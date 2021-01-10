 Skip to content
(CNN)   The Camp Auschwitz guy has been identified
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
BEHOLD, THE "patriot"

Virginia court records show that Packer has a criminal history that includes three convictions for driving under the influence and a felony conviction for forging public records. In 2016, he was charged for allegedly trespassing, though that case was dismissed.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sounds about right.
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
These are the guys from your high school that were bullies and wanted to be cops, but screwed something up and had to become "patriots" instead.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bslim: three convictions for driving under the influence and a felony conviction


Came here for this quote. A felony conviction for forging records is storming the capitol in Nazi gear over the accusation of voter fraud. The amount of irony is staggering. The best people.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bslim: BEHOLD, THE "patriot"

Virginia court records show that Packer has a criminal history that includes three convictions for driving under the influence and a felony conviction for forging public records. In 2016, he was charged for allegedly trespassing, though that case was dismissed.


A lifetime of paying little to no consequences for his actions.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

jayhawk88: Bslim: BEHOLD, THE "patriot"

Virginia court records show that Packer has a criminal history that includes three convictions for driving under the influence and a felony conviction for forging public records. In 2016, he was charged for allegedly trespassing, though that case was dismissed.

A lifetime of paying little to no consequences for his actions.


Actually, this genius has been paying for his actions since day one.  He just can't figure that out. I used to hang out with people who could be poster children for this guy.  They do dumb shiat and get caught/called on it every time.  And then they lash out because of it and add a whole new blanket of pain on themselves.

You can see these morons any time you want.  Just go down to the cheapest bar in town and look for anyone drunk by eleven.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: jayhawk88: Bslim: BEHOLD, THE "patriot"

Virginia court records show that Packer has a criminal history that includes three convictions for driving under the influence and a felony conviction for forging public records. In 2016, he was charged for allegedly trespassing, though that case was dismissed.

A lifetime of paying little to no consequences for his actions.

Actually, this genius has been paying for his actions since day one.  He just can't figure that out. I used to hang out with people who could be poster children for this guy.  They do dumb shiat and get caught/called on it every time.  And then they lash out because of it and add a whole new blanket of pain on themselves.

You can see these morons any time you want.  Just go down to the cheapest bar in town and look for anyone drunk by eleven.


AM? I remember an old dive back in GA where the weekday noon drinking crowd was definitely late-50s and up.

/this means something
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Virginia court records show that Packer has a criminal history that includes three convictions for driving under the influence and a felony conviction for forging public records. In 2016, he was charged for allegedly trespassing, though that case was dismissed.

Oh so he's an irredeemable piece of shiat? Could've knocked me over with a feather.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

pxlboy: PainInTheASP: jayhawk88: Bslim: BEHOLD, THE "patriot"

Virginia court records show that Packer has a criminal history that includes three convictions for driving under the influence and a felony conviction for forging public records. In 2016, he was charged for allegedly trespassing, though that case was dismissed.

A lifetime of paying little to no consequences for his actions.

Actually, this genius has been paying for his actions since day one.  He just can't figure that out. I used to hang out with people who could be poster children for this guy.  They do dumb shiat and get caught/called on it every time.  And then they lash out because of it and add a whole new blanket of pain on themselves.

You can see these morons any time you want.  Just go down to the cheapest bar in town and look for anyone drunk by eleven.

AM? I remember an old dive back in GA where the weekday noon drinking crowd was definitely late-50s and up.

/this means something


Yep, AM.

/After I posted that I read it, looked at the drink in my hand, and immediately felt I had to re-prioritize my life..
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: After I posted that I read it, looked at the drink in my hand, and immediately felt I had to re-prioritize my life


I can relate. Lately, I've been coming to terms with the fact that I need to slow down on or entirely get off the sauce. And yet, as I spend my day doomscrolling rather that doing anything else, I find myself wanting a drink.

Ugh.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*than
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also they arrested this guy:
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size


Don't recognize him?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's give him the modern camp experience at Guantanamo.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boondock3806: Came here for this quote. A felony conviction for forging records is storming the capitol in Nazi gear over the accusation of voter fraud. The amount of irony is staggering. The best people.


The Trump train had no brakes!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once again:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a start, now lets identify the guy holding the Nancy's Pelosi speaker of the house sign.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heckuva of an Army Donnie. One that you said you'd march with, then shrugged and watched "your guys" on the TV. Only the finest in kooks, cucks, and Brownshirt wannabes.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we pack him and his buddies into railroad cars and send them to Guantanamo?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see how many of these people are receiving some type of public assistance.
 
delysid25
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What somebody named Packer might look like during their trial 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: Actually, this genius has been paying for his actions since day one.  He just can't figure that out. I used to hang out with people who could be poster children for this guy.  They do dumb shiat and get caught/called on it every time.  And then they lash out because of it and add a whole new blanket of pain on themselves.

You can see these morons any time you want.  Just go down to the cheapest bar in town and look for anyone drunk by eleven.


In all fairness, people like you describe, sincerely believe they're no different than anyone else. And, that every one else just doesn't get caught.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Can't wait to see how many of these people are receiving some type of public assistance.


Well his shirt says Work Makes You Free so it's safe to assume he is 100% on the public dole.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But please. Explain again how Democrats are anti-Semites because they criticize the Israeli government.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Therion: Can we pack him and his buddies into railroad cars and send them to Guantanamo?


What you want to do turn US1 into a rail way?
🧐
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gitmo.  It's certainly not Auschwitz but in his case it will suffice.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
whatshisfarkhandle.php
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: These are the guys from your high school that were bullies and wanted to be cops, but screwed something up and had to become "patriots" instead.


Bingo.

Check a lot of these guys, and you'll find that many of them were security guards at one time or another in their sorry lives.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Can't wait to see how many of these people are receiving some type of public assistance.


If they weren't, they are about to get housing and meals paid by government.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Come on, you guys. Don't let the actions of 99.9% of Republicans ruin the reputations of the .1% who aren't despicable traitors.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Come on, you guys. Don't let the actions of 99.9% of Republicans ruin the reputations of the .1% who aren't despicable traitors.


Actually their good people. But. Ronald reagan and the GOP have rotted their minds. They've been sold a bag of lies.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MBooda: whatshisfarkhandle.php


this motherfarker's trying to run a script! everybody get down!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just as a thread jack, I don't recommend watching the video of the police officer screaming as he's getting crushed. Wish I could unsee and not hear that.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, I can (and probably will) do countless posts about these morans, but I'll make this a short one.
If you deny or glorify the holocaust in any which way, you deserve no mercy, actually, charges/sentences should be doubled or tripled, because fark you! Sorry, not sorry.
 
watching the trump bubble grow [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: These are the guys from your high school that were bullies and wanted to be cops, but screwed something up and had to become "patriots" instead.


Plenty were successful in that endeavor
imageproxy.themaven.netView Full Size
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
static-eu-central-1.theguardiansofdemocracy.comView Full Size
 
ssa5
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I find it hilarious all these white trash trailer park deplorables all justify by saying this is "their building" or "they paid for this so they have a right to enter the Congress". Except looking at these dumb f**kers I am pretty certain I pay 2-3x times what they pay in taxes, and I am pretty certain that their whole lives they have been sucking at the teet of government assistance. Therefore we should all go to their homes and when they complain we say "Motherf**er we paid this trailer, now f**k off".
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Therion: Can we pack him and his buddies into railroad cars and send them to Guantanamo?

What you want to do turn US1 into a rail way?
🧐


It's 1-800-SKIP-I95's new "cattle car" service.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Dog Ate My Homework: Come on, you guys. Don't let the actions of 99.9% of Republicans ruin the reputations of the .1% who aren't despicable traitors.

Actually their good people. But. Ronald reagan and the GOP have rotted their minds. They've been sold a bag of lies.


Ah...remember Ronald Reagan, the patron saint of republicans? Those were the days when they could be reasoned with. Yeah no, that stopped right there and then.
 
1funguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Just as a thread jack, I don't recommend watching the video of the police officer screaming as he's getting crushed. Wish I could unsee and not hear that.


You're kind of right...
But I think it would make a lot of wannabe badasses think twice before they commit a felony.

Or they might get turned on if they're a crazy.
You gotta feel sorry for that cop.
 
lectos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bslim: BEHOLD, THE "patriot"

Virginia court records show that Packer has a criminal history that includes three convictions for driving under the influence and a felony conviction for forging public records. In 2016, he was charged for allegedly trespassing, though that case was dismissed.


So, he has the same record as Matt Gaetz?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Also they arrested this guy:
[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 468x586]

Don't recognize him?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x566]


This is the guy who brought his mommy with him to the insurrection.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pxlboy: PainInTheASP: After I posted that I read it, looked at the drink in my hand, and immediately felt I had to re-prioritize my life

I can relate. Lately, I've been coming to terms with the fact that I need to slow down on or entirely get off the sauce. And yet, as I spend my day doomscrolling rather that doing anything else, I find myself wanting a drink.

Ugh.


I've been off the sauce, but it wasn't all it's cracked up to be. I can't say I'd recommend such a drastic step.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Therion: Can we pack him and his buddies into railroad cars and send them to Guantanamo?

What you want to do turn US1 into a rail way?
🧐


Pack them on the Autotrain in Lorton, VA. That gets them to Sanford, FL. They can walk the rest of the way.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Therion: Can we pack him and his buddies into railroad cars and send them to Guantanamo?


There's about 90 miles of water that could be a problem.

/or not, now that I think about it
 
duke3522
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: But please. Explain again how Democrats are anti-Semites because they criticize the Israeli government.


Because Jesus
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

duke3522: MikeyFuccon: But please. Explain again how Democrats are anti-Semites because they criticize the Israeli government.

Because Jesus


Even though it was the Romans who killed him. I guess they should be angry with the Italians.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
a lot of trumpers look like kid touchers.  In general,keep republicans away from your children,you can't be too careful.
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: BEHOLD, THE "patriot"

Virginia court records show that Packer has a criminal history that includes three convictions for driving under the influence and a felony conviction for forging public records. In 2016, he was charged for allegedly trespassing, though that case was dismissed.


Those DUI convictions do not count as the flag in the courtroom had a fringe.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pxlboy: PainInTheASP: After I posted that I read it, looked at the drink in my hand, and immediately felt I had to re-prioritize my life

I can relate. Lately, I've been coming to terms with the fact that I need to slow down on or entirely get off the sauce. And yet, as I spend my day doomscrolling rather that doing anything else, I find myself wanting a drink.

Ugh.


I feel you man. I quit drinking after the election.

But FFS
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: BEHOLD, THE "patriot"

Virginia court records show that Packer has a criminal history that includes three convictions for driving under the influence and a felony conviction for forging public records. In 2016, he was charged for allegedly trespassing, though that case was dismissed.


That must mean it's totally ok for anyone to shoot him despite having no prior knowledge of any of that. Oh wait. He's white. Nevermind.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: waxbeans: The Dog Ate My Homework: Come on, you guys. Don't let the actions of 99.9% of Republicans ruin the reputations of the .1% who aren't despicable traitors.

Actually their good people. But. Ronald reagan and the GOP have rotted their minds. They've been sold a bag of lies.

Ah...remember Ronald Reagan, the patron saint of republicans? Those were the days when they could be reasoned with. Yeah no, that stopped right there and then.


Yeah. But.
RR benefited from the new deal, and was a union leader.
Ran on making America Great Again. And once in office rolled right over the working poor. And went about making government not function. So that GOP could run on distrusting the government for decades to come. He pushed this lie that only none white people took advantage of welfare and that they did it fraudulently. And on and on. He worked against unions. And was basically Trump beta.
RR laid down the blue print for saying the government didn't function. And once in office making it the case.
Just one example Trump fired the pandemic response team.
And that is just the tip.
Just look at all his appointments.
Trump sells it as cleaning the swamp. But. All it is, is a poison pill to sour people against the government.
Small Government is a way to make people harm them self. It's all disingenuous.
There's absolutely nothing redeeming about Ronald Reagan.
He is literally the entire problem. And the Bible beaters.
 
