(WEAR Pensacola)   So guess where nearly half of all known US cases of the super infectious COVID variant are located? Go ahead, guess   (weartv.com)
Your mom?
 
At least the vaccines are being handed out.
 
Sadly learned a friend is a live full covid denier in the flesh. Man with drivers license, job and family said it's all a hoax by doctors and hospitals to make money. It's all about the money he said not wondering why doctors in socialist countries around the world would fake so many deaths. Masks and closures should be an individual choice. Would not take the vaccine unless forced. It is so far to rehabilitate this person, I can never fully succeed. He repeated all the tropes. I learned here on Fark the saying that you can't pick your friends, they pick you.
 
Sadly learned a friend is a live full covid denier in the flesh. Man with drivers license, job and family said it's all a hoax by doctors and hospitals to make money. It's all about the money he said not wondering why doctors in socialist countries around the world would fake so many deaths. Masks and closures should be an individual choice. Would not take the vaccine unless forced. It is so far to rehabilitate this person, I can never fully succeed. He repeated all the tropes. I learned here on Fark the saying that you can't pick your friends, they pick you.

My condolences. I can't say I've quit any friends over all of this but I have reassessed the formerly high opinion I had of them. It makes me sad.


My condolences. I can't say I've quit any friends over all of this but I have reassessed the formerly high opinion I had of them. It makes me sad.
 
Subby's mother.
 
Florida has lots of variants
 
Suntan lotion, dammit I knew I forgot something.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wait, don't tell me!
 
How did it even get here?
 
Same here. I also feel differently about some of my family. It just reinforces the reason I haven't been back there to visit since 2005. The stupid burns.

My condolences. I can't say I've quit any friends over all of this but I have reassessed the formerly high opinion I had of them. It makes me sad.


Same here. I also feel differently about some of my family. It just reinforces the reason I haven't been back there to visit since 2005. The stupid burns.
 
The state with the dirtiest, least hygienic people? [clicks] Yup.
 
What are Florida's numbers versus California?

That's what I thought.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory: What are Florida's numbers versus California?

That's what I thought.


On a per-capita basis, Florida's case count is maybe 1-1.5% below CA's. So what exactly is your point?
 
lincoln65: How did it even get here?


Infected person gets on an airplane. Airplane flies to America. People get off the airplane without being placed in a mandatory, enforced 14-day quarantine. Your virus is now free to move about the country.
 
Something, something, tourists, something, something.
 
Yeah, this is actually less "Florida is stoopid!" and more "NY snowbirds won't stay out of America's nursing home."


Yeah, this is actually less "Florida is stoopid!" and more "NY snowbirds won't stay out of America's nursing home."
 
It has not been proven to be any more contagious than the other variants. They just tried to blame part of the holiday spike in cases on it. It looks like that is all about people taking stupid risks, not a new variant of Covid19.
 
The 9th
Fark user imageView Full Size


The 8th
Fark user imageView Full Size


The 7th
Fark user imageView Full Size


The 6th

Fark user imageView Full Size



The 5th
Fark user imageView Full Size



Over 18,000+ people in just a few days.

The pandemic isn't over just because your over it.

the pandemic isn't over just because you're over it
Youtube _2tScZLArsM
 
ImpendingCynic: Chinesenookiefactory: What are Florida's numbers versus California?

That's what I thought.

On a per-capita basis, Florida's case count is maybe 1-1.5% below CA's. So what exactly is your point?


And that's with Florida cooking the numbers.
 
And DeSantis is still pushing the idiocy that 1 dose is good enough. There will be a ton of people who don't get the second dose because of his idiocy, in addition to all the ones who don't get it because of logistics or language issues.
 
If you live in FL like I do, and your just using a mask, upgrade yourself to a face shield as well.

Keep that extra contagious shiat out of your eyes.
 
Ivo Shandor: lincoln65: How did it even get here?

Infected person gets on an airplane. Airplane flies to America. People get off the airplane without being placed in a mandatory, enforced 14-day quarantine. Your virus is now free to move about the country.


There wouldn't have been a quarantine when the first infected person arrived in the US, we have samples dating back to late November of 2019 showing infection in the US, the virus wasn't identified until nearly a month later.
 
Is India really good at containing the virus or are they underreporting? They have 3x the number of people we do, but 1/15th the new cases and deaths.

This is not to downplay our predicament, but what the heck is going on in India that's making it appear to be succeeding like that?
 
Most days FL is just a place or two behind California's deaths.  Cali has been number 1 for some time, with Texas following right behind.... FL is usually 3rd to 5th depending on the day.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is India really good at containing the virus or are they underreporting? They have 3x the number of people we do, but 1/15th the new cases and deaths.

This is not to downplay our predicament, but what the heck is going on in India that's making it appear to be succeeding like that?


Complete lack of access to healthcare by 70% of the population would be my guess, can't be counted if you never see a doctor. Demographers will have to sort out out in a decade when there's enough census data to find the missing people.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is India really good at containing the virus or are they underreporting? They have 3x the number of people we do, but 1/15th the new cases and deaths.

This is not to downplay our predicament, but what the heck is going on in India that's making it appear to be succeeding like that?


My guess would be a part of it is under reporting, but another part is people taking it seriously, wearing masks isolating infected people etc. The Government actually believing in it.
 
robodog: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is India really good at containing the virus or are they underreporting? They have 3x the number of people we do, but 1/15th the new cases and deaths.

This is not to downplay our predicament, but what the heck is going on in India that's making it appear to be succeeding like that?

Complete lack of access to healthcare by 70% of the population would be my guess, can't be counted if you never see a doctor. Demographers will have to sort out out in a decade when there's enough census data to find the missing people.


And alot less traveling. Many spending their lives in the village they were born.
 
You should punch him.


You should punch him.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend: If you live in FL like I do, and your just using a mask, upgrade yourself to a face shield as well.

Keep that extra contagious shiat out of your eyes.


I live in Gainesville. Been wearing these for the last 6-8 months.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Because farking Disney World is open.
 
He probably also thinks the Russians stole the election for trump.


He probably also thinks the Russians stole the election for trump.
 
They forecast 100,000 thousand deaths in January and at this rate we'll beat that estimate.
 
ImpendingCynic: Chinesenookiefactory: What are Florida's numbers versus California?

That's what I thought.

On a per-capita basis, Florida's case count is maybe 1-1.5% below CA's. So what exactly is your point?


California is locked down. Florida, not so much.
 
Many people that were in the January 6th riots at the US Capitol complex claimed to be from Florida. Perhaps a good number of those insurrectionists who encountered Florida Man took a nice little 'rona surprise home with them?
 
My guess would be a part of it is under reporting, but another part is people taking it seriously, wearing masks isolating infected people etc. The Government actually believing in it.

Or a country with extreme poverty and lack of access to health care for reporting.

This is not to downplay our predicament, but what the heck is going on in India that's making it appear to be succeeding like that?

My guess would be a part of it is under reporting, but another part is people taking it seriously, wearing masks isolating infected people etc. The Government actually believing in it.


Or a country with extreme poverty and lack of access to health care for reporting.
 
I live in Gainesville. Been wearing these for the last 6-8 months.

Not sure if serious.

Keep that extra contagious shiat out of your eyes.

I live in Gainesville. Been wearing these for the last 6-8 months.

[Fark user image image 425x385]


Not sure if serious.
 
Very fashionable!


Very fashionable!
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
My condolences. I can't say I've quit any friends over all of this but I have reassessed the formerly high opinion I had of them. It makes me sad.

It's weird - I've had one or two acquaintances go over the nut line, but just about everyone I know is your typical leftie science-following socialist scum. Thank god for that. Family on the other hand, "it's just the flu - why don't you want to come over for -insert holiday- ?"  

Because THAT is exactly why it's been almost a FARKING YEAR.

My condolences. I can't say I've quit any friends over all of this but I have reassessed the formerly high opinion I had of them. It makes me sad.



It's weird - I've had one or two acquaintances go over the nut line, but just about everyone I know is your typical leftie science-following socialist scum. Thank god for that. Family on the other hand, "it's just the flu - why don't you want to come over for -insert holiday- ?"  

Because THAT is exactly why it's been almost a FARKING YEAR.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is India really good at containing the virus or are they underreporting? They have 3x the number of people we do, but 1/15th the new cases and deaths.

This is not to downplay our predicament, but what the heck is going on in India that's making it appear to be succeeding like that?


Probably a lot of reasons. It's hot and humid in India. Same reason the hospitals weren't crowded in the US over the summer. They are probably also ignoring the slums.

They lack the indoor  closed ventilation systems. They also lack the shear numbers of obese and old people. Especially obese old people. So less diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, which are the things killing most people with the help of Covid.
 
ImpendingCynic: Chinesenookiefactory: What are Florida's numbers versus California?

That's what I thought.

On a per-capita basis, Florida's case count is maybe 1-1.5% below CA's. So what exactly is your point?


California is locked down tight. Florida is not. Maybe locking down tight isn't the answer?

Look, I worry about my mother (88 and in assisted living) My other elderly relatives and the elderly and otherwise at risk people across the world. Protect them, take proper precautions and let the economy stay open. Millions of small businesses and big ones will never recover.

Use. Common. Sense.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is India really good at containing the virus or are they underreporting? They have 3x the number of people we do, but 1/15th the new cases and deaths.

This is not to downplay our predicament, but what the heck is going on in India that's making it appear to be succeeding like that?


Low per capita testing, high positivity rate belie the numbers. Also, they don't care so much about a vast majority of their population.
 
