(Austin News KXAN)   They were all in love with dyin', they were doing it in Texas   (kxan.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What an unforeseeable tragedy.
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I used to tell my ex-wife "I can taste you on my lips and smell you in my clothes"
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...I can't taste you with my tongue or smell you with my nose
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are they sharin' sharon's outlook?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's not hard to get there after Texas Republicans associated themselves with buttholes.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cinnamon and sugary, and softly spoken lies...
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Covidiots deserve this; their unfortunate masked victims do not.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh the dead piled high
'Cause of red states' rights
*clap clap clap clap*
Deep in the heart of Texas
 
Cache
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Texas used to be called a state of mind.  Now it's a state of Republicans.  In other words, Texas lost its mind.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: Oh the dead piled high
'Cause of red states' rights
*clap clap clap clap*
Deep in the heart of Texas


Nobody ever told you life was going to be this way.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Cinnamon and sugary, and softly spoken lies...


...you don't know how to feel when your pro-Trumper grandma dies.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Using the [Sad] tag, I'm guessing subby is a Texan.  For the rest of us, it's [Obvious].
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Keyser_Soze_Death: Cinnamon and sugary, and softly spoken lies...

...you don't know how to feel when your pro-Trumper grandma dies.


At least until the will is read.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If it's rural Texas, forget about them. They can just shoot all the viruses.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Keyser_Soze_Death: Cinnamon and sugary, and softly spoken lies...

...you don't know how to feel when your pro-Trumper grandma dies.


Cinnamon and sugary
or fresh ignited rose.
You never know just how you smell
through other people's nose.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No lie last week this album popped into my head and I've been listening to it ever since.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
they wish i'd die
 
Huntceet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Time for the death panels. tRumpers, just sit over there on the Group dumbass bench and die.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: What an unforeseeable tragedy.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trump - "After the election no one will be talking about the Gina-virus...because they will be talking about me trying to steal the election and leading an insurrection on the Capitol."
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just a few weeks behind Newyork and California. Its not about dems and Republicans. Were all f@@@@@.

Stay the f home.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Take me
Mexican caravan
Southbound
South of the Rio Grande
 
nogalltogether
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My aunt who was 59 died on Friday from Covid. She was on a vent at a tiny hospital for 5 days before they could find a larger, better equipped hospital to transfer her to. By then, her brain stem had been damaged to where there was no chance of survival. The lack of staffed beds is a problem many places now.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My dad died in Texas two years ago so he avoided all this shiat. He would either have not complied with the mask rule, or built a space helmet.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Clint Eastwod: Dyin' ain't much of a living, boy.
Youtube xFJCMIcZ_iU
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: are they sharin' sharon's outlook?


Karen's.

/hate that meme / neologism
 
duke3522
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My 'it's all a Chinese hoax' brother learned it's not fake this last weekend. He told me that Thursday through Sunday were the worst three days of his life. Then, while checking out the covid unit, the head nurse told him how happy they were he made it, because when he came in he was not expected to live.

But my guess is he won't learn a damn thing.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cache: Texas used to be called a state of mind.  Now it's a state of Republicans.  In other words, Texas lost its mind.


There were 5 1/4 million Biden voters in November. At least at one point on November 3rd, it seemed possible he flipped it.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: Using the [Sad] tag, I'm guessing subby is a Texan.  For the rest of us, it's [Obvious].


Austin is more Blue than pretty much anywhere else in the US, but you guys continue being excited at the deaths of innocent people. Show us how compassionate you guys are while you spew your venom.
 
cefm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: MythDragon: Keyser_Soze_Death: Cinnamon and sugary, and softly spoken lies...

...you don't know how to feel when your pro-Trumper grandma dies.

Cinnamon and sugary
or fresh ignited rose.
You never know just how you smell
through other people's nose.

[Fark user image image 425x230]


I taste berders on your lips
And shart-stain in your clothes.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As of today, Texas is one of the 21 states and territories of the United States experiencing a severe outbreak of COVID. God be with Texans because health care providers aren't going to be able to see you soon.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A friend's dad just died (not in Texas). Had the vaccine arrived two weeks earlier, he probably would be OK.

Deaths are starting to feel like people who get killed in the last day of a war.

/ I just got on an alert list for extra vaccines available at one site (because the number in each vial varies)
// If I get a text, and I get on site fast enough, I will get in a little early
/// I'm in group 1C, they're still working through 1A here
 
TotalFarsa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Love the use of that song in the Umbrella Academy, absolutely perfect choice!!
 
Loren
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: Using the [Sad] tag, I'm guessing subby is a Texan.  For the rest of us, it's [Obvious].


Yup.  Yesterday I encountered a couple of Texans.  Who had "parked" their jeep in the middle of a one-lane, one way road and were off exploring some ruins.  Fortunately they had put it where there was a pullout that left barely enough space for me to get by.  Yeah, it was a rarely used road but that doesn't justify their behavior!
 
