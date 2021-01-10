 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pix11)   Tuskegee Airman Theodore Lumpkin Jr. dies of COVID complications at 100   (pix11.com) divider line
19
    More: Hero, World War II, Theodore Lumpkin Jr., Los Angeles, first Black pilots, United States, Family, Tuskegee Airmen, President of the United States  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2021 at 4:47 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Obama Trump
 
shinji3i
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: Thanks Obama Trump


Are we SURE this isn't Obamas fault?
 
gottagopee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, shiat.

fark this virus, and fark donny
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Covid-19 is pretty serious, but at age 100 a regular common cold can kill you.

RIP brave pilot man.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Covid-19 is pretty serious, but at age 100 a regular common cold can kill you.

RIP brave pilot man.


We will never know how much longer he could have lived if not for COVID.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Boojum2k: Covid-19 is pretty serious, but at age 100 a regular common cold can kill you.

RIP brave pilot man.

We will never know how much longer he could have lived if not for COVID.


Yes, but then we couldn't diminish COVID as a hoax instead of a deadly pandemic.
 
Luse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thank you for your service and example, Sir.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Walker: Thanks Obama Trump

Are we SURE this isn't Obamas fault?


Well Obama did have that time machine and all so I guess we'll never know for sure.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I accidentally stepped on an ant. He died of Covid 19.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
/O
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
100 is a good run
RIP
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Knew a little old lady who wanted to live on her own until she was 100, made it to 99 and then had to go into a nursing home, she didn't make it to 100 sadly

Also met a guy who his family made him move into assisted living at 100 years old, he was on no daily medications
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fair wind, Sir.

You are much more of a Patriot than many who claim the title.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I make it to 100 I will be stunned, shocked, and surprised, given my family history of heart problems and strokes (I already have to take medication twice a day to keep the seizures away). May you continue to shoot down Nazi fighters in the sky in the great beyond, sir.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Godspeed good sir.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Fair wind, Sir.

You are much more of a Patriot than many who claim the title.


That means so much more in the context of someone who fought for a country that didn't treat them as equals, and they fought even harder because of it.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Congratulations on a life well lived. Thank you for protecting the world qgainst fascism. Sorry we let one get into the White House.
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thanks for your service!  Sadly in my town we have had 27 veterans die from Covid at the VA retirement home.  Currently 50+ cases active.

But you know, in Oklahoma most people just think it is like the flu.......still.......
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.