(MSN)   The finger pointing begins between the outgoing Capitol Police chief and the D.C. Police Chief on one side, and congressional security officials and the Pentagon on the other   (msn.com) divider line
    United States Senate, Washington, D.C., United States Capitol Police, Mitch McConnell, United States Secret Service, Party leaders of the United States Senate, White House, President of the United States  
qorkfiend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No problem. shiatcan them all.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
More like finger guns, amirite?

/Pew pew pew
 
farrrrrt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's infuriating, and not at all what I thought happened. Sounds like he was trying to do the right thing the whole time and was stymied by idiots worried about "optics" and red tape more than anything else. If I'm being generous, I could say maybe all the farkery they pulled with overpolicing BLM protesters last year suddenly made them worry about "the optics" going the overmilitarized route, but I'm not feeling that generous considering that even after bombs were found and Trump and Giuliani incited violence and sent the horde to the Capitol to fight, these idiots were still more worried about covering their own asses than actually doing the job of protecting people's lives. And you have to wonder how much of this shiat came down from the top, meaning Trump.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Clean house. This isn't "just a few bad apples". This is a culture of malice that has metastasized and taken over the D.C. police.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's pretty clear, to me anyway, from the information so far released that the lack of backup was political posturing from the House and Senate.  I mean, all of these guys are going to be thrown on their swords and the masters never to be troubled, but Capitol police tried for *two days* beforehand to get the National Guard activated and ready to assist.  They were told "no" *six times*.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

farrrrrt: That's infuriating, and not at all what I thought happened. Sounds like he was trying to do the right thing the whole time and was stymied by idiots worried about "optics" and red tape more than anything else. If I'm being generous, I could say maybe all the farkery they pulled with overpolicing BLM protesters last year suddenly made them worry about "the optics" going the overmilitarized route, but I'm not feeling that generous considering that even after bombs were found and Trump and Giuliani incited violence and sent the horde to the Capitol to fight, these idiots were still more worried about covering their own asses than actually doing the job of protecting people's lives. And you have to wonder how much of this shiat came down from the top, meaning Trump.


Well, of course he would say that.

Additionally, regardless of what happened on the actual day he still needs to go due to his abject failure to prepare.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Surprise! It's nobodies fault.

Oh well.

/All of them are at fault.  Any one of them could have moved this forward, but it would have meant sticking their necks out.
//The answerable question becomes: who is responsible for the physics security of the Capitol buildings?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nice, auto-correct.  Thanks.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Surprise! It's nobodies fault.

Oh well.

/All of them are at fault.  Any one of them could have moved this forward, but it would have meant sticking their necks out.
//The answerable question becomes: who is responsible for the physics security of the Capitol buildings?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: It's pretty clear, to me anyway, from the information so far released that the lack of backup was political posturing from the House and Senate.  I mean, all of these guys are going to be thrown on their swords and the masters never to be troubled, but Capitol police tried for *two days* beforehand to get the National Guard activated and ready to assist.  They were told "no" *six times*.


So, basically, this was the coup was the result of congress basically ignoring the existence of right wing extremism again? Not gonna lie: the irony is delicious.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Surprise! It's nobodies fault.

Oh well.

/All of them are at fault.  Any one of them could have moved this forward, but it would have meant sticking their necks out.
//The answerable question becomes: who is responsible for the physics security of the Capitol buildings?


Physical security? The Capitol police. It's the first sentence of their mandate in 2 USC 1961:

"The Capitol Police shall police the United States Capitol Buildings and Grounds"
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
back fark the blue you
 
