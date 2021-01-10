 Skip to content
Counter-protester AND longtime Farker makes news with snarky signs.
    David Crawford, Public nudity, Health care  
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good on you, that's awesome. I think I may follow your lead here in Red Neck AB, we have a lot of ignorant people here. I missed Kelowna last summer, we normally go every summer for at least a couple of weeks, the in-laws have a place on Westside road. Hopefully we can get vaccinated before the summer so we can visit again.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WTG!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yay subby!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
/subby
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As an older white guy just want to say thanks for showing that we aren't all Batshiat crazy Trumpers.

I would do it myself but I live in a sane part of the country which isn't anti-science.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: /subby


Good on you.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JFC we're a dyspeptic bunch.  Who doesn't like counters??
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: cman: /subby

Good on you.


Never trust a post that says "/subby" which lacks a story
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
o7
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
derpicdn.netView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that's pretty cool!

/well done
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bully for you.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: /subby


No, I am Spartasubby.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ just kidding
// good on ya
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Way to go, Okanagan man.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice work
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: BumpInTheNight: cman: /subby

Good on you.

Never trust a post that says "/subby" which lacks a story


What, are you saying there are people who just openly lie on the internet?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
High five, you badass Cascadian!
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: /subby


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: cman: BumpInTheNight: cman: /subby

Good on you.

Never trust a post that says "/subby" which lacks a story

What, are you saying there are people who just openly lie on the internet?


Yeah. I'm not a 37 year old man from Maine. I am a white 14 year old girl from California. I thought I wouldnt be seen as cool if I told yall my real info.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: BumpInTheNight: cman: BumpInTheNight: cman: /subby

Good on you.

Never trust a post that says "/subby" which lacks a story

What, are you saying there are people who just openly lie on the internet?

Yeah. I'm not a 37 year old man from Maine. I am a white 14 year old girl from California. I thought I wouldnt be seen as cool if I told yall my real info.


You are? Girl, considering that video the pandemic has been ROUGH to you. You need a spa day and a facial...or two. Better make it two.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: cman: BumpInTheNight: cman: BumpInTheNight: cman: /subby

Good on you.

Never trust a post that says "/subby" which lacks a story

What, are you saying there are people who just openly lie on the internet?

Yeah. I'm not a 37 year old man from Maine. I am a white 14 year old girl from California. I thought I wouldnt be seen as cool if I told yall my real info.

You are? Girl, considering that video the pandemic has been ROUGH to you. You need a spa day and a facial...or two. Better make it two.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: ParallelUniverseParking: cman: BumpInTheNight: cman: BumpInTheNight: cman: /subby

Good on you.

Never trust a post that says "/subby" which lacks a story

What, are you saying there are people who just openly lie on the internet?

Yeah. I'm not a 37 year old man from Maine. I am a white 14 year old girl from California. I thought I wouldnt be seen as cool if I told yall my real info.

You are? Girl, considering that video the pandemic has been ROUGH to you. You need a spa day and a facial...or two. Better make it two.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]


Oh my god, get your mind out of the gutter, monsatano, and leave us girls alone. No slumber-party invitation for you, mister.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it provides some level of catharsis, subby.

Stay bundled up!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cman: /subby


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: monsatano: ParallelUniverseParking: cman: BumpInTheNight: cman: BumpInTheNight: cman: /subby

Good on you.

Never trust a post that says "/subby" which lacks a story

What, are you saying there are people who just openly lie on the internet?

Yeah. I'm not a 37 year old man from Maine. I am a white 14 year old girl from California. I thought I wouldnt be seen as cool if I told yall my real info.

You are? Girl, considering that video the pandemic has been ROUGH to you. You need a spa day and a facial...or two. Better make it two.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]

Oh my god, get your mind out of the gutter, monsatano, and leave us girls alone. No slumber-party invitation for you, mister.


My internet investigations show that facials are a slumber party staple.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You da man!!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ken S.: As an older white guy just want to say thanks for showing that we aren't all Batshiat crazy Trumpers.

I would do it myself but I live in a sane part of the country which isn't anti-science.


You are not alone. I wear a mask at work, even though I am rarely in close contact with anyone else. And one of my principal tasks is pulling masks, gloves, hand-sanitizer, and sanitizer wipes and sprays, for distribution to Chase bank branches, so I have no shortage of masks if I need a new one (and yes, Chase bank has given us permission to use masks they have paid for to protect ourselves at work).
 
