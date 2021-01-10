 Skip to content
 
(Newsweek)   Apehanger terrorist who came all the way to DC from Boise Idaho, broke into the Capitol building, sat in Mike Pence's chair and bragged about it. But he 'got caught up in the moment' and he's sorry now   (newsweek.com) divider line
I am glad to know you are sorry. You still have to go to prison and deal with being a convicted felon in a country that treats convicted felons barbarically, but thanks for the apology.
 
I'm sure your cellmate would love to hear all about it
 
not enough beer: I am glad to know you are sorry. You still have to go to prison and deal with being a convicted felon in a country that treats convicted felons barbarically, but thanks for the apology.


Oh ya, what are the rules regarding convicted felons owning firearms?
 
I said my peace then I helped a gentleman get to safety that was injured then left.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Well, as long as he is really sorry...

He can explain that to the judge during sentencing.
 
"While in the Chamber I told the other protesters that this is a sacred place and not to do any damage. Some of them wanted to trash the place and steal stuff but I told them not to and to leave everything in its place. We're still on sacred ground.

reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
Apology not accepted.

Enjoy your time in prison.
 
If they had caught the Congress members as they wanted, he would have been part of the killing. fark that guy.
 
I pointed this out days ago --- that he didn't even know where the fark he was.

"In a video posted on Instagram shortly after his rampage, Colt used a derogatory slur to refer to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and called her "a traitor." The 34-year-old also claimed he was the first to sit in the Democrat's chair, but the seat would have been that of Vice President Mike Pence."
 
Mulligans are for golf outings with your buddies, not for violent treason. Fark. You.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope: "While in the Chamber I told the other protesters that this is a sacred place and not to do any damage. Some of them wanted to trash the place and steal stuff but I told them not to and to leave everything in its place. We're still on sacred ground.

[reactiongifs.com image 500x250]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
If he wants sympathy, then look in Webster's Dictionary. He'll find it somewhere between shiat and syphilis.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
"I never thought I'd face the consequences of my actions. Mom always told meI was a special boy."
 
Sorry you did it or sorry you got caught doing it?
 
darkhorse23: Benevolent Misanthrope: "While in the Chamber I told the other protesters that this is a sacred place and not to do any damage. Some of them wanted to trash the place and steal stuff but I told them not to and to leave everything in its place. We're still on sacred ground.

[reactiongifs.com image 500x250]

[Fark user image image 425x425]


That's the part that pisses me off the most.

If these petty, destructive jackasses really wanted to gum up the certification of the election they could have had a sit-in on the Senate and House floors.

Zip-tied or really handcuffed themselves to the railings.  Refused to leave until they were carried off to jail for actual civil disobedience under the eye of all the press.  Hell, they could have livestreamed it themselves to show the courage of their conviction.
Instead they shat in the hallways, stole paintings and furniture, and broke windows.  Not to mention beating a cop to death and trampling one of their own in the chaos.

This was a juvenile temper tantrum, not a true political stand for anything.
 
Prison for life.
 
darkhorse23: Benevolent Misanthrope: "While in the Chamber I told the other protesters that this is a sacred place and not to do any damage. Some of them wanted to trash the place and steal stuff but I told them not to and to leave everything in its place. We're still on sacred ground.

[reactiongifs.com image 500x250]

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Nice.
 
Only ones I feel particularly vindictive towards are trump and his cronies who were pushing the vote conspiracy.
And they're the ones that nothing will happen to them.
 
BizarreMan: not enough beer: I am glad to know you are sorry. You still have to go to prison and deal with being a convicted felon in a country that treats convicted felons barbarically, but thanks for the apology.

Oh ya, what are the rules regarding convicted felons owning firearms?


That all firearms owned by a convicted felon have to be given to a family member or close friend who pinkyswears that they won't let the felon have them back.
 
He's also on video prior to his gibbon impression stating that he was prepared for violence so he might want to prepare to eat the whole proverbial enchilada.

Just another Idaho potato.
 
"I was caught up in the moment" said by:
a) Rioters
b) Sports hooligans
c) Rapists
d) all of the above
 
Benevolent Misanthrope: "While in the Chamber I told the other protesters that this is a sacred place and not to do any damage. Some of them wanted to trash the place and steal stuff but I told them not to and to leave everything in its place. We're still on sacred ground.

[reactiongifs.com image 500x250]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Prison for life.


Hold the parole.

I call it a Freedom Diet.
 
Translation:

"I'm a white guy who supports Spray-tan Stalin, so I figured the rules didn't apply to me. Now I find out I'm gonna get arrested and lose my job, so I'll express contrition and dismay at my own stupidityness- now I realize there may be consequences for violent, willful dipshiattery."

The soulful, deeply-felt recriminations of the Thick-Witted Gulliblebird (f*ckwitus albinicus) once they realize their actions have consequences. It's an almost magical melody, and regular as clockwork. It turns out committing terrorism on US soil doesn't endear you to the American People, and the so-called "silent majority" is merely a loud-mouthed minority of easily-gulled buffoons.

Everyone participating was part of a terrorist attack on the US Capitol. Suck it, you brainless shiatbags! I want every last one of you to live for a very long time (in GITMO), and regret daily how stupid and evil you are.
 
Getting "caught up in the moment" is how people end up hanging from trees.
 
Nope, fark you. Rot in prison you scumbag.
 
darkhorse23: Benevolent Misanthrope: "While in the Chamber I told the other protesters that this is a sacred place and not to do any damage. Some of them wanted to trash the place and steal stuff but I told them not to and to leave everything in its place. We're still on sacred ground.

[reactiongifs.com image 500x250]

[Fark user image 425x425]


There he is!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I will say, I understand his reasoning: it is easy to get swept up in a mob. Most of the people there probably weren't like the zip-tie guy and never expected things to escalate the way they did.

That being said, f**k 'em. I don't wanna defend them. Even if they're were like "oh, I guess we're storming the capitol now," they still showed up to the shiat-gibbons rally.
 
