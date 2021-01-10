 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   Happy 284 birthday to the inventor of the davenport ... and co-founder of Vermont   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Ethan Allen, Green Mountain Boys, Vermont, brother of Ira Allen, father of Frances Allen, New Hampshire Grants, founders of Vermont, New York settlers  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sofa King good!
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought he invented the chifforobe.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Davenport! Where's Mr. Griswold's car?"

photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I said Woman, you going to walk a mile for a Camel
Or are you going to make like Mr Chesterfield and satisfy?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
His Canadian equivalency, Lord Chesterfield ended up on a beer bottle like Sam Adams.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The davenport was from the Ottoman Empire.  Everyone knows that.
 
Cheron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No New Englander says davenport. Okay no real New Englander says it
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ottoman Empress invented the davenport
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was talking about how I'd like to get a new davenport and all I got was a blank stare.  "Daven-what?"
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The davenport was from the Ottoman Empire.  Everyone knows that.


Divan port
/ sorry
 
