syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Spiffy
 
Budweiser Baptist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is definitely a wonderful thing.

But as a board member at my local humane society, let me ask you to donate to your local non-profits as much as you can.  We/they are hurting as both private and corporate donations have dried up and grants are scarce due to this crazy year, and are finding it hard to run other programs such as feral cat TNR.  Adoption fees do nothing to offset the cost of vet care in so many cases and non-profits are at the mercy of the kindness of the public at large.  Even finding vets that can perform needed care has become tricky with everything that's going on.

So make sure to support your local humane societies.  You'll be doing them a huge favor.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sadly, with people getting evicted and no significant relief in sight, the rescue for which I volunteer has begun seeing a new influx.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What Budweiser Baptist said. I work for a rescue for Brittanys, we're laying in supplies for when people go back to work and start dumping the dogs they adopted during all of this. For two years, we were bringing Brittanys over from Istanbul and Barcelona, because they became a fad. Once owners found out that they needed a lot of attention and exercise, I started turning them out onto the streets. Some of our rescues were abused so badly  that we had to put them on Prozac until we could get them back to normal. I dread the eventual outcome this time but we're ready for it.

Moosie says hai
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feed your feral colonies.  Our colony, everyone has a name, wet and dry food, and a warm place to sleep.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  First TP, now this.
Leave some for the rest of us, people!
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of the bright side, once the pandemic's over, hot dogs are going to be cheap AF.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like they can't drive around and steal a bunch more
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, many of these animals will be right back in a shelter once the lockdown has ended.

A dog is for life, not just lockdown.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already have 3 fur babies, wish I could adopt more.

First cat was adopted from AniMart, second cat we found while out jogging one day, and puppers we adopted from a foster home.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some very cool news.
Show them the love, they show us.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: What Budweiser Baptist said. I work for a rescue for Brittanys, we're laying in supplies for when people go back to work and start dumping the dogs they adopted during all of this. For two years, we were bringing Brittanys over from Istanbul and Barcelona, because they became a fad. Once owners found out that they needed a lot of attention and exercise, I started turning them out onto the streets. Some of our rescues were abused so badly  that we had to put them on Prozac until we could get them back to normal. I dread the eventual outcome this time but we're ready for it.

Moosie says hai
[Fark user image 425x566]


As someone with a Brittany, oh boy do they require attention and exercise! As someone who enjoys having high-energy dogs, it always makes me sad when I hear about one being put in a crate all the time.
Fark user imageView Full Size

El says "hi!" right back at ya!
 
VisualiseThis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline in 6 months: America's bestiality  epidemic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family took in a foster dog just before the lockdowns started and adopted him once it became clear his previous family wasn't looking for him. The only bummer with getting a dog during all of this is the lack of opportunity to socialize them. Our little guy is hyper protective of family and its likely going to be a challenge for him to deal with visitors once this pandemic ends.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Food for the Civil War
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: My family took in a foster dog just before the lockdowns started and adopted him once it became clear his previous family wasn't looking for him. The only bummer with getting a dog during all of this is the lack of opportunity to socialize them. Our little guy is hyper protective of family and its likely going to be a challenge for him to deal with visitors once this pandemic ends.


That's been hard on our puppers is the lack of social interaction.  Before we might just pull over to the side and depending upon the dog/owner you'd let them sniff each other and interact a bit.  For the past year it's one person will always cross the street so the dogs don't get to interact at all.

Hoping we get through this soon but probably won't be until summer that she can get back to some semblance of "normal".
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got Ruby from a shelter.  Best girl ever.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect shelter numbers to jump back up after quarantine is officially over, just like how shelters see a sudden influx of rabbits a few weeks/months after Easter.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine's not out but they got a heck of a lot of new fosters last year.  I fostered a pittie for a couple months until I realized my homer insurance would probably drop me if they found out I was harboring a vicious beast.  She got adopted a couple days later.
 
1funguy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yeah they are...
Prostitutes are charging an extra $150 for Covid restrictions. You can go to the local farmers market and get 2 laying hens for $8.

They won't steal any of your stuff and you can get six meals out of them before they're gone!

Doesn't take much math to figure that out.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Budweiser Baptist: So make sure to support your local humane societies.  You'll be doing them a huge favor.


Thirded - as a happy consumer of recycled cats, do what you can to support your local Humane Society. If nothing else, my two happily-recycled cats, Bun and Moo, thank you for your efforts.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
To read the article, pay first!  Is that a standard with Fark?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can confirm.  My parents are finally ready to get another dog after losing their last 2 within the past 2 years, 15 and 16 year old labs (who I still miss :( ) and are having a hard time finding any at shelters.

We've always gotten dogs from the pound, there are plenty of breeders around with dogs but....pass.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We lost a cat and a dog within 24 hours a little over a month ago. It was a rather tragic and traumatizing 24 hours. I stayed with both of them until the end.

Wife was having a hard time with losing her momma cat. We saw that an 11 year old cat has been in the shelter since may. Family moved and had to give her up. We adopted the 11 year old cat.

She more or less sleeps all day. Will snuggle some. Moves by a hear vent every now and then.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AllYourFarkIsUs: To read the article, pay first!  Is that a standard with Fark?


It is now. Used to be a 'no paywall' policy, but that was quietly aborted in the last couple of years.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If the shelters are empty then people will start adopting non-shelter animals, and shelter populations will double when this is over.

There's a reason those people didn't have pets before.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: we're laying in supplies for when people go back to work and start dumping the dogs they adopted during all of this.


And that's why I did not adopt a pet even though I would love the company.  A dog isn't something you borrow for a few months.  It becomes an integral part of the family and dumping it would be pure cruelty.
 
comrade
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People are adopting pets during the pandemic but they're not socializing them properly. I've been running outdoors for 20 years now and in that time I've been attacked by dogs 4 times, with three of those times in 2020.

Don't adopt a dog now if you can't socialize it properly. That means leaving it alone during the day so that it doesn't get codependent on you.
 
buntz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I rescued this jackass beagle 10 years ago He has caused me nothing but pain and sorrow for 10 years.
He's healthy, he's a sweet dog, he is just a grade-A asshole!
He has honestly made this pandemic more stressful.
I love him, but I don't like him.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mrs. F has been fostering dogs with Rocky Road Rescue, one of the better known in the Ottawa (Ontario) area. They've just about run out of dogs to adopt out!

My real concern is that many of the rescue dogs will go back on the market after herd immunity is reached, as children lose interest and adults are no longer able to stay home with a dog all day.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That could be a good law, pet of at least X families (canine, feline, equine, with more added over time) must be registered, and their ownership should be treated to at least that of a human. AKA cause of death, reason for giving it away and new adopter, massive fines if it's not registered, massive fines if it goes to a shelter and spends any amount of time there (or is never collected) and the like.

General checks won't be done, but police can investigate if there's suspicion of wrongdoing (eg someone has adopted 50 pets, and they've all died of natural causes over the last 10 years and they're not a shelter).

Actual care would fall under other laws, but that would significantly reduce people getting them in the first place who wasn't committed.

There will still be shiat people who get past the law, but it should create a significant reduction in bad animal situations.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This. This is a good problem to have.
 
Satampra Zeiros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Budweiser Baptist: So make sure to support your local humane societies.  You'll be doing them a huge favor.

Thirded - as a happy consumer of recycled cats, do what you can to support your local Humane Society. If nothing else, my two happily-recycled cats, Bun and Moo, thank you for your efforts.


Recycled cats sounds so... soylent green-ish.
That said, I too, am a lover of previously enjoyed pussy.
[I still can't understand how my first two were adopted out and returned - TWICE - before I took them in.]

I tossed the city animal services some extra moolah when I renewed my licenses at the end of the year - I figured they could use it. Sadly, I have a pile of unused excess kitty supplies that I wished to donate, but since I'm one of those filthy public transport plebians and am unable to deliver, I haven't found any rescues who are interested, which makes me sorta sad because it's really good stuff. A lot of it.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've had my two cats over ten years now. Both from a shelter. Both are my best friends. They've stayed with me for multiple moves. And I always consider their needs when looking for places to rent. I hope these adoptions are permanent.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We lost our old Lily cat last fall at about 15. She was rescued as a kitten in a bar by my BiL who didn't like the way a guy was treating her. Without her spicy presence and after I started working from home the remaining two, who were adopted in much more conventional circumstances from Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue, started getting a bit weird, really needy, hounding for food which was never a thing with them before. I knew I needed a kitten to shake things up. The shelters here are plumb out of kittens so I started the process of applying for a single female kitten from the famed TinyKittens since they're pretty close by and with the number of ferals they take in they have kittens 10-12 months of the year. It took six months for the right kitten match to come along but it was worth the wait - Lucy is the ideal new member of the household. She gets along with the 10 year olds better than most would expect (Omar gives baths and paws of Nope, Doris wrestles and plays chase) and everyone's lockdown weirdness has returned to normal levels, mine included.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fang06554 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I adopted a wonderful pit puppy in April. The only issue with him is he does not get along with other dogs at all. He is super sweet once he knows you though.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: FormlessOne: Budweiser Baptist: So make sure to support your local humane societies.  You'll be doing them a huge favor.

Thirded - as a happy consumer of recycled cats, do what you can to support your local Humane Society. If nothing else, my two happily-recycled cats, Bun and Moo, thank you for your efforts.

Recycled cats sounds so... soylent green-ish.
That said, I too, am a lover of previously enjoyed pussy.
[I still can't understand how my first two were adopted out and returned - TWICE - before I took them in.]


Might be allergies.  The dog I fostered was briefly returned after the first adoption because someone in the house has a severe allergic reaction.  A couple days later, she went home for good.  Apparently people can have no reaction at all to some breeds and blow up like a puffer fish with others.  I can believe it.  I grew up with cats and dogs in two households and never had a problem but I sneezed pretty good for a couple days when I got that foster.  I figured it was because of high pollen counts but maybe it was the dog.
 
jenysms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

duppy: Sadly, with people getting evicted and no significant relief in sight, the rescue for which I volunteer has begun seeing a new influx.


We just adopted a "stimulus check" kitten from a couple that could no longer care for it, and it got me to wondering if this would start happening.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Juc: Think of the bright side, once the pandemic's over, hot dogs are going to be cheap AF.


Better stock up on mustard, mayo, or jalapenos -- whatever your condiment.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And to think, just a few months before the pandemic, I got my cat from a shelter during a no-adoption-fee event because they had too many animals. He was just 2 years old, but he's an awesome best buddy who bonded with me right away, and I'm so glad I adopted him. During this pandemic, I've been isolated from my partner quite a bit (she's in the medical field, I'm n retail, we're both high risk). Waking up with my kitty pal cuddling with me and arriving home to him greeting me has made this whole thing a lot less lonely.

On the down-side, he has shown an affinity for tearing the elastic ear-strings off of face masks and eating them. I've had two scares, and now unsecured masks are banned in the house. If it's not on your face, it stays outside or goes in a zipped bag or something. He can open cabinets and drawers, and will if he smells elastic in them.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: FormlessOne: Budweiser Baptist: So make sure to support your local humane societies.  You'll be doing them a huge favor.

Thirded - as a happy consumer of recycled cats, do what you can to support your local Humane Society. If nothing else, my two happily-recycled cats, Bun and Moo, thank you for your efforts.

Recycled cats sounds so... soylent green-ish.
That said, I too, am a lover of previously enjoyed pussy.
[I still can't understand how my first two were adopted out and returned - TWICE - before I took them in.]

I tossed the city animal services some extra moolah when I renewed my licenses at the end of the year - I figured they could use it. Sadly, I have a pile of unused excess kitty supplies that I wished to donate, but since I'm one of those filthy public transport plebians and am unable to deliver, I haven't found any rescues who are interested, which makes me sorta sad because it's really good stuff. A lot of it.


I keep telling my wife that they're both "eatin' cats." She counters by calling them "pettin' cats," but I explain that all cats start that way. Nevertheless, she won't let me cook 'em. Damned shame, too - Moo's still too thin yet, but Bun's both old & chubby, so she'd be a better meal all around.

Bun (the orange one) is from our local Humane Society location, while Moo (the black & white one) is from our city's local spay-and-release program, hence the nipped right ear. My wife picked Bun after long deliberation; Moo chose me while I was cleaning the backyard.

As for supply donations (and if you haven't done so already), check with your local spay-and-release program. Those are largely volunteer-driven as well, and they tend to have folks willing to stop by. YMMV, though.
 
dready zim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: AllYourFarkIsUs: To read the article, pay first!  Is that a standard with Fark?

It is now. Used to be a 'no paywall' policy, but that was quietly aborted in the last couple of years.


right-click -> open link in new private window -> select 'free' (browse now) -> 'I agree' -> continue to site -> view TFA

Pain in the ass but works for WaPo.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
With meat prices going up people have had to innovate.
 
dready zim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We decided that as soon as we got back from Spain in March 2020 that we would look for a new dog. It had been enough time since our little one passed and we both missed having one around. We were both looking at dogs homes weekly asking each other 'what do you think of this one?'

Then everywhere went into lockdown and the whole country wanted a 'lockdown pal'.

We are seriously considering getting a puppy. Surely not every place in the UK is terrible?

The last thing we would want to do is fund some poor biatch living in a cage being repeatedly bred.
 
6nome
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Headline in 6 months: America's bestiality  epidemic.


I'll be in my lab.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're delicious
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Budweiser Baptist: This is definitely a wonderful thing.

But as a board member at my local humane society, let me ask you to donate to your local non-profits as much as you can.  We/they are hurting as both private and corporate donations have dried up and grants are scarce due to this crazy year, and are finding it hard to run other programs such as feral cat TNR.  Adoption fees do nothing to offset the cost of vet care in so many cases and non-profits are at the mercy of the kindness of the public at large.  Even finding vets that can perform needed care has become tricky with everything that's going on.

So make sure to support your local humane societies.  You'll be doing them a huge favor.


I'm curious about that. There a shelter called the Milo foundation here in the Bay Area and they charge $500 for puppies. When I visit their shelter, it is a mess. Small kennels for the dogs and sometimes they are doubled up. Meanwhile, they have a property in Mendocino that they say is a retreat or something for dogs, but it all seems sketchy to me. I know they probably dont get the big donors like some shelters, but damn, they need to improve their facilities
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is Misty. She showed up in our rural yard in the fall. When she got used to us and was enjoying the cat food we put out for her, we brought her in the house and adopted her. She's enjoying life now.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This will be spiffy until things return to normal, and then we will get a [sad] tag about all the abandoned animals people adopted because of short term desires vs. long term planning.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: Satampra Zeiros: FormlessOne: Budweiser Baptist: So make sure to support your local humane societies.  You'll be doing them a huge favor.

Thirded - as a happy consumer of recycled cats, do what you can to support your local Humane Society. If nothing else, my two happily-recycled cats, Bun and Moo, thank you for your efforts.

Recycled cats sounds so... soylent green-ish.
That said, I too, am a lover of previously enjoyed pussy.
[I still can't understand how my first two were adopted out and returned - TWICE - before I took them in.]

I tossed the city animal services some extra moolah when I renewed my licenses at the end of the year - I figured they could use it. Sadly, I have a pile of unused excess kitty supplies that I wished to donate, but since I'm one of those filthy public transport plebians and am unable to deliver, I haven't found any rescues who are interested, which makes me sorta sad because it's really good stuff. A lot of it.

I keep telling my wife that they're both "eatin' cats." She counters by calling them "pettin' cats," but I explain that all cats start that way. Nevertheless, she won't let me cook 'em. Damned shame, too - Moo's still too thin yet, but Bun's both old & chubby, so she'd be a better meal all around.

Bun (the orange one) is from our local Humane Society location, while Moo (the black & white one) is from our city's local spay-and-release program, hence the nipped right ear. My wife picked Bun after long deliberation; Moo chose me while I was cleaning the backyard.

As for supply donations (and if you haven't done so already), check with your local spay-and-release program. Those are largely volunteer-driven as well, and they tend to have folks willing to stop by. YMMV, though.


Cats is too stringy. You want to get you some rabbit or possum. That's good eatin.

Sounds like bun would need cookin real slow, get her nice and tender, careful with the carvin though, them cats got thin bones.
 
