(NPR) The acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia announces that he is preparing to open a mega-sized can of whoop ass
152
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
kanesays [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Michael Sherwin, says "hundreds" of people may ultimately face charges related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, which interrupted a session of Congress and left five people dead, and having a Kraken on Capitol grounds without a city permit.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was telling my son yesterday that this could end up being the biggest criminal case in American history. We might need to build a new prison to hold everyone who gets convicted, though a big coil of rope would be a lot cheaper.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kanesays: The acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Michael Sherwin, says "hundreds" of people may ultimately face charges related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, which interrupted a session of Congress and left five people dead, and having a Kraken on Capitol grounds without a city permit.


Considering this is the shiat who turned over all the internal DOJ documents to Flynn, I'm assuming the "hundred of people" he's referring to are the Democratic members of Congress.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sherwin says he doesn't want to "Monday morning quarterback" the U.S. Capitol Police, but the fact that they allowed hundreds of potential suspects to leave the scene has made his job more difficult. Now he says staffers are putting in "24-hour shifts" to identify suspects, searching for evidence online and saving it before it can be deleted.

On one hand, I can't understand why they didn't run everybody through at the very least an ID grab on the way out.  On the other hand, they had the task of getting everyone out of the building ASAP and clearing it so the House and Senate could get back to their work.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I were Rep. Lauren Boebert, I probably wouldn't ask tRump about a recommendation for a lawyer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I was telling my son yesterday that this could end up being the biggest criminal case in American history. We might need to build a new prison to hold everyone who gets convicted, though a big coil of rope would be a lot cheaper.


Nah, a lot of non-violent drug offenders are going to be getting out of prison, these folks can just replace them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Failing to convict the assholes arrested at Malheur set a bad precedent that you could fark around with the federal government and get away with it (offer not valid for those of non-European descent). They should have gone Janet Reno on those farkers to remind people not to point your pew-pew shooty sticks at federal police.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a Trumper saying this. This is before he gets replaced with a competent US attorney. Tick tock folks.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear Guantanamo is nice this time of year
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x421]


can someone add this to the list of war crimes committed because of trump.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah call me when hundreds of trumpers, including people at fox news, newsmax, oan and in the house and senate are convicted and a bunch of them hanged.

Until then : BULLSHIAT
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If these cases go to juries, there will be no chance of conviction. Are they going to some kind of anti-terrorism court?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: If I were Rep. Lauren Boebert, I probably wouldn't ask tRump about a recommendation for a lawyer.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Oh, she should. She should.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: If these cases go to juries, there will be no chance of conviction. Are they going to some kind of anti-terrorism court?


Not if they're tried in DC.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for Donnie the Spinball Wizard to be out of the news.  Hopefully it happens before I die.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [media1.tenor.com image 450x640]


I can't decide if thats so satisfying because you can tell he's an asshole for kicking at the can, or because he's not wearing a mask.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better start with treason and end with executions.
This shiat will not stand.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loving America isn't a crime, libs.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x421]


Dear God, save us
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the over/under on him using the gallows they put up on the national mall against them?
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't want this tyranny of labels saying this was sedition, this was a coup," Sherwin says. "But what I will say is, it was criminal."

Tyranny of labels? How the fark do labels oppress you? Did labels storm the capitol with sidearms and zip ties and beat a cop to death in the name of overturning a legal election? Yeah, it wasn't a coup because it was an attempted coup.

Whatever. Be afraid of words, I don't care. Just put the assholes in jail.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2021 you owe us for 2020's BS and let's just go ahead and throw in everything back to Bowie's death.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Loving America isn't a crime, libs.


Sod off, terrorist simp
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tyranny of labels," my ass. "Sedition" is a legal term, and it sure as hell farking applies to the actions taken by both those who incited the insurrection and those who participated in the insurrection.

This putz better do his damned job.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Loving America isn't a crime, libs.


Do the fence one at least that has some pretense of being funny
 
usernameguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great. What happens when all of these people get pardoned in the next few days?
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x421]


Damn you
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Weatherkiss: Loving America isn't a crime, libs.

Sod off, terrorist simp


I'm on the fence about this.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: If these cases go to juries, there will be no chance of conviction. Are they going to some kind of anti-terrorism court?


You think there will be no chance of conviction by a jury of .......... D.C. residents?
What the hell are you basing this on?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Loving America isn't a crime, libs.


But sedition is.

What word would you use for "laid siege to the house of parliament during session to overthrow the results of an election and install their own unelected leader"?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I was telling my son yesterday that this could end up being the biggest criminal case in American history. We might need to build a new prison to hold everyone who gets convicted, though a big coil of rope would be a lot cheaper.


Gitmo isn't that old.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't want this tyranny of labels saying this was sedition, this was a coup,"

coup d'état : the violent overthrow or alteration of an existing government by a small group

It is the literal dictionary definition of the word.  Tyranny of using the actual meaning of words?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Bennie Crabtree: If these cases go to juries, there will be no chance of conviction. Are they going to some kind of anti-terrorism court?

You think there will be no chance of conviction by a jury of .......... D.C. residents?
What the hell are you basing this on?
[Fark user image 850x535]


I'm thinking based on how DC criminal courts have simialr outcomes to other American cities. I think that it is safe to say 1 in 12 DCers is a Trumper and supported the coup riot.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly crimes were committed at the Capitol, but there are people who earnestly believe a lot of the things those people were saying. How do you as a U.S. attorney pursue these cases without this becoming politicized?
You pursue this case like any other case. You remove the politics. I don't want to sound flippant, but it's really not rocket science. You look at the evidence, you gather video, you gather witness statements, you scrub social media. And if that conduct fits a federal or local charge, they're going to be charged, divorced of individual politics.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Bennie Crabtree: If these cases go to juries, there will be no chance of conviction. Are they going to some kind of anti-terrorism court?

You think there will be no chance of conviction by a jury of .......... D.C. residents?
What the hell are you basing this on?
[Fark user image image 850x535]


Those should have been the national percentages.  F*cking Trump LIED about a pandemic, and we still haven't hit peak Covid.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x421]


I just sick-laughed.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: This is a Trumper saying this. This is before he gets replaced with a competent US attorney. Tick tock folks.


Yep. This asshole's hoping to shield as many folks as possible from the fairly serious federal charges involved in sedition, playing the same game the Pentagon played by calling this a "First Amendment protest."

They're terrified that "insurrection" is gonna stick, that "sedition" is the reality, and that they're going to have to choose between their oaths to America and their loyalty to Trump - either choice has consequences. The former pisses off the MAGA morons who are, clearly, ready to harm or kill their perceived foes, the latter pisses off the rest of us, who will most likely end their political (and other) careers, making them pariahs for their advocacy of sedition.

That's why they're desperately trying not to have the House start impeachment proceedings. It'll blow through the House without a problem, landing square in the Senate's lap and forcing Mitch & his cabal of cockwaffles to pick one or the other. They farked up the last time, which led to an open insurrection as a result - this time, they're going to be under rather extreme pressure to remove Trump from office and make him the two-time loser & all-time worst douchebag we know him to be.

There isn't enough popcorn in the world for C-SPAN tomorrow...
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unprecedented yes I'm sure the president is not being investigated
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loving fences isn't a crime, simps
 
DrJesusPhD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't want this tyranny of labels saying this was sedition, this was a coup," Sherwin says. "But what I will say is, it was criminal

Sedition is not an arbitrary label, dumbass. It's a well-defined federal crime. One you damn well better be investigating.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

usernameguy: That's great. What happens when all of these people get pardoned in the next few days?


By who? In all likelihood, Trump's out on his ass this week.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: Loving fences isn't a crime, simps


Oops, wrong thread
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StaleCoffee: "I don't want this tyranny of labels saying this was sedition, this was a coup," Sherwin says. "But what I will say is, it was criminal."

Tyranny of labels? How the fark do labels oppress you? Did labels storm the capitol with sidearms and zip ties and beat a cop to death in the name of overturning a legal election? Yeah, it wasn't a coup because it was an attempted coup.

Whatever. Be afraid of words, I don't care. Just put the assholes in jail.


We don't want to put a label on what they did your honor, we're charging them with criming.
 
