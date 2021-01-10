 Skip to content
(Washington Post) If you are a cop and stormed the Capitol, you might want to start looking for a new career
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just like corrupt and abusive cops find another jurisdiction to work in, I'm certain these scum will find another home.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't just fire them.  Take their pensions, publish the results of the investigations openly, make them pariahs.  This is like spousal or child abuse, it happens once, you drop the hammer hard or it'll keep happening.

/Yes, I know, a spousal abuse example while talking about police is a little on the nose.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Strip any certifications they have, and keep a list of their names, in case they try later.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: Strip any certifications they have, and keep a list of their names, in case they try later.


Certification?   Surely you jest.   Cops around here get hired with a three credit criminal justice course from the local community college.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Should be hard to find another job if they're rotting in a jail cell.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They need to be charged so they cannot just hop over to the next county and get a new job as a cop.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Don't just fire them.  Take their pensions, publish the results of the investigations openly, make them pariahs.  This is like spousal or child abuse, it happens once, you drop the hammer hard or it'll keep happening.

/Yes, I know, a spousal abuse example while talking about police is a little on the nose.


Sadly, I think you misspelled give them a few weeks of paid leave until they get a job in the next county and then give them a few years of back pay after they appeal.

US cops don't get fired. And their badges will protect them from any criminal charges here too.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wooden_badger: Should be hard to find another job if they're rotting in a jail cell.


That's how I feel about every traitor and enabler involved in Jan 6th. They should sit in jail long enough that they lose their jobs, their houses, their retirement savings, everything they have + five years, so that when they're released they have to focus all their time and energy on getting enough food, clothing, and shelter to live for the day. If they're focused on not starving or freezing to death under a freeway overpass, they'll have less time and energy to devote to destroying America.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And it would not surprise me that any police and fire department personnel participating in the riot were on disability leave. They should lose everything.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Donald Trump wants something named for him.  I propose that Congress create the Donald J. Trump Federal Prison and then use the prison to house all of those convicted due to the riot/insurrection.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First, get a lawyer to help with your plea bargain.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Would be nice if this event set the precedent and was the turning point in repelling the white nationalists in the police forces across the country.

This is a tremendous opportunity for the sane to lean into the momentum. The fact that police were in opposition to police, and a Capitol Police officer was killed in the line of duty should be enough to prevent these assholes from ever carrying a weapon or voting again.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Don't just fire them.  Take their pensions, publish the results of the investigations openly, make them pariahs.  This is like spousal or child abuse, it happens once, you drop the hammer hard or it'll keep happening.

/Yes, I know, a spousal abuse example while talking about police is a little on the nose.


We hang traitors.
Enough with the hand holding.

Armed mob attacking Congress.

That isn't a oopsie daisy.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Has there been any confirmation of a Capitol policeman taking his own life?

/Not that I don't trust TMZ as a news source.

//No wait, that's it, I don't trust TMZ as a news source.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: ShavedOrangutan: Don't just fire them.  Take their pensions, publish the results of the investigations openly, make them pariahs.  This is like spousal or child abuse, it happens once, you drop the hammer hard or it'll keep happening.

/Yes, I know, a spousal abuse example while talking about police is a little on the nose.

We hang traitors.
Enough with the hand holding.

Armed mob attacking Congress.

That isn't a oopsie daisy.


Yeah I don't get the whole "we should be stern with them". No. You treat them as an enemy who attempted to overthrow the Government.
 
6nome
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To serve and protect (and tread on you)
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
George Costanza: Was That Wrong?
Youtube Td67kYY9mdQ
 
tasteme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cops are like a box of chocolates. They'll kill your dog.
 
JRoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Clap your hands!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: ShavedOrangutan: Don't just fire them.  Take their pensions, publish the results of the investigations openly, make them pariahs.  This is like spousal or child abuse, it happens once, you drop the hammer hard or it'll keep happening.

/Yes, I know, a spousal abuse example while talking about police is a little on the nose.

We hang traitors.
Enough with the hand holding.

Armed mob attacking Congress.

That isn't a oopsie daisy.


Agreed. Execution really is the best solution. Not just as punishment, nor deterrent. No, we need to terminate the ideology and the social corruption which has occurred.

Much in the same way that you euthanize a mountain lion that now has a taste for human blood and sees people as prey. These people have broken the ultimate taboo of being a citizen: they're traitors now.

Their actions are also those of terrorists, because that's what they are now. And we don't negotiate with terrorists.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sites that disable my scroll wheel should find a new job.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
https://www.news9.com/story/5ff8f22091​dcef0bc22fbcd6/i-didnt-participate-in-​a-riot:-canadian-co-sheriff-defends-wa​shington-dc-trip

Not just police departments. He's real popular with the locals of Canadian county.

I'm also sure that any fellow Okies on here also know the fallout with the guy who owns a really popular tree nursery in OKC.
 
scalpod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you're a cop who regularly murders innocent black folks? Carry on...
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

runwiz: Donald Trump wants something named for him.  I propose that Congress create the Donald J. Trump Federal Prison and then use the prison to house all of those convicted due to the riot/insurrection.


Nothing should be named for him. If he goes into a cell, the only thing he should be allowed for entertainment is a copy of the poem "Ozymandias." He should be the only prisoner in the Navy Brig on Midway Island.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rnatalie: cherryl taggart: Strip any certifications they have, and keep a list of their names, in case they try later.

Certification?   Surely you jest.   Cops around here get hired with a three credit criminal justice course from the local community college.


You're not entirely wrong.  Just like everywhere else, they still have to pass a test to get certified.

But that can't be that hard when it only requires 10th grade reading comprehension.

Fark user imageView Full Size


So they still have a certificate.  But it comes with just applying to the job and taking am entrance exam.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So how many of the anti-Semitic slurs they flung at defense attorneys are they going to take back?

And how much union money are they going to hand over?
 
Sentient
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They'll just get hired immediately at a neighboring department. If you're white, being a rabid arsehole is not exactly a black mark on a cop resume.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
a hat that read "Trump MAGA 2020 f--- your feelings"

Trump lost so you're the one whose feelings apparently got f---ed.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You think any cop will be fired if they participated in the riot? Bless you heart, sweet summer child.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sure I went to the Nazi rally, but I didn't try killing any jews.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
GenPop or Gitmo.

You get a choice.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, the farking police union will go to bat for them and they will win.

We can't fix police corruption until we get rid of the police unions.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That earth-shaking fapping sound you're hearing is most of fark masterbating furiously.
 
Ratchet_of_knoxville [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good every single fascist that went to this rally (even if they didn't take place in the storming of the capitol) needs to be fired from their jobs.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Might be able to hack it as an actual mercenary... I'm sorry, Security Contractor ™.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Has there been any confirmation of a Capitol policeman taking his own life?

/Not that I don't trust TMZ as a news source.

//No wait, that's it, I don't trust TMZ as a news source.


They're more reliable than most big name news sources.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dkulprit: You're not entirely wrong.  Just like everywhere else, they still have to pass a test to get certified.

But that can't be that hard when it only requires 10th grade reading comprehension.

So they still have a certificate.  But it comes with just applying to the job and taking am entrance exam.


Is this the test where if they score too highly they aren't hired?
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Much in the same way that you euthanize a mountain lion that now has a taste for human blood and sees people as prey. These people have broken the ultimate taboo of being a citizen: they're traitors now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Cortes said his bigger fear was the way his client was being unfairly swept up in the tide of anger that has washed over the country in the wake of the violent riot. "

Fear is a feeling.  fark your feelings.  Gee, it must suck to be unfairly categorized based on the actions of someone else from your group.  If only we had a name for that.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Remember that Islamic State came out about partly due to the de-Baathification of Iraq.  We ended up with thousands of violent, brainwashed assholes sitting around with no jobs, looking for something to do.

At some point, we're going to have to do our own version of de-Baathification of our government, our military, and our cops, to get rid of the white supremacists and fascists pushing for a new civil war.  But just firing them isn't enough, because as history has shown, they'll just gravitate to each other and form new cancerous cells waiting to metastasize into domestic terrorism.

If we can't get a full-on cult deprogramming effort going--and I think we all know that the republicans would do everything they could to stop that--then we need to either jail a huge number of people or learn to tolerate a home-grown insurrectionist movement that might make Ireland's 'Troubles' look tame.

Maybe letting all of the non-violent offenders convicted of marijuana offenses out of prison might be a good start, since it would give us space for the new wave of right-wing terrorists we're going to see.

Either way, just firing these people will not end well.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dkulprit: rnatalie: cherryl taggart: Strip any certifications they have, and keep a list of their names, in case they try later.

Certification?   Surely you jest.   Cops around here get hired with a three credit criminal justice course from the local community college.

You're not entirely wrong.  Just like everywhere else, they still have to pass a test to get certified.

But that can't be that hard when it only requires 10th grade reading comprehension.

[Fark user image 425x243]

So they still have a certificate.  But it comes with just applying to the job and taking am entrance exam.


I would not have thought it possible to get a Bachelors degree at a 10th grade reading level.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Just like corrupt and abusive cops find another jurisdiction to work in, I'm certain these scum will find another home.


That there isnt a national database of cops by now is crazy. When one pig gets kicked out of a department, there should be a database where their name is in BIG FARKING RED LETTERS and they CANNOT get a job as a cop or a security guard ever again. That every single cop in the country has to be approved by the system, like a ''background check of the shiat you did in your life''.... your name is in big red letters? NO JOB FOR YOU ANYWHERE IN THE COUNTRY AS A COP.

/make it happen
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dkulprit: rnatalie: cherryl taggart: Strip any certifications they have, and keep a list of their names, in case they try later.

Certification?   Surely you jest.   Cops around here get hired with a three credit criminal justice course from the local community college.

You're not entirely wrong.  Just like everywhere else, they still have to pass a test to get certified.

But that can't be that hard when it only requires 10th grade reading comprehension.

[Fark user image image 425x243]

So they still have a certificate.  But it comes with just applying to the job and taking am entrance exam.


A 10 grade reading level? That's it? 10 grade reading level in a public school is Hop On Pop.

They must be using the test to weed out the smart ones, they don't like smart cops. They like mindless cops that don't argue or disobey.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If there's a positive here, it's that at least some of this trash will hopefully be removed from LE.
 
rka
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: That there isnt a national database of cops by now is crazy


Who is going to make one?

Law enforcement?
 
brenteverett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: runwiz: Donald Trump wants something named for him.  I propose that Congress create the Donald J. Trump Federal Prison and then use the prison to house all of those convicted due to the riot/insurrection.

Nothing should be named for him. If he goes into a cell, the only thing he should be allowed for entertainment is a copy of the poem "Ozymandias." He should be the only prisoner in the Navy Brig on Midway Island.


Repurpose Gitmo.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yep, there was a lot of "Miley Cyrus & Hannah Montana in the same room" bullshiat going around. Multiple reports of witnesses seeing Capitol police letting in "protestors" after they were shown police or military credentials.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good, but this was the line? It took actual insurrection?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That SHOULD read "enjoy your last days as a free man" but cops are rarely held accountable for their actions.  =P
 
