(Cracked)   Ain't no birthday party like a Scandinavian birthday party   (cracked.com) divider line
7
sleze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I assume they involve naked, coed saunas so...AWESOME?

/DNRTFA
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Min familj är svensk, and some of the shiat my grandfather used to get annoyed about with regards to how we were raised and what we were fed is pretty wild.

"WHY won't your kids eat our fish jello?? All the lye has been rinsed off!"

OK he never said those exact words, but more or less.

And this absolute fascination for stinky things. Like Swedes will crawl out of the woodwork to get a whiff of the most nasty shiat. Must be all that akvavit they drink.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sleze: I assume they involve naked, coed saunas so...AWESOME?

/DNRTFA


Okay, what the f*ck: normal .gifs don't autoplay without TF, but your animated Bill Cosby profile pic does.

Also, mixed saunas aren't awesome; they're "don't think sexy thoughts, don't think sexy thoughts". Ah, I guess you get used to it.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meh, I've never been to a kid's birthday here, but for adults there's just lots of drinking, and the Norwegian birthday song is delightful and not at all dark.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's mostly an excuse to gorge on smörgåstårta, and get outrageously drunk on schnapps before 15:00.
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
After 21, there is nothing left.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The happy birthday song/ by Arrogant Worms
Youtube ACUjMNDSrgY
 
