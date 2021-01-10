 Skip to content
Phoenix police re-enact part of 'Raising Arizona'
29
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My favorite scene to re-enact.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not all cops are Storm Trooper veterans.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
God, that was a great movie.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Glad they didn't re-enact Speed.

Speed - Shoot the Hostage
Youtube Wy48P-SBgUU
 
Moose out front
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The only Nic Cage movie I like.

He was also pretty decent in Moonstruck, but I'd call that a Cher movie not a Cage movie.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Moose out front: The only Nic Cage movie I like.

He was also pretty decent in Moonstruck, but I'd call that a Cher movie not a Cage movie.


If Cher is in a movie, it's a Cher movie.

😁
 
Moose out front
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: If Cher is in a movie, it's a Cher movie.


Exactly
 
Muso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did he drop the diapers?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let me guess, it wasn't the "Boy, you've got a panty on your head" Scene.
 
axeeugene
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Got DANGIT! Ya never leave a man behind!
 
billstewart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I once had some San Francisco police firearm training.  Fortunately for all of us, it was just with a laser-based gun and a life-sized video screen, not real bullets and real people, but the scariest scenario was the one where the perp is carrying a baby and waving a knife around.  Domestic violence situations are one of the few things cops really really hate having to be involved in, because you know most of the people are not making good decisions and there's a high chance that something will go wrong.

I'd been hoping it would be the Biker From Hell scene.
 
majestic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ben Dover?
 
majestic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

majestic: Ben Dover?


Damnit! That was from Funny Farm.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Moose out front: The only Nic Cage movie I like.

He was also pretty decent in Moonstruck, but I'd call that a Cher movie not a Cage movie.

If Cher is in a movie, it's a Cher movie.

😁


Counterpoint: Cher was in Stuck On You.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby's confused... Heat (1995)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Read the article. Good riddance to the moron and I hope the kid gets a fighting chsnce.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Baby it's Colt outside.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Let me guess, it wasn't the "Boy, you've got a panty on your head" Scene.


s30886.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

billstewart: I once had some San Francisco police firearm training.  Fortunately for all of us, it was just with a laser-based gun and a life-sized video screen, not real bullets and real people, but the scariest scenario was the one where the perp is carrying a baby and waving a knife around.  Domestic violence situations are one of the few things cops really really hate having to be involved in, because you know most of the people are not making good decisions and there's a high chance that something will go wrong.

I'd been hoping it would be the Biker From Hell scene.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

billstewart: I once had some San Francisco police firearm training.  Fortunately for all of us, it was just with a laser-based gun and a life-sized video screen, not real bullets and real people, but the scariest scenario was the one where the perp is carrying a baby and waving a knife around.  Domestic violence situations are one of the few things cops really really hate having to be involved in, because you know most of the people are not making good decisions and there's a high chance that something will go wrong.

I'd been hoping it would be the Biker From Hell scene.


Yeah, one of the ride-alongs I did with my FiL he had a domestic call, that was the one time he got super serious. He said under no circumstances was I to exit the car, if I saw or heard anything to call for backup. As it was they waited till about half the shift showed up before heading in. He said in the suburbs more officers are killed in DV calls than just about everything else combined.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Moose out front: The only Nic Cage movie I like.

He was also pretty decent in Moonstruck, but I'd call that a Cher movie not a Cage movie.


I could eat a peach for hours is pretty good too.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: God, that was a great movie.


One of my favorite.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Guessing it had nothing to do with Zeus's butthole.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Police arrived moments later and tried to get Bolden to drop the gun. While still holding the baby, he shot in the direction of officers. Fearing for the safety of the baby, an officer shot Bolden, says Fortune.

LOL the officer was fearing for the safety of no one but himself.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh-KAY then.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Police arrived moments later and tried to get Bolden to drop the gun. While still holding the baby, he shot in the direction of officers. Fearing for the safety of the baby, an officer shot Bolden, says Fortune.

LOL the officer was fearing for the safety of no one but himself.


Sounds like he had the menstrual cramps, real hard.
 
buntz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Al Roker made an "Unpainted Huffhines" reference the other day and I was blown away.
 
kanesays [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We're using code names. - Neville
 
