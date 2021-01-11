 Skip to content
Big Mean Tech finds another topic Trump *does* care about
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Should have happened way before now.
 
Toggles
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There will one day come a moment in my life. At some point I will hear the name "Trump" for the absolute last time before my death. I probably wont even recognize the moment when it happens.

May this moment come sooner rather than later.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I guess they'll just accept Bitcoin from now on....
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they don't deal exclusively in Confederate money. "I saw the president asking for donations so I sent him all my Jefferson Davis'. I burnt all those commie Franklin and Grant bills."
 
I won a math debate
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Enabling fascism is bad for business, huh?
 
