(WISN Milwaukee)   Nursing home celebrates vaccinations by having a disco party, since instead of getting COVID, they will most likely be "Stayin' Alive"   (wisn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
:)
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, they all came down with Boogie Fever.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, no parties until about 10 days after the second dose. Second:
"We're nearing almost 100% with our residents, and we want to near 75% with our staff," Solakian said
Why wouldn't it be 100% for staff as well? Surely staff qualify, unless a whopping 25% of your staff have extreme allergies then that makes no sense. If 25% of your staff refuse to get the shot then fire them and hire people who will. The reason is 2x, one the immunity from the shot is neither 100% nor perfect, an infected staff member is still likely to kill at least 1 resident. Secondarily there's a good chance there will be a need for a booster, having 25% not taking it at all will put you way under herd immunity levels once the effects start to wane.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.... they threw a party the same day they held the first of three vaccination clinics, for the first of two shots.

They do know that vaccines take time to work right? And that the first shot alone only gives something like 50-60% protection, right?

The could have held this party s week before and it would've been the same in terms of safety. ie. not at all safe.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bee Gees - Stayin' Alive | REACTION
Youtube oKPaZrwhbAo


Love Jamel's reactions....
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Dizzee Rascal - Dirtee Disco
Youtube qiBxYEPbDaw
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

trialpha: The could have held this party s week before and it would've been the same in terms of safety. ie. not at all safe.


Maybe all the dance lights were UV lights.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Grammy needs a new STD.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"We're nearing almost 100% with our residents, and we want to near 75% with our staff,"

This what you get when Staff is composed of CNAs that took a 1 semester class to get Certified and work.
They are no different than any of the other anti-vaxxers out there that don't want their bodies contaminated with fetal cells and mercury and god knows whatever else they imagine is in the doses.

Complacent Staff is how this got into Nursing Homes to begin with!
 
MindStalker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

trialpha: So.... they threw a party the same day they held the first of three vaccination clinics, for the first of two shots.

They do know that vaccines take time to work right? And that the first shot alone only gives something like 50-60% protection, right?

The could have held this party s week before and it would've been the same in terms of safety. ie. not at all safe.


Did you watch the video? Lighten up, it looks like they followed safety protocols. It wasn't a party. It was music and balloons and possibly some food while they got their shots. Likely encouraged some of those less willing.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

robodog: First, no parties until about 10 days after the second dose. Second:
"We're nearing almost 100% with our residents, and we want to near 75% with our staff," Solakian said
Why wouldn't it be 100% for staff as well? Surely staff qualify, unless a whopping 25% of your staff have extreme allergies then that makes no sense. If 25% of your staff refuse to get the shot then fire them and hire people who will. The reason is 2x, one the immunity from the shot is neither 100% nor perfect, an infected staff member is still likely to kill at least 1 resident. Secondarily there's a good chance there will be a need for a booster, having 25% not taking it at all will put you way under herd immunity levels once the effects start to wane.


Staff are typically all tested regularly.  Residents are not allowed in person visitation.  Everyone in the place is tested and isolated.  The have their own bubble. Let them have a party.

Grandpa does need to stay out of the strip club until after the second dose, though.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles - Staying Alive
Youtube IRNGVi0gTxk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_​XJ_s​5IsQc
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Grandpa does need to stay out of the strip club until after the second dose, though.


Two weeks after the second dose.
 
spleef420
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Scary to think that these supposed medical professionals have zero clue how vaccines work.

Just proves that education doesn't mean intelligent.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Future news, outbreak a nursing home that threw disco party leads to death of residents
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

trialpha: The could have held this party s week before and it would've been the same in terms of safety. ie. not at all safe.


They can dance if they want to
They can leave their friends behind
'Cause their friends don't dance
And if they don't dance, well they're
No friends of mine
 
