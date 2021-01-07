 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   Moving at warp speed, Dept. of the Army erects 7-foot non-scalable fence around Capitol to prevent violence on January 6   (latimes.com) divider line
86
    More: Fail, Washington, D.C., United States, September 11 attacks, United States Department of Defense, The New York Times, September 11, National Guard troops, United States Congress  
•       •       •

2059 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2021 at 4:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



86 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm still angry about the marketing idiots who made the OS/2 Warp logo "warped" and not because it was the fastest 32-bit OS that ran Windows programs at the time.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Non-scalable eh?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is their idea of non-scalable:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Then again, these are the sort of people they're trying to deter:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes let's put up fences and close the barn door after we watch the horses leave and never return.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This angers me even more
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm worried they're gonna end up replacing it with a permanent fence, like the one around the White House, and the only people allowed in would be people that worked there or organized tours. That would be a shame, since it is the "People's House"

Even though I've lived in the DC area my whole life, I only visited the Capitol once, back in 1990. Back then you just walked in and had free reign of the place. You could walk around anywhere you wanted. I even took an elevator down to see their secret subway. They had a shooting there in 1998 where a guy walked in and shot and killed two Capitol Police Officers, so security was enhanced after that, but now I fear they are gonna have a knee-jerk reaction, as they tend to do, and just ban everyone from it and make it a locked down fortress.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I'm worried they're gonna end up replacing it with a permanent fence, like the one around the White House, and the only people allowed in would be people that worked there or organized tours. That would be a shame, since it is the "People's House"

Even though I've lived in the DC area my whole life, I only visited the Capitol once, back in 1990. Back then you just walked in and had free reign of the place. You could walk around anywhere you wanted. I even took an elevator down to see their secret subway. They had a shooting there in 1998 where a guy walked in and shot and killed two Capitol Police Officers, so security was enhanced after that, but now I fear they are gonna have a knee-jerk reaction, as they tend to do, and just ban everyone from it and make it a locked down fortress.


IIRC, part of the reason they handled getting Congress out of there as well as they did was because they had detailed evacuation plans drawn up after the 1998 shooting. Used tunnels and everything.

/Even the Library of Congress has tunnels.
//Like, all three buildings are connected underground
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs moar razor wire.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as Mexico is paying for it.....
 
Lunkquill [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the fence is there for January 20.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would rather see the fences built around the perps' homes - then, as Sonny would say...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Needs moar razor wire.


Needs to be two fences with mines and claymores in the space between the first and second fences.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-scaleable maybe...but not non-openable by insurrection-supporters on the inside
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a good idea, at least until Biden gets sworn in.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet you that Biden eventually takes the Trump White House wall down.
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they used a time machine to prevent violence on January 6th? No wonder it failed.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say the new wall, an 8-foot non-scalable fence, will be erected in the immediate and encircling 4' radius of Donald Trump - hopefully preventing further riot activities...
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Yes let's put up fences and close the barn door after we watch the horses leave and never return.


They're assuming it will happen again. Perhaps in roughly 9 to 11 days.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lunkquill: I think the fence is there for January 20.


For the person who funnied this there is a ton of online chatter for January 20th just like there was January 6th.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard there's something going on in D.C. on January 20th, so maybe it won't be a complete waste?
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: I'll bet you that Biden eventually takes the Trump White House wall down.


Yes.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Mexico pay for it?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Walker: I'm worried they're gonna end up replacing it with a permanent fence, like the one around the White House, and the only people allowed in would be people that worked there or organized tours. That would be a shame, since it is the "People's House"

Even though I've lived in the DC area my whole life, I only visited the Capitol once, back in 1990. Back then you just walked in and had free reign of the place. You could walk around anywhere you wanted. I even took an elevator down to see their secret subway. They had a shooting there in 1998 where a guy walked in and shot and killed two Capitol Police Officers, so security was enhanced after that, but now I fear they are gonna have a knee-jerk reaction, as they tend to do, and just ban everyone from it and make it a locked down fortress.

IIRC, part of the reason they handled getting Congress out of there as well as they did was because they had detailed evacuation plans drawn up after the 1998 shooting. Used tunnels and everything.

/Even the Library of Congress has tunnels.
//Like, all three buildings are connected underground


I'm surprised they waited until that late.  In any seat of government power, you'd think detailed evacuation and emergency planning would be a given.  Like the gas masks under all of their seats.  It's just good preparation.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they electrify it?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: Non-scalable eh?


I guess they are screwed if they need to widen the area it covers.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the use? They will just tunnel underneath.

And then get stuck like a cork in a bottle.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Most MAGAts that stay illegally in the capitol just have expired sedition visas. The non-scalable fence isn't going to do anything about that.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

slantsix: So they used a time machine to prevent violence on January 6th? No wonder it failed.


If they exceed the speed of light, they can still go back in time to finish building the fence on January 5th.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I may be biased, but I think they are moving at weft speed, and trying to selvage their reputation.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That "Unscalable" seven-foot fence is only there to slow the attackers down, allowing the Capitol Police on the other side to greet them with bayonets.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Nick Nostril: Needs moar razor wire.

Needs to be two fences with mines and claymores in the space between the first and second fences.


Something like this might do.

/Only half-joking


www-tc.pbs.orgView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I bet QAnon claims the fence is to keep Biden and the democrats imprisoned for the coming military tribunals.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Can they electrify it?


no need, the domestic terrorists do that themselves:

"Man died at U.S. Capitol after accidentally tasering himself and having a heart attack"
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can those fences stop a bunch of MAGA SUVs crashing through? Doubt it
 
orbister
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

boozehat: As long as Mexico is paying for it.....


Surely the bill should be send to Donald Trump, personally? After all, he is sending his worst people.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [miro.medium.com image 850x480]


Gods, that was a bad movie.
 
1funguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrparks: Nadie_AZ: Yes let's put up fences and close the barn door after we watch the horses leave and never return.

They're assuming it will happen again. Perhaps in roughly 9 to 11 days.


The chatter on the hate sites are suggesting both 1-19 and 1-20.

I am surprised they haven't demanded independent control of the inaugural activities after the casual attitude don exhibited to the last insurgency.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm worried they're gonna end up replacing it with a permanent fence, like the one around the White House, and the only people allowed in would be people that worked there or organized tours. That would be a shame, since it is the "People's House"

Even though I've lived in the DC area my whole life, I only visited the Capitol once, back in 1990. Back then you just walked in and had free reign of the place. You could walk around anywhere you wanted. I even took an elevator down to see their secret subway. They had a shooting there in 1998 where a guy walked in and shot and killed two Capitol Police Officers, so security was enhanced after that, but now I fear they are gonna have a knee-jerk reaction, as they tend to do, and just ban everyone from it and make it a locked down fortress.


Security wasn't too bad in the 2000s. You could not go off exploring as you did though. Your visitor badge was coded with info about where you are generally headed. I took a wrong turn once and a guard pretty quickly asked where I was going. It was actually semi convenient, since they direct you back to the office you are visiting.

I imagine they may have changed to always requiring an escort to accompany visitors since then. Or they'll be doing that soon.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm worried they're gonna end up replacing it with a permanent fence, like the one around the White House, and the only people allowed in would be people that worked there or organized tours. That would be a shame, since it is the "People's House"

Even though I've lived in the DC area my whole life, I only visited the Capitol once, back in 1990. Back then you just walked in and had free reign of the place. You could walk around anywhere you wanted. I even took an elevator down to see their secret subway. They had a shooting there in 1998 where a guy walked in and shot and killed two Capitol Police Officers, so security was enhanced after that, but now I fear they are gonna have a knee-jerk reaction, as they tend to do, and just ban everyone from it and make it a locked down fortress.


Yeah on my Capitol tour I waited in line for half an hour just for the metal detector and got to see like two random rooms, no legislative chambers. All this time, tourists could've just turned the line sideways and gone in.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm worried they're gonna end up replacing it with a permanent fence, like the one around the White House, and the only people allowed in would be people that worked there or organized tours. That would be a shame, since it is the "People's House"

Even though I've lived in the DC area my whole life, I only visited the Capitol once, back in 1990. Back then you just walked in and had free reign of the place. You could walk around anywhere you wanted. I even took an elevator down to see their secret subway. They had a shooting there in 1998 where a guy walked in and shot and killed two Capitol Police Officers, so security was enhanced after that, but now I fear they are gonna have a knee-jerk reaction, as they tend to do, and just ban everyone from it and make it a locked down fortress.


I can never find it, but there's a great quote some nautical guy gave (to congress? ) in the wake of the sinking of the Titanic about how disasters should never be used to justify change to safety protocols because usually disasters are CAUSED by ignoring extant safety protocols and sure enough, congress ignored him, passed some kind of lifeboat mandate that was forged in ignorance and panic, and that culminated in the completely preventable capsizing of a ferry and dozens if not hundreds of drownings because the new mandatory lifeboats made the vessel dangerously top heavy.

The Capitol doesn't need new security measures, they need the Capitol Police and National Guard not to be clearly compromised in leadership. Erecting a permanent wall to replace that won't help diddly.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The People's House!
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is this some sort of time warp?  Because I don't want to do that gain.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Non-scaleable maybe...but not non-openable by insurrection-supporters on the inside


Every fence is non-scalable if you have a couple guys with a crew weapon monitoring it in overlapping sections.
 
dryknife
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trump and his Proud Boyz should pay for it out of their penitentiary wages.
 
12349876
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: ParallelUniverseParking: Non-scaleable maybe...but not non-openable by insurrection-supporters on the inside

Every fence is non-scalable if you have a couple guys with a crew weapon monitoring it in overlapping sections.


Fences are always a slowing mechanism, not a stopping mechanism.
 
BigChad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Needs moar razor wire snipers.


FIFY
 
mateomaui
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Doesn't seem adequate. Here, some possible upgrades.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Walker: I'm worried they're gonna end up replacing it with a permanent fence, like the one around the White House, and the only people allowed in would be people that worked there or organized tours. That would be a shame, since it is the "People's House"

Even though I've lived in the DC area my whole life, I only visited the Capitol once, back in 1990. Back then you just walked in and had free reign of the place. You could walk around anywhere you wanted. I even took an elevator down to see their secret subway. They had a shooting there in 1998 where a guy walked in and shot and killed two Capitol Police Officers, so security was enhanced after that, but now I fear they are gonna have a knee-jerk reaction, as they tend to do, and just ban everyone from it and make it a locked down fortress.

I can never find it, but there's a great quote some nautical guy gave (to congress? ) in the wake of the sinking of the Titanic about how disasters should never be used to justify change to safety protocols because usually disasters are CAUSED by ignoring extant safety protocols and sure enough, congress ignored him, passed some kind of lifeboat mandate that was forged in ignorance and panic, and that culminated in the completely preventable capsizing of a ferry and dozens if not hundreds of drownings because the new mandatory lifeboats made the vessel dangerously top heavy.

The Capitol doesn't need new security measures, they need the Capitol Police and National Guard not to be clearly compromised in leadership. Erecting a permanent wall to replace that won't help diddly.


The Eastland Disaster was the end result of knee jerk legislation. 850 drowned by new "safety" measures.

You can probably backtrack the story to find the guy and the appeal to congress not to change any rules before it was determined if the titanic was actually following existing ones
 
Displayed 50 of 86 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.