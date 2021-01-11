 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   In an incident of Canadian road rage a driver wipes out the car next to him   (twitter.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

396 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2021 at 3:30 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Special snowflakes causing trouble?  Hmm..
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That sick bastard would get shot in most places in the states.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've done that before, with open gas cap doors.

Kind of an OCD thing with me. I can't help but notice it in the car ahead or beside me, and if we hit a long light, I'm getting out and closing that thing. Thumbs ups are shared.

I remember awhile ago driving in the southern States and an ambulance came flashing its lights and siren. I was the only one who pulled over.

I know the plural of anecdote is not data, but does no one in America do that?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That sick bastard would get shot in most places in the states.


Because he's a visible minority, you mean?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Lambskincoat: That sick bastard would get shot in most places in the states.

Because he's a visible minority, you mean?


As opposed to an "invisible minority"?
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ishkur:
I remember awhile ago driving in the southern States and an ambulance came flashing its lights and siren. I was the only one who pulled over.

Lots of people pull over for emergency vehicles, and in (almost?) every state it's required.  But the wording in almost every state includes the phrase "where safe" or "if safe" so aside from loads of people just not paying attention or being too greedy to give way, there are also a lot of situations where you might not feel you can safely get to the shoulder and back into the flow of traffic again.  I've certainly been on mountain roads at night where, had an ambulance come up behind me, I would have just muttered "good luck" and kept on going until I found a safer spot to pull over.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He apologized immediately afterwards
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's f'ing brutal.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's that all aboot, eh?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: SirMadness: Lambskincoat: That sick bastard would get shot in most places in the states.

Because he's a visible minority, you mean?

As opposed to an "invisible minority"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: SirMadness: Lambskincoat: That sick bastard would get shot in most places in the states.

Because he's a visible minority, you mean?

As opposed to an "invisible minority"?


That'd be people who look like the majority bit are not.
Like I dunno people with one leg, or a white muslim in a white Catholic area
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.