(Twitter)   Hi, I'm Dan Bongino, part owner of Parler which is totally not being taken offline making me totally not lose a shiatload of money [begging noises]   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'll bet you got hardened by that experience!
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
sdccblog.comView Full Size

Pretty easy to watch the watchmen put terrorists on FBI watch lists when the idiots refuse to wear masks.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's OK, Danny, you can also be a broke-ass billionaire, just like your hero the zero, Donnie!  No money needed.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey,
What's Sergey Brin up to?

He should set up a, "free speech" friendly server farm called:
Farm Byte, Inc.

The Trump supporters will trust him, if his Parler bio says he's a Russian businessman.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dan Bongino looks like a testicle that escaped from a boxer short.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why don't they just switch providers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now they've been hacked for all their data
https://mobile.twitter.com/donk_enby/​s​tatus/1348484125825658887?ref_src=twsr​c%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm​%5E1348484125825658887%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwc​on%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.far​k.com%2Fcomments%2F11083794%2FThe-KKKa​ppening-Hackers-create-admin-accounts-​on-Parler-download-literally-every-bit​-of-data-including-users-IRL-IDs-all-p​osts-associated-with-those-IDs
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welp, the good news is that he made a li'l money off of boneheads for a few months. A stunning feat in these times, helped incite and promote The Dumbest Coup, and lost his entire user base of data. He packed years into months, and that IS an accomplishment.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, now. Danny did the nation a great service. He made it very easy for the FBI to update their domestic terrorist files.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free market is a son ofa biatch, isnt it.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fartgino is living on a prayer.
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Dan Bongino looks like a testicle that escaped from a boxer short.


So THAT'S where it went...
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What is it about wealth that makes it so difficult to understand what side of history one should side with?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Dan Bongino looks like a testicle that escaped from a boxer short.


There's a real intelligent criticism. e_e
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Free market is a son ofa biatch, isnt it.


So, coordination by the market leaders to snuff out competition is now acceptable?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My sense is that the Trump family will use this opportunity to launch "TrumpTalk", the Parler replacement.  They'll raise the money to build the server farms and infrastructure to host it.

The only question is how they will raise the money.  They have to have an online mechanism to fleece the rubes, and at the moment, it appears none of the usual players want to host that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Dan Bongino looks like a testicle that escaped from a boxer short.


This is a great insult.  It's concise and original.  Good work.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [sdccblog.com image 618x412]
Pretty easy to watch the watchmen put terrorists on FBI watch lists when the idiots refuse to wear masks.


That is what truly adds a grim hilarity to this situation.  These domestic terrorists literally had a built in excuse to be wearing a mask while they committed all their crimes and no one could have identified them, and they couldn't even get that right.
 
pravetz8c
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Free market is a son ofa biatch, isnt it.


Is more like a market that has owner(s) with whom you agree
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: Now they've been hacked for all their data
https:blah...blah...


Aren't these the same people afraid of a tracking chip in the covid vaccine? And Parler was saving their location data?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Right wing terrorists suddenly don't like the free market or the 1st Amendment.

Hint: the first amendment isn't just for you terrorists. Everyone else can use it too. Including in the exercise of the right of free association. AWS doesn't have to take your terrorist business. Neither does Azure. Or cloudflare. Or digitalocean.

10 to 1 some Putin involved Russian hosting service will be the next home of the terrorists.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They used to have him on the radio here talking security stuff and then he started running for office a d going off the rails to crazy town.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So how's that going to work when AWS takes them offline?
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: AsparagusFTW: Free market is a son ofa biatch, isnt it.

So, coordination by the market leaders to snuff out competition is now acceptable?


Yeah, that's not what's happening
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: AsparagusFTW: Free market is a son ofa biatch, isnt it.

So, coordination by the market leaders to snuff out competition is now acceptable?


Maybe they don't want any part of treason?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: AsparagusFTW: Free market is a son ofa biatch, isnt it.

So, coordination by the market leaders to snuff out competition is now acceptable?


It's called freedom, look it up mothercucker.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: AsparagusFTW: Free market is a son ofa biatch, isnt it.

So, coordination by the market leaders to snuff out competition is now acceptable?


That isnt at all what happened here, though.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: My sense is that the Trump family will use this opportunity to launch "TrumpTalk", the Parler replacement.  They'll raise the money to build the server farms and infrastructure to host it.

The only question is how they will raise the money.  They have to have an online mechanism to fleece the rubes, and at the moment, it appears none of the usual players want to host that.


The Trump family is absolutely radioactive after the Beer Gut Putsch.  They probably couldn't get anyone other than MyPillow Guy to give them a dime towards this now.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pravetz8c: AsparagusFTW: Free market is a son ofa biatch, isnt it.

Is more like a market that has owner(s) with whom you agree


In this case, the "owners" were the vast majority of consumers who leveraged their pressure to refuse to do business with companies that grant material support to terrorists.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: Now they've been hacked for all their data
https://mobile.twitter.com/donk_enby/s​tatus/1348484125825658887?ref_src=twsr​c%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm​%5E1348484125825658887%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwc​on%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.far​k.com%2Fcomments%2F11083794%2FThe-KKKa​ppening-Hackers-create-admin-accounts-​on-Parler-download-literally-every-bit​-of-data-including-users-IRL-IDs-all-p​osts-associated-with-those-IDs


When will people learn not to leave accessible databases on AWS?

At this point, it's starting to look like GitHub is just a honeypot.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ukexpat: So how's that going to work when AWS takes them offline?


They will find another hosting option for their API servers.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Flab: Dave and the Mission: Now they've been hacked for all their data
https://mobile.twitter.com/donk_enby/s​tatus/1348484125825658887?ref_src=twsr​c%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm​%5E1348484125825658887%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwc​on%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.far​k.com%2Fcomments%2F11083794%2FThe-KKKa​ppening-Hackers-create-admin-accounts-​on-Parler-download-literally-every-bit​-of-data-including-users-IRL-IDs-all-p​osts-associated-with-those-IDs

When will people learn not to leave accessible databases on AWS?

At this point, it's starting to look like GitHub is just a honeypot.


AWS is so easy to get started with that the number of sheer dilettantes running shiat in the cloud is scary. Ironically, one of the first things you learn if you actually study AWS is how to put your shiat behind multiple firewalls and secure your data and databases.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

meanmutton: State_College_Arsonist: AsparagusFTW: Free market is a son ofa biatch, isnt it.

So, coordination by the market leaders to snuff out competition is now acceptable?

That isnt at all what happened here, though.


Correct.

If Amazon decided to stop hosting me, my options would be to either find an alternate somewhere or host myself.  These options remain unchanged regardless of how many like-minded people I can convince that what Amazon did was unfair or in contravention of some right.

The question is: was some contract violated?  If I am responsible for the violation, then I am responsible for the violation.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: AsparagusFTW: Free market is a son ofa biatch, isnt it.

So, coordination by the market leaders to snuff out competition is now acceptable?


"It's better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt"
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flab: Dave and the Mission: Now they've been hacked for all their data
https://mobile.twitter.com/donk_enby/s​tatus/1348484125825658887?ref_src=twsr​c%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm​%5E1348484125825658887%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwc​on%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.far​k.com%2Fcomments%2F11083794%2FThe-KKKa​ppening-Hackers-create-admin-accounts-​on-Parler-download-literally-every-bit​-of-data-including-users-IRL-IDs-all-p​osts-associated-with-those-IDs

When will people learn not to leave accessible databases on AWS?

At this point, it's starting to look like GitHub is just a honeypot.


I take it back.  This wasn't a "GitHub stores credentials in source code" hack.

It was a "Identity management company announces its cutting ties with Parler" press release that allowed hackers to bypass security and create hundreds of admin accounts and access the entire DB.

I'm impressed.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jake_lex: kpaxoid: My sense is that the Trump family will use this opportunity to launch "TrumpTalk", the Parler replacement.  They'll raise the money to build the server farms and infrastructure to host it.

The only question is how they will raise the money.  They have to have an online mechanism to fleece the rubes, and at the moment, it appears none of the usual players want to host that.

The Trump family is absolutely radioactive after the Beer Gut Putsch.  They probably couldn't get anyone other than MyPillow Guy to give them a dime towards this now.


I disagree.  They are not radioactive to the BGP-ers and the like-minded.  These are exactly the rubes to be fleeced.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Please, hang with us.

I hope all you traitorous scum do.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Take note of all the corporations that are just now doing this when for the last 4+ years they've made excuses for these people.

Take note of the timing. They didn't stand up to Trump and his monsterlings because they brought in massive amounts of money and standing up to them and standing behind their principles could mean Trump might try to shut them down via FTC, SEC, or FCC like he tried with TikTok (who is still here by the way).

But now that it's politically and financially safe to take action, they all seemed to have" "found their spine". How convenient.

And when the next Trump comes along where will their spine be?

[vincemcmahonsniffingmoney.gif]
 
Vespers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

State_College_Arsonist: AsparagusFTW: Free market is a son ofa biatch, isnt it.

So, coordination by the market leaders to snuff out competition is now acceptable?


Did I just hear "So much for the tolerant left"?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
More info here.

/Now we know how the FBI was able to put people on the no-fly list that quick.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.