(Twitter)   Very disturbing video of the U.S. Capitol insurrection
    Sick, shot  
5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dave0821
5 hours ago  
If you've ever read Judge Dredd .....
They pretty well called this years ago with their president booth. He started the atomic war that ended society, guess who still has the nuclear foot ball.
This may be shocking to america (though I honestly don't know why) but the rest of the world is actually surprised it hasn't happened sooner
 
syrynxx
5 hours ago  
Criminally understaffed.  Started with POTUS removing the head of DOD and replacing them with his flunkies, who refused to prepare for a violent mob appearing and ignored requests to defend against them when they breached the Capitol.  This is the seat of democracy in the US and a policeman just watches as a crowd uses a battering ram against a window.
 
Shostie
5 hours ago  
That doesn't seem right. Fox News was telling me these were orderly, peaceful protestors with just a few bad actors, unlike the blood thirsty an-TEE-fa mobs who raped and pillaged and set fire to entire cities all summer.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
5 hours ago  
Every effort should be made to identify and arrest those murderous f*ckwits, starting with the head murderous f*ckwit
 
jars.traptone
5 hours ago  
The problem with a ton of morons is, there's a ton of them. 

Get enough people together, and it does not matter how out-of-shape, or cowardly, or stupid, or whatever else they are, that might make you feel like you don't have to worry about them.
 
ArkPanda
5 hours ago  

jars.traptone: The problem with a ton of morons is, there's a ton of them. 

Get enough people together, and it does not matter how out-of-shape, or cowardly, or stupid, or whatever else they are, that might make you feel like you don't have to worry about them.


Pratchett mentioned that several times. Being a copper only works when people let it work.
 
Martian_Astronomer
5 hours ago  

jars.traptone: The problem with a ton of morons is, there's a ton of them. 

Get enough people together, and it does not matter how out-of-shape, or cowardly, or stupid, or whatever else they are, that might make you feel like you don't have to worry about them.


Yep. Trumpers are ridiculous, but being ridiculous, wearing tacticool gear, and not having elite Delta Force Ranger SEAL parademolitioindiver training doesn't mean they can't kill people and do a lot of damage. Everyone keeps saying "well they can't take on an attack helicopter or infantry unit," but that misses the point: They can do real harm to our government in places where there are no attack helicopters or infantry units.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
5 hours ago  
There's only a few magats actually making any progress at doors or windows, otherwise the whole mob just looks like a bunch of ants milling about.
 
jars.traptone
5 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: jars.traptone: The problem with a ton of morons is, there's a ton of them. 

Get enough people together, and it does not matter how out-of-shape, or cowardly, or stupid, or whatever else they are, that might make you feel like you don't have to worry about them.

Yep. Trumpers are ridiculous, but being ridiculous, wearing tacticool gear, and not having elite Delta Force Ranger SEAL parademolitioindiver training doesn't mean they can't kill people and do a lot of damage. Everyone keeps saying "well they can't take on an attack helicopter or infantry unit," but that misses the point: They can do real harm to our government in places where there are no attack helicopters or infantry units.


Not to mention our people. 

I think it's important to keep in mind the underlying grievances, in the Trumper movement. 

This is not really about Trump. Trump is just a vehicle for their existing hate. 

They hate the culture. They hate what America has become. Because we started trying to grow the fark up, and join the rest of the civilized world, they ended up feeling like their country abandoned them. 

They will lash out at anything they believe represents that culture, and I think what they actually want to do, more than anything, is hurt the people they believe to represent that culture.
 
monsatano
5 hours ago  
Put a belt-fed SAW and a couple of M4s (for cleanup) at every doorway and this ends quickly.
 
dildo tontine
5 hours ago  
I see the crutch so this appears to be the officer mistaken for Sicknick in the other thread.
 
Martian_Astronomer
5 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: They can do real harm to our government in places where there are no attack helicopters or infantry units.


jars.traptone: Not to mention our people.


That's kind of my point: Governments/institutions are made of people. We got a big lesson about that during the last election, what with Trump and Co. putting pressure on every single person in the certification chain. Many of them got all kinds of death threats, none of which were followed through on - yet.

Insurgencies don't just go and fight the army - they attack soft targets. Basically they murder people, and that doesn't take super elite military skill, physical fitness, or deep strategic thinking.

That's why we need to take people like the idiots at the Capitol last Wednesday more seriously, and stop telling ourselves comforting stories about how deer rifles are no good against an Abrams tank.
 
pxlboy
5 hours ago  

jars.traptone: Martian_Astronomer: jars.traptone: The problem with a ton of morons is, there's a ton of them. 

Get enough people together, and it does not matter how out-of-shape, or cowardly, or stupid, or whatever else they are, that might make you feel like you don't have to worry about them.

Yep. Trumpers are ridiculous, but being ridiculous, wearing tacticool gear, and not having elite Delta Force Ranger SEAL parademolitioindiver training doesn't mean they can't kill people and do a lot of damage. Everyone keeps saying "well they can't take on an attack helicopter or infantry unit," but that misses the point: They can do real harm to our government in places where there are no attack helicopters or infantry units.

Not to mention our people. 

I think it's important to keep in mind the underlying grievances, in the Trumper movement. 

This is not really about Trump. Trump is just a vehicle for their existing hate. 

They hate the culture. They hate what America has become. Because we started trying to grow the fark up, and join the rest of the civilized world, they ended up feeling like their country abandoned them. 

They will lash out at anything they believe represents that culture, and I think what they actually want to do, more than anything, is hurt the people they believe to represent that culture.


This * infinity
 
jars.traptone
5 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Martian_Astronomer: They can do real harm to our government in places where there are no attack helicopters or infantry units.

jars.traptone: Not to mention our people.

That's kind of my point: Governments/institutions are made of people. We got a big lesson about that during the last election, what with Trump and Co. putting pressure on every single person in the certification chain. Many of them got all kinds of death threats, none of which were followed through on - yet.

Insurgencies don't just go and fight the army - they attack soft targets. Basically they murder people, and that doesn't take super elite military skill, physical fitness, or deep strategic thinking.

That's why we need to take people like the idiots at the Capitol last Wednesday more seriously, and stop telling ourselves comforting stories about how deer rifles are no good against an Abrams tank.


Exactly. My biggest concern is that they'll break from trying to do shiat at government buildings, and start going after neighborhoods in earnest.
 
Cafe Threads
4 hours ago  

jars.traptone: Martian_Astronomer: Martian_Astronomer: They can do real harm to our government in places where there are no attack helicopters or infantry units.

jars.traptone: Not to mention our people.

That's kind of my point: Governments/institutions are made of people. We got a big lesson about that during the last election, what with Trump and Co. putting pressure on every single person in the certification chain. Many of them got all kinds of death threats, none of which were followed through on - yet.

Insurgencies don't just go and fight the army - they attack soft targets. Basically they murder people, and that doesn't take super elite military skill, physical fitness, or deep strategic thinking.

That's why we need to take people like the idiots at the Capitol last Wednesday more seriously, and stop telling ourselves comforting stories about how deer rifles are no good against an Abrams tank.

Exactly. My biggest concern is that they'll break from trying to do shiat at government buildings, and start going after neighborhoods in earnest.


What neighborhoods? Or rather, what color neighborhoods?
 
jars.traptone
4 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: jars.traptone: Martian_Astronomer: Martian_Astronomer: They can do real harm to our government in places where there are no attack helicopters or infantry units.

jars.traptone: Not to mention our people.

That's kind of my point: Governments/institutions are made of people. We got a big lesson about that during the last election, what with Trump and Co. putting pressure on every single person in the certification chain. Many of them got all kinds of death threats, none of which were followed through on - yet.

Insurgencies don't just go and fight the army - they attack soft targets. Basically they murder people, and that doesn't take super elite military skill, physical fitness, or deep strategic thinking.

That's why we need to take people like the idiots at the Capitol last Wednesday more seriously, and stop telling ourselves comforting stories about how deer rifles are no good against an Abrams tank.

Exactly. My biggest concern is that they'll break from trying to do shiat at government buildings, and start going after neighborhoods in earnest.

What neighborhoods? Or rather, what color neighborhoods?


If it were to come to that, I think it'd probably be anything the drooling masses consider to be liberal/left-leaning areas, and the criteria would likely vary a lot.

I'm drawn immediately to the story of the lady who got held up by a large group of them who demanded to know who she voted for, and then attacked her. 

Places with Biden stickers/signs, people on lists that some of the more unhinged ones have doubtless been compiling, and so on (not expecting a whole lot of precision with this crowd, either), even outside of a strictly racial selection method, which would undoubtedly come into play on top of all that.

Like we've seen them tear-assing around places and attacking people outside, but what we haven't seen is them busting into peoples' houses and dragging them into the street, which is what I'm hoping to avoid.
 
markie_farkie
4 hours ago  

jars.traptone: Martian_Astronomer: Martian_Astronomer: They can do real harm to our government in places where there are no attack helicopters or infantry units.

jars.traptone: Not to mention our people.

That's kind of my point: Governments/institutions are made of people. We got a big lesson about that during the last election, what with Trump and Co. putting pressure on every single person in the certification chain. Many of them got all kinds of death threats, none of which were followed through on - yet.

Insurgencies don't just go and fight the army - they attack soft targets. Basically they murder people, and that doesn't take super elite military skill, physical fitness, or deep strategic thinking.

That's why we need to take people like the idiots at the Capitol last Wednesday more seriously, and stop telling ourselves comforting stories about how deer rifles are no good against an Abrams tank.

Exactly. My biggest concern is that they'll break from trying to do shiat at government buildings, and start going after neighborhoods in earnest.


This.

All the more reason Congress needs to be swift and resolute in their rebuke of Dump and his failed coup attempt.

Impeach, convict, pursue criminal charges against Dump, and everyone who spoke at his rally.

Identify, charge, try, and convict every last person who participated in the raid on Congress.  Throw the Farking book at them.  Capital murder, sedition, armed insurrection, attempted kidnapping, and destruction of Federal property.   The last one alone carries a mandatory 10 year Federal sentence, with no time allowed for a reduced sentence for "good behavior".

Enough.
 
thorpe
4 hours ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: There's only a few magats actually making any progress at doors or windows, otherwise the whole mob just looks like a bunch of ants milling about.


Just a few bad apples?
 
markie_farkie
4 hours ago  

thorpe: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: There's only a few magats actually making any progress at doors or windows, otherwise the whole mob just looks like a bunch of ants milling about.

Just a few bad apples?


There were two distinct groups there.  The deplorables who marched along, and people wearing full body armor, armed, and moving with swift purpose throughout Congress, looking for Pence, Pelosi, and others to be removed and put on mock trial before being hanged on a gallows constructed outside.

Those all require levels of coordination and planning well beyond a spur of the moment mob incident.
 
Shostie
4 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: jars.traptone: Martian_Astronomer: Martian_Astronomer: They can do real harm to our government in places where there are no attack helicopters or infantry units.

jars.traptone: Not to mention our people.

That's kind of my point: Governments/institutions are made of people. We got a big lesson about that during the last election, what with Trump and Co. putting pressure on every single person in the certification chain. Many of them got all kinds of death threats, none of which were followed through on - yet.

Insurgencies don't just go and fight the army - they attack soft targets. Basically they murder people, and that doesn't take super elite military skill, physical fitness, or deep strategic thinking.

That's why we need to take people like the idiots at the Capitol last Wednesday more seriously, and stop telling ourselves comforting stories about how deer rifles are no good against an Abrams tank.

Exactly. My biggest concern is that they'll break from trying to do shiat at government buildings, and start going after neighborhoods in earnest.

What neighborhoods? Or rather, what color neighborhoods?


Anything lighter than a page of copier paper.
 
freakay
4 hours ago  
I'm stunned. This looks like something out of lord of the rings.
 
cretinbob
3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Every effort should be made to identify and arrest those murderous f*ckwits, starting with the head murderous f*ckwit


It is
 
dstanley
3 hours ago  

monsatano: Put a belt-fed SAW and a couple of M4s (for cleanup) at every doorway and this ends quickly.


wearethemighty.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel
2 hours ago  

jars.traptone: Martian_Astronomer: Martian_Astronomer: They can do real harm to our government in places where there are no attack helicopters or infantry units.

jars.traptone: Not to mention our people.

That's kind of my point: Governments/institutions are made of people. We got a big lesson about that during the last election, what with Trump and Co. putting pressure on every single person in the certification chain. Many of them got all kinds of death threats, none of which were followed through on - yet.

Insurgencies don't just go and fight the army - they attack soft targets. Basically they murder people, and that doesn't take super elite military skill, physical fitness, or deep strategic thinking.

That's why we need to take people like the idiots at the Capitol last Wednesday more seriously, and stop telling ourselves comforting stories about how deer rifles are no good against an Abrams tank.

Exactly. My biggest concern is that they'll break from trying to do shiat at government buildings, and start going after neighborhoods in earnest.


Some of the threats about the 20th are about attacking "lizards" around the country at the same time as a DC assault.
 
vudukungfu
2 hours ago  
Just hang them all, and do not stop until the last of them us gone.

This is what that "Law and Order" is about.

Enter it into our American history books and say, ,see? This is what happens if you try to attack any of the three branches of our government."

We hang you. That is what we do.

Knock off the Molly coddling and round the entire gang up, from the guy egging them on, down to the snippy tweeters tossing bitcoin at them.

Do that.

Or expect us to go full Cuba.

You never go full Cuba.
 
Shostie
1 hour ago  

Shostie: Cafe Threads: jars.traptone: Martian_Astronomer: Martian_Astronomer: They can do real harm to our government in places where there are no attack helicopters or infantry units.

jars.traptone: Not to mention our people.

That's kind of my point: Governments/institutions are made of people. We got a big lesson about that during the last election, what with Trump and Co. putting pressure on every single person in the certification chain. Many of them got all kinds of death threats, none of which were followed through on - yet.

Insurgencies don't just go and fight the army - they attack soft targets. Basically they murder people, and that doesn't take super elite military skill, physical fitness, or deep strategic thinking.

That's why we need to take people like the idiots at the Capitol last Wednesday more seriously, and stop telling ourselves comforting stories about how deer rifles are no good against an Abrams tank.

Exactly. My biggest concern is that they'll break from trying to do shiat at government buildings, and start going after neighborhoods in earnest.

What neighborhoods? Or rather, what color neighborhoods?

Anything lighter than a page of copier paper.


Wait.

Darker.

Man did I f*ck that up.
 
skatedrifter
1 hour ago  
Better turnout than the Area 51 raid anyway.
 
Somacandra
1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: There's only a few magats actually making any progress at doors or windows, otherwise the whole mob just looks like a bunch of ants milling about.


Because they were waiting to get in. The pressure points were small and only allowed a few people at a time to attack.
 
notgonnatellu
1 hour ago  
Blue Lives Matter huh?
ALL Lives Matter?!

Gtfoh
 
God-is-a-Taco
1 hour ago  
Hey, Fark, it has the original tweet right there in the post. Why do you insist of inflating one guy's twitter account instead of acknowledging that the internet is a group of people posting things?
https://twitter.com/JaredPushner/stat​u​s/1348347673313734659
 
LarryDan43
1 hour ago  
Who bussed these murders in?
 
edmo
1 hour ago  
I saw that live and all I could think about was how easy it is to get shot if you're black, insane, asleep in your bed,...

I think the Capitol Cops showed incredible restraint.
 
omg bbq
1 hour ago  
Spousal abuse is a crushing thing to watch.
 
Drasancas
1 hour ago  
I think they're a bit confused... chanting "U.S.A!" while bashing in the windows to the U.S.A. government. Without that, we're just a bunch of states sitting next to each other.
 
notgonnatellu
1 hour ago  
Yet: 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mighty white of you, officer:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zappadog
1 hour ago  
MAGAs hate cops as much as anybody can, they just like them when they crack down on minorities and people they don't like. They respect and admire their authority to break skulls. They hate them because they are a tool of the state. These people just want anarchy or a monarchy.
 
notgonnatellu
1 hour ago  

omg bbq: Spousal abuse is a crushing thing to watch.


Bingo.
 
Skyfrog
1 hour ago  

Shostie: That doesn't seem right. Fox News was telling me these were orderly, peaceful protestors with just a few bad actors, unlike the blood thirsty an-TEE-fa mobs who raped and pillaged and set fire to entire cities all summer.


I hate that network so much. At this moment they are blathering on about how the big tech companies are censoring the President of the United States and all Republicans while allowing the Ayatollahs, Antifa, etc to freely say whatever they want. They called it the most dangerous thing this country has ever seen. Fox News has got to go.
 
DOCTORD000M
1 hour ago  
USA! USA! USA!
 
Markoff_Cheney
1 hour ago  
We've entered the year quite darkly.
Traitors must be hanged.
 
saturn badger
1 hour ago  
Good lord! And we have this guy full up tactical and was waving his wand like he is conducting an orchestra. AFAI can see he never did shiat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  
Republicans are anti-American sacks of shiat?
Well I never would have guessed.
 
vrax
1 hour ago  
Moar video!  Get every one of these motherfarkers identified and arrested.  Every.  Single.  One.  There should have been hundreds of arrests by now.  This movement needs to be burned to the ground.  I'm expecting the 19th/20th to be an absolute shiatshow.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
1 hour ago  

edmo: I saw that live and all I could think about was how easy it is to get shot if you're black, insane, asleep in your bed,...

I think the Capitol Cops showed incredible restraint.


Think they would have shown the same restraint if that was a BLM group storming The Capital?
 
saturn badger
1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Criminally understaffed.  Started with POTUS removing the head of DOD and replacing them with his flunkies, who refused to prepare for a violent mob appearing and ignored requests to defend against them when they breached the Capitol.  This is the seat of democracy in the US and a policeman just watches as a crowd uses a battering ram against a window.


At that point lifting a finger was suicide.
 
NM Volunteer
1 hour ago  

monsatano: Put a belt-fed SAW and a couple of M4s (for cleanup) at every doorway and this ends quickly.


Fark user imageView Full Size


With appropriate attachments, of course.
 
Fark Strunk and White
1 hour ago  
If this shiat isn't in campaign ads and blanketing the airwaves in 2022, 2024, and 2026, I am going to be seriously pissed off
 
mrwhippy
1 hour ago  
A couple of these could have helped (the police), sharpen the electrodes and go for the lower extremities where the clothing is thin

giantbomb1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass
1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: There's only a few magats actually making any progress at doors or windows, otherwise the whole mob just looks like a bunch of ants milling about.


Umm pretty sure all those people directing others towards the doors and windows are coordinating the insurrection.  In the video shot from inside the entrance, one old guy in a red hat keeps rotating attackers to the front while others behind him pick fresh attackers yelling "We need more patriots."

On the 6th, I thought the only ones who were violent were those on the inside, but we've seen more and more video of how violent the crowd was outside.  They'll never prosecute them all, but they should try.
 
