(WSB Radio)   Georgia Man live streams lost fantasy football bet while fundraising a tip for the Waffle House waitress that has to serve him many waffles   (wsbradio.com) divider line
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nice! Good for that server
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
4,000 people died of coronavirus today, but hey, yeah, do some indoor dining for five straight hours.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's a plan that deserves some recognition - both for the typical ludicrous bet payoff and the brains to make it help someone else out, and it was mostly harmless to boot.

/mostly harmless as I wouldn't want to be the dude that had to eat them later on
//but self-harm in the service of bet payoffs is a tradition
///I'll tell you how that tradition got started: I don't know - but it's a tradition!
////could go with, "Make it do something for others, too." as a tradition
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: 4,000 people died of coronavirus today, but hey, yeah, do some indoor dining for five straight hours.


And if they write nothing but stories like that, 4000 more will probably slit their wrists.  People need to hear about Covid. and take it seriously and take appropriate steps to protect themselves and others - but making it the entirety of the news available would be counterproductive to say the least.
 
