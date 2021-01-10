 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   "Mayor Muriel Bowser asked Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to cancel public gathering permits from Jan. 11 to Jan. 24 as 'essential to demonstrating our collective resolve in ensuring the constitutional transfer of power and our nation's capital' "   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Good move by Mayor Bowser. If the permits are still allowed for "gatherings" that we all know will turn violent it'll be entirely and publicly the responsibility of the Executive Branch. Let's see if "Chad Wolf" is brave enough to turn down the permits and risk getting fired. I hope so.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Definitely the thing to do, but something tells me the people coming to stage a violent insurrection aren't too concerned with whether they have permission to do so.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Definitely the thing to do, but something tells me the people coming to stage a violent insurrection aren't too concerned with whether they have permission to do so.


This isn't being done to discourage them. It's being done to get the feds to protect the targets of the violent insurrectionists. It'll be really obvious if the feds choose not to. If you don't know about Muriel Bowser, she is not a quiet woman.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

thorpe: Benevolent Misanthrope: Definitely the thing to do, but something tells me the people coming to stage a violent insurrection aren't too concerned with whether they have permission to do so.

This isn't being done to discourage them. It's being done to get the feds to protect the targets of the violent insurrectionists. It'll be really obvious if the feds choose not to. If you don't know about Muriel Bowser, she is not a quiet woman.


Like it was obvious when they chose not to last week?

Again - it's the right thing to do.  I don't think it's going to be effective in any way.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Like it was obvious when they chose not to last week?


Things are very different now than they were last week.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

thorpe: Benevolent Misanthrope: Like it was obvious when they chose not to last week?

Things are very different now than they were last week.


Yes, they are.

We shall see.  You have much more faith in the good intentions of law enforcement and Trump appointees than I do.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: thorpe: Benevolent Misanthrope: Like it was obvious when they chose not to last week?

Things are very different now than they were last week.

Yes, they are.

We shall see.  You have much more faith in the good intentions of law enforcement and Trump appointees than I do.


Agreed.  Ol' Chad is probably going to insist that permits be issued under the guise of some BS like, 'the permit fee will help offset the cost of any damage or overtime or blah, blah, blah.  Only liberals are fiscally irresponsible, we are looking after the taxpayers here by getting these funds. . . '

Not to mention the additional bonus of telling yet another black woman to just stuff it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Putting a lot of faith in a dude named Chad who got his job because some rich guy who never worked a day in his life gave it to him.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully this means some reprobates will get run over by tanks if they try and assemble.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on her.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Hopefully this means some reprobates will get run over by tanks if they try and assemble.


Yeah, it's time to go totally third world. There's no reaction like overreaction. We proved that at CHAZ and Portland.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww.. Poor Matthew A Jones. He and his friend won't be able protest.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: thorpe: Benevolent Misanthrope: Definitely the thing to do, but something tells me the people coming to stage a violent insurrection aren't too concerned with whether they have permission to do so.

This isn't being done to discourage them. It's being done to get the feds to protect the targets of the violent insurrectionists. It'll be really obvious if the feds choose not to. If you don't know about Muriel Bowser, she is not a quiet woman.

Like it was obvious when they chose not to last week?

Again - it's the right thing to do.  I don't think it's going to be effective in any way.


I guess the big difference (in regards to permits) is that last week they were legally allowed to assemble.  no permits = any small group of idiots can be quickly swept from the streets. prevent the crowd from even gathering.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry Chad, but your angry mob is in another city.
 
Crid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that essentially give Trump the opportunity to say "more people came to my inauguration than went to Biden's"?
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoops. This time with image....

i.imgur.com
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chad Wolf takes his orders from Trump, Trump is pissed and wants chaos.
You figure out what's gonna happen.
 
SaladMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not sure how I feel about this.  On the one hand, fark the nazis.  On the other hand, I was happy to see large protests against the Trump election in early 2017, if only because it demonstrated that many people were appalled at what he represented.  So, I can't decide whether the right answer is the answer to ban gatherings, or to allow themseriously increase security and prepare for confrontation?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: Chad Wolf takes his orders from Trump, Trump is pissed and wants chaos.
You figure out what's gonna happen.


Trump removed Wolf's nomination to head DHS, so Chad might be a little miffed at that.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: neongoats: Hopefully this means some reprobates will get run over by tanks if they try and assemble.

Yeah, it's time to go totally third world. There's no reaction like overreaction. We proved that at CHAZ and Portland.


The terrorists don't NEED to show up to be run over by the tank. They can stay home and cry instead. Any "overreaction" is their own fault for existing.
 
asciibaron [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
what about the Consititutional right to freely assemble?  how is this not authoritarianism?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

asciibaron: what about the Consititutional right to freely assemble?  how is this not authoritarianism?


You are free to assemble in the middle of a busy street.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It at least get him on record.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
13 days isn't very long, but in general, I'm against preventing lawful assembly.  I despise the stuff that happened last week, but curtailing civil liberties needs to be done very selectively and not often.  Could we just say no gatherings near the capitol or something?  I don't want riots, but I do t want to set a precedent for curtailing speech that can one day be used against me.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Per the blurb, only two groups are pro-Trump or opposed to the inauguration. The Reich-wing successfully restricted First Amendment rights on or about the date of the inauguration. The Mayor may be correct that suspending first amendment activity is necessary to prevent further violence and attacks on Biden and Kamala. This is especially so since case law prevents content based censorship and rightfully so as it has been vividly demonstrated that BLM would be more likely to be censored than Nazis.

I feel this something the Reich-wing has long wanted for a long time: To force us to choose between safety and Constitutionally protected rights. Again, the restrictions may be necessary, but I feel no celebratory urge. I only feel profound sadness.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How close to the capitol can an aircraft carrier get?  Have the inauguration on it and watch all the MAGAts drown as they fall in the water and try to swim to it.

Those that don't drown will come down with Potomac Poisoning, nyuk, nyuk, nyuk.
 
PenguinTheRed
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SaladMonkey: I am not sure how I feel about this.  On the one hand, fark the nazis.  On the other hand, I was happy to see large protests against the Trump election in early 2017, if only because it demonstrated that many people were appalled at what he represented.  So, I can't decide whether the right answer is the answer to ban gatherings, or to allow themseriously increase security and prepare for confrontation?


Congratulations!  You noticed the hidden catch to this situation, which has somehow passed right over the heads of the rest of the people in this thread.  Do not give up the right to peaceably assemble entirely just because some people  who want to assemble aren't going to be peaceable.  That's a right you're going to miss.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SaladMonkey: I am not sure how I feel about this.  On the one hand, fark the nazis.  On the other hand, I was happy to see large protests against the Trump election in early 2017, if only because it demonstrated that many people were appalled at what he represented.  So, I can't decide whether the right answer is the answer to ban gatherings, or to allow themseriously increase security and prepare for confrontation?


This.

When the electoral college next installs a POTUS, who lost the popular vote, I would like to think that PEACEFUL protests in accord with the First Amendment would be allowed to proceed without undue interference.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SaladMonkey: I am not sure how I feel about this.  On the one hand, fark the nazis.  On the other hand, I was happy to see large protests against the Trump election in early 2017, if only because it demonstrated that many people were appalled at what he represented.  So, I can't decide whether the right answer is the answer to ban gatherings, or to allow themseriously increase security and prepare for confrontation?


Let's see how this goes shall we?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stray_capts: Could we just say no gatherings near the capitol or something?


We could call them "free speech zones" and let people protest far away from what they're actually protesting.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PenguinTheRed: SaladMonkey: I am not sure how I feel about this.  On the one hand, fark the nazis.  On the other hand, I was happy to see large protests against the Trump election in early 2017, if only because it demonstrated that many people were appalled at what he represented.  So, I can't decide whether the right answer is the answer to ban gatherings, or to allow themseriously increase security and prepare for confrontation?

Congratulations!  You noticed the hidden catch to this situation, which has somehow passed right over the heads of the rest of the people in this thread.  Do not give up the right to peaceably assemble entirely just because some people  who want to assemble aren't going to be peaceable.  That's a right you're going to miss.


They are understandably swept up in hurt and anger because the insurrectionists betrayed us all; betrayed democracy. But anger clouds judgment leading to short-term thinking which then results in bad decisions with horrible long-term consequences.
 
jimjays
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember in Little League how they taught us to shake hands after games, win or lose, to be good sports about it. Sure, some guys were dicks and would just slap hands when they walked by, but we all knew they were dicks and weren't good players anyway. We didn't need or want their respect. How we came to respect and appreciate good and clean players, even, maybe especially, when they thumped us. We all watched the scoring, how it happened and knew we'd been outplayed. The good players always took extra time to find each other and give genuine congratulations for good play.

It saddens me that so many in our country have so little of the class that even children acquire--and while insisting it's some "other" that doesn't have class by virtue of their race or nation of birth. That it takes literal force to protect he rest of us, even our most revered institutions from them. It makes it so hard to want to pick them for our team next week.
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Temporary measures to protect high-value political targets from demonstrably violent, seditious members of the public...not ideal, but understandable.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This may be justified and necessary under unusual circumstances, but I don't like it.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bruscar: PenguinTheRed: SaladMonkey: I am not sure how I feel about this.  On the one hand, fark the nazis.  On the other hand, I was happy to see large protests against the Trump election in early 2017, if only because it demonstrated that many people were appalled at what he represented.  So, I can't decide whether the right answer is the answer to ban gatherings, or to allow themseriously increase security and prepare for confrontation?

Congratulations!  You noticed the hidden catch to this situation, which has somehow passed right over the heads of the rest of the people in this thread.  Do not give up the right to peaceably assemble entirely just because some people  who want to assemble aren't going to be peaceable.  That's a right you're going to miss.

They are understandably swept up in hurt and anger because the insurrectionists betrayed us all; betrayed democracy. But anger clouds judgment leading to short-term thinking which then results in bad decisions with horrible long-term consequences.


I don't think there are long term consequences to limiting gathering at the site of a violent attack for a few weeks after the attack. Seems reasonable to me. Neither side should be able to protest in DC right now until we've had time to investigate the perpetrators. There are plenty of other places to protest.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: SaladMonkey: I am not sure how I feel about this.  On the one hand, fark the nazis.  On the other hand, I was happy to see large protests against the Trump election in early 2017, if only because it demonstrated that many people were appalled at what he represented.  So, I can't decide whether the right answer is the answer to ban gatherings, or to allow themseriously increase security and prepare for confrontation?

Let's see how this goes shall we?

[Fark user image 741x675]


So negotiate with them to do it on another date. They also saw what happened last Wednesday.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SaladMonkey: I am not sure how I feel about this.  On the one hand, fark the nazis.  On the other hand, I was happy to see large protests against the Trump election in early 2017, if only because it demonstrated that many people were appalled at what he represented.  So, I can't decide whether the right answer is the answer to ban gatherings, or to allow themseriously increase security and prepare for confrontation?


on the other, other hand, corona virus

the right answer is to ban gatherings, and we have more than one reason this year
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't understand how Chad Wolf is still acting like that's his job. It's not. His appointment was illegal in the first place, determined to be illegal by the courts months ago, and nothing has changed to make it legal in the first place. Whenever he does something, the courts say he can't do that because he doesn't legally have that job.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: I don't understand how Chad Wolf is still acting like that's his job. It's not. His appointment was illegal in the first place, determined to be illegal by the courts months ago, and nothing has changed to make it legal in the first place. Whenever he does something, the courts say he can't do that because he doesn't legally have that job.


*since
 
