At least in the US, don't know about Australia.

// Don't care
/// She's still an attention whore
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She seems nice.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks fine to me.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mildly attractive in an English way.  Definitely an AW.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The comment about her "trying to be a man" was just plain stupid. I didn't see any evidence that she was manly in any way.

She's cute, slim, petite and confident. All of that works for this guy.

I wonder where the idiot comments are "oh she's got an only fans and a business so she can afford a legion of personal trainers and chefs".
 
Lenny.Bostoch [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I endorse this bikini.
Lenny B
Presdent,
String Manufacturers  Council of Canada
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Aussies can be such prudes.  That would never happen in freedom loving Merica.  She'd be free to wear such an outfit at the local water park and relax knowing that a crying eagle and the deaths of thousands of patriotic Mericans protect her right to cover up the absolute minimum required by law.

Until a 250 pound woman does the same thing.  See?  I just ruined the whole thread.  Now someone will post a photo of those three large ladies and we'll see the melting Nazi photo.

I thought Australia had nude/topless beaches.  NSFW
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lorelle: *facepalm*

Don't post pics and videos of yourself on social media if you don't want people to comment about them.


Isn't an 'Only Fans' account specifically for that? The first pic looks like she is wearing a young girls bikini top sizes too small.....not that I care, just came for pic, wasn't planning on commenting.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: I agree with the one commenter who said that she may as well wear nothing.

And I'm looking forward to it.


they could at least have given the name of her onlyfans account...
 
ukexpat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Illallowitguy.jpg
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Where are we supposed to draw the tan line between what is acceptable and what is not?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I'm going to express a formal objection to the lack of booty shots.


Here, and here.

NSFW I guess?
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm jaded, but this doesn't seem like something anyone should be fussy about. I've seen more flesh on facebook and IG models. I have have female friends (yes in real life, ass) with OF accounts who promote themselves on fb and twitter.

I dunno, this just seems mild and... I don't mean to be cruel here, just boring...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AeAe: I'm offended by her small breasts. Bikini was fine.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Seems fine to me.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: backhand.slap.of.reason: I'm going to express a formal objection to the lack of booty shots.

Here, and here.

NSFW I guess?


Not bad.

/off work now.
 
OldJames
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to be revealing. Compared to string bikinis I've seen that are literally just strings, her bikini might as well be a winter coat.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pics like these serve their purpose.  For about 2 minutes.
Then I have to clean up and go to confession.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
so .. turns out that I have a "type"
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: AeAe: I'm offended by her small breasts. Bikini was fine.

[Fark user image image 850x1062]

Seems fine to me.


She has a fine set of puppies.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: AeAe: I'm offended by her small breasts. Bikini was fine.

[Fark user image 850x1062]

Seems fine to me.


You're gonna get busted for posting wiener pictures
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And, NSFW NSFW
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: AeAe: I'm offended by her small breasts. Bikini was fine.

[Fark user image 850x1062]

Seems fine to me.

You're gonna get busted for posting wiener pictures


And bumping wieners at that.

I like to live on the edge.
 
ansius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: AeAe: I'm offended by her small breasts. Bikini was fine.

[Fark user image 850x1062]

Seems fine to me.


She has cute puppies. On her bed as well.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stop simping for internet AWs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Post again when she's wearing 2 bandaids and a cork.
 
