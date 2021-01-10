 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Curators say the majority of historical paintings and sculptures on display in the US Capitol escaped harm, but several works were vandalized or destroyed and some may have been looted. They'll probably end up on eBay   (artforum.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I doubt it. That crowd looked more Craigslist than eBay to me.
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

HugeMistake: I doubt it. That crowd looked more Craigslist than eBay to me.


Pffftttt, thrifty nickel at best
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What about Tip O'Neil?

I could see stealing a painting of Jefferson or Washington but you know none of them could identify Tip by sight. I couldn't.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ArkPanda: What about Tip O'Neil?

I could see stealing a painting of Jefferson or Washington but you know none of them could identify Tip by sight. I couldn't.


I can.He was a good one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe vandalizing and stealing priceless works of art will make conservatives take notice.  After all, they cared more about people's stuff than black people being killed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proceed. The cops don't know how to check for that.
 
Felkami
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How much you want to be they specifically destroyed anything depicting Obama?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tell me again how all BLM protesters were wrong because some people resorted to looting.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yet another reason for me to hate the traitors and terrorists who attacked the Capitol.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Felkami: How much you want to be they specifically destroyed anything depicting Obama?


They wouldn't recognize Obama.  Those people all look the same to those people. That is to say, them people.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Tell me again how all BLM protesters were wrong because some people resorted to looting.


Left: Looting was good then but is bad now!
Right: Looting was bad then but is good now!

Maybe y'all can stop pretending to have principles and just admit you want your side to win or failing that hurt your enemies and you don't really care about the tactics used.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mentioned as particularly vulnerable were the thirty-five sculptures of notable US figures, among them Jefferson Davis,

WTF?? Why is a traitor being honored in the Capitol?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I knew that those statues were going to acquire flags.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Mentioned as particularly vulnerable were the thirty-five sculptures of notable US figures, among them Jefferson Davis,

WTF?? Why is a traitor being honored in the Capitol?


Because of southerners.  Because the United States gave up on Reconstruction as they did Vietnam and COVID, because it was too hard.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Thursday that the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol Wednesday destroyed a display outside his office honoring the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Mentioned as particularly vulnerable were the thirty-five sculptures of notable US figures, among them Jefferson Davis,

WTF?? Why is a traitor being honored in the Capitol?


You know how sometimes a store will post photos of people who have been barred from the store for shoplifting or whatever? Like that, but classier.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Petite Mel: Tell me again how all BLM protesters were wrong because some people resorted to looting.

Left: Looting was good then but is bad now!
Right: Looting was bad then but is good now!

Maybe y'all can stop pretending to have principles and just admit you want your side to win or failing that hurt your enemies and you don't really care about the tactics used.


Aaaaww look at you pulling the BSABVR bullshiat.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Thursday that the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol Wednesday destroyed a display outside his office honoring the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.


Oh someone's gonna get haunted.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Petite Mel: Tell me again how all BLM protesters were wrong because some people resorted to looting.

Left: Looting was good then but is bad now!
Right: Looting was bad then but is good now!

Maybe y'all can stop pretending to have principles and just admit you want your side to win or failing that hurt your enemies and you don't really care about the tactics used.


BLM protesters weren't terrorists.
 
6655321
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Will Trump pardon the rioters?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I just don't think of public offices as the location of great works of art. Except when they're used as a spy bug, which shows up in NCIS episodes.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Among the works stolen, damaged, or defaced are a nineteenth-century marble bust of Zachary Taylor, the twelfth president of the United States, who died in office in 1850; the sculpture was splashed with a substance that appeared to be blood.

Since he was mainly know for his service in the Mexican War, I'm ok with this.
 
