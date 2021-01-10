 Skip to content
 
(Chicago Trib)   Chicago schoolchildren set to return to classrooms on Monday. Chicago schoolteachers? Well... that remains to be seen   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wear your protection and have healthy habits and you should be fine.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Wear your protection and have healthy habits and you should be fine.


Then you do it.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have seen a lot of COVID-19 classroom plans where they show pictures of desks 6 feet apart with plexiglass barriers. How Reassuring. Except that the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted through flatulence, and among the first symptoms is diarrhea. One asymptomatic or symptomatic carrier farts into a bathroom and everyone else who uses that bathroom is exposed. CPS schools typically only have one set of bathrooms per floor.
 
elvindeath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: kdawg7736: Wear your protection and have healthy habits and you should be fine.

Then you do it.


Those teachers are lucky ever doctor, PA, nurse, grocery store clerk, delivery person, gas station attendant, utility worker, drive through worker, Uber Eats driver, garbageman, etc etc don't have the same union and the same demands - they'd all be dead.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

elvindeath: thatboyoverthere: kdawg7736: Wear your protection and have healthy habits and you should be fine.

Then you do it.

Those teachers are lucky ever doctor, PA, nurse, grocery store clerk, delivery person, gas station attendant, utility worker, drive through worker, Uber Eats driver, garbageman, etc etc don't have the same union and the same demands - they'd all be dead.


the obvious answer then is to get rid of the teachers union.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This whole thing has given me a new perspective on teachers.

fark teachers. Assholes. What makes them so special that they can't do their damn jobs when everyone else is? Their refusal the teach in person has negatively effected millions of families lives and will mean that we have a generation of kids left behind. What would happen if doctors and nurses just decided that they weren't going to work until everything was 100% safe? Or grocery store workers? Nobody signed up for this but some people have stepped up. Teachers have sat on their hands. Shame shame shame.

So fark those people.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cook County had 2,487 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 17 deaths caused by COVID-19, Yesterday.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/us/illinois-coronavirus-cases.html
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But the mayor, emphasizing the safeguards in place for students and staff, contended Friday that remote learning "is not sustainable, not over the long term, because it does not serve every student equally, especially those students who are younger, who require additional help and support and simply don't have access to a sustainable learning environment."

So farking what? How brain dead do you have to be to think in-person schooling serves every student equally?

And just fark the teachers, support staff, students, families, and wholly unrelated people who are going die from your decision, huh? Cases in the UK exploded after they sent kids back. These dimwits think they're special and it won't happen here, or that lives in general just don't farking matter anymore.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wax_on: This whole thing has given me a new perspective on teachers.

fark teachers. Assholes. What makes them so special that they can't do their damn jobs when everyone else is? Their refusal the teach in person has negatively effected millions of families lives and will mean that we have a generation of kids left behind. What would happen if doctors and nurses just decided that they weren't going to work until everything was 100% safe? Or grocery store workers? Nobody signed up for this but some people have stepped up. Teachers have sat on their hands. Shame shame shame.

So fark those people.


Sarcasm, or are you simply a complete piece of shiat?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: kdawg7736: Wear your protection and have healthy habits and you should be fine.

Then you do it.


As though schools elsewhere aren't open?

Different staff treat the situation differently.  Some are flippant about their masking.  They are comfortable enough to wear neck stockings.  They take them off to drink or eat around others.  They're comfortable in cafeterias where everyone is maskless.

For my own measure, the mask stays on from 8:15 to 3:15.  No meals, snacks, or drinks.  My self-purchased air filter stays on all day.  Students need to be regularly reminded of masking.

It's become routine in a dangerous situation, like wearing a seat belt.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lightfoot is enforcing this? Demand her resignation!!!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Lightfoot is enforcing this? Demand her resignation!!!


Lightfoot is leader of a death cult
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who needs teachers?
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've noticed this thing, where if you treat teachers exactly the same as everyone else... People act like it is some terrible injustice.

I don't know how they manage it... Is it the teachers Union doing public relations for them?

"Teachers asked to return to classrooms on Monday..."

And everyone is flipping out. You know who else was asked to return to their jobs? everyOne

they call plans to withhold pay 'heartless'

How do they think life works for.... Literally everyone. If my boss says "come to work on Monday" and I don't... Do they think I get paid! Because, I don't.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: wax_on: This whole thing has given me a new perspective on teachers.

fark teachers. Assholes. What makes them so special that they can't do their damn jobs when everyone else is? Their refusal the teach in person has negatively effected millions of families lives and will mean that we have a generation of kids left behind. What would happen if doctors and nurses just decided that they weren't going to work until everything was 100% safe? Or grocery store workers? Nobody signed up for this but some people have stepped up. Teachers have sat on their hands. Shame shame shame.

So fark those people.

Sarcasm, or are you simply a complete piece of shiat?


The people who are complete pieces of shiat are the people who refuse to do their jobs in a pandemic. Teachers want to be classified as essential workers but cower at home where others are stepping up.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well duh.....they went from only having to work 180 days a year to actually working 0.  Spoiled bunch they are.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wax_on: This whole thing has given me a new perspective on teachers.

fark teachers. Assholes. What makes them so special that they can't do their damn jobs when everyone else is? Their refusal the teach in person has negatively effected millions of families lives and will mean that we have a generation of kids left behind. What would happen if doctors and nurses just decided that they weren't going to work until everything was 100% safe? Or grocery store workers? Nobody signed up for this but some people have stepped up. Teachers have sat on their hands. Shame shame shame.

So fark those people.


Teachers are smart people who don't like contributing to the deaths of their students and their student's families. This pandemic would have been stopped dead in it's tracks in a couple of months if most people had stayed home back in March-April. Instead, COVID-19 is everywhere. How many dead kids would it take to convince you that some things are more important than the economy?

Fark you, child killer.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wax_on: Omnidirectional Punching: wax_on: This whole thing has given me a new perspective on teachers.

fark teachers. Assholes. What makes them so special that they can't do their damn jobs when everyone else is? Their refusal the teach in person has negatively effected millions of families lives and will mean that we have a generation of kids left behind. What would happen if doctors and nurses just decided that they weren't going to work until everything was 100% safe? Or grocery store workers? Nobody signed up for this but some people have stepped up. Teachers have sat on their hands. Shame shame shame.

So fark those people.

Sarcasm, or are you simply a complete piece of shiat?

The people who are complete pieces of shiat are the people who refuse to do their jobs in a pandemic. Teachers want to be classified as essential workers but cower at home where others are stepping up.


That answers the question then. There's nothing even remotely essential about in-person schooling, and people being forced to work in unsafe conditions is not something to be lauded. Oh look at Tommy, he has to work a minimum wage job during the pandemic or starve, what a hero! Get farked.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I've noticed this thing, where if you treat teachers exactly the same as everyone else... People act like it is some terrible injustice.

I don't know how they manage it... Is it the teachers Union doing public relations for them?

"Teachers asked to return to classrooms on Monday..."

And everyone is flipping out. You know who else was asked to return to their jobs? everyOne

they call plans to withhold pay 'heartless'

How do they think life works for.... Literally everyone. If my boss says "come to work on Monday" and I don't... Do they think I get paid! Because, I don't.


... Is it the teachers Union doing public relations for them?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

elvindeath: thatboyoverthere: kdawg7736: Wear your protection and have healthy habits and you should be fine.

Then you do it.

Those teachers are lucky ever doctor, PA, nurse, grocery store clerk, delivery person, gas station attendant, utility worker, drive through worker, Uber Eats driver, garbageman, etc etc don't have the same union and the same demands - they'd all be dead.


Utility workers, sanitation professionals, delivery drivers, uber eats drivers aren't trapped with 30 kids in a room for 6 hours a day.   Healthcare workers have PPA provided to them.   We've treat some essential professions like shiat. 

But why are you upset that teachers are going to use their union power to stop potential exposures?   Are you just so miserable from trying to eek out a living that anyone with more influence that you infuriates you?   

The real question is "why can't those other professions you mentioned have this kind of united strength?"
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpockYouOut: elvindeath: thatboyoverthere: kdawg7736: Wear your protection and have healthy habits and you should be fine.

Then you do it.

Those teachers are lucky ever doctor, PA, nurse, grocery store clerk, delivery person, gas station attendant, utility worker, drive through worker, Uber Eats driver, garbageman, etc etc don't have the same union and the same demands - they'd all be dead.

Utility workers, sanitation professionals, delivery drivers, uber eats drivers aren't trapped with 30 kids in a room for 6 hours a day.   Healthcare workers have PPA provided to them.   We've treat some essential professions like shiat.
But why are you upset that teachers are going to use their union power to stop potential exposures?   Are you just so miserable from trying to eek out a living that anyone with more influence that you infuriates you?
The real question is "why can't those other professions you mentioned have this kind of united strength?"


So nurses should have the 'united strength' to not go to work? And grocery store workers? And everyone else?

What makes teachers a protected class?
 
genner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wax_on: SpockYouOut: elvindeath: thatboyoverthere: kdawg7736: 
What makes teachers a protected class?


An effective Union.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wax_on: This whole thing has given me a new perspective on teachers.

fark teachers. Assholes. What makes them so special that they can't do their damn jobs when everyone else is? Their refusal the teach in person has negatively effected millions of families lives and will mean that we have a generation of kids left behind. What would happen if doctors and nurses just decided that they weren't going to work until everything was 100% safe? Or grocery store workers? Nobody signed up for this but some people have stepped up. Teachers have sat on their hands. Shame shame shame.

So fark those people.


a 41 year old otherwise healthy teacher died. 2 of our subs died,. we've been in person since August with very few distancing measures in place.

They gave us misting sanitizing bottles and paper masks
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: wax_on: Omnidirectional Punching: wax_on: This whole thing has given me a new perspective on teachers.

fark teachers. Assholes. What makes them so special that they can't do their damn jobs when everyone else is? Their refusal the teach in person has negatively effected millions of families lives and will mean that we have a generation of kids left behind. What would happen if doctors and nurses just decided that they weren't going to work until everything was 100% safe? Or grocery store workers? Nobody signed up for this but some people have stepped up. Teachers have sat on their hands. Shame shame shame.

So fark those people.

Sarcasm, or are you simply a complete piece of shiat?

The people who are complete pieces of shiat are the people who refuse to do their jobs in a pandemic. Teachers want to be classified as essential workers but cower at home where others are stepping up.

That answers the question then. There's nothing even remotely essential about in-person schooling, and people being forced to work in unsafe conditions is not something to be lauded. Oh look at Tommy, he has to work a minimum wage job during the pandemic or starve, what a hero! Get farked.


There's nothing 'essential' about gas station employees or grocery store workers either. You can just grow your own food and extract your own oil.
 
gregz18
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wax_on: SpockYouOut: elvindeath: thatboyoverthere: kdawg7736: Wear your protection and have healthy habits and you should be fine.

Then you do it.

Those teachers are lucky ever doctor, PA, nurse, grocery store clerk, delivery person, gas station attendant, utility worker, drive through worker, Uber Eats driver, garbageman, etc etc don't have the same union and the same demands - they'd all be dead.

Utility workers, sanitation professionals, delivery drivers, uber eats drivers aren't trapped with 30 kids in a room for 6 hours a day.   Healthcare workers have PPA provided to them.   We've treat some essential professions like shiat.
But why are you upset that teachers are going to use their union power to stop potential exposures?   Are you just so miserable from trying to eek out a living that anyone with more influence that you infuriates you?
The real question is "why can't those other professions you mentioned have this kind of united strength?"

So nurses should have the 'united strength' to not go to work? And grocery store workers? And everyone else?

What makes teachers a protected class?


Nurses (at least in the Chicago area) have gone on strike multiple times during the pandemic.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wax_on: Omnidirectional Punching: wax_on: Omnidirectional Punching: wax_on: This whole thing has given me a new perspective on teachers.

fark teachers. Assholes. What makes them so special that they can't do their damn jobs when everyone else is? Their refusal the teach in person has negatively effected millions of families lives and will mean that we have a generation of kids left behind. What would happen if doctors and nurses just decided that they weren't going to work until everything was 100% safe? Or grocery store workers? Nobody signed up for this but some people have stepped up. Teachers have sat on their hands. Shame shame shame.

So fark those people.

Sarcasm, or are you simply a complete piece of shiat?

The people who are complete pieces of shiat are the people who refuse to do their jobs in a pandemic. Teachers want to be classified as essential workers but cower at home where others are stepping up.

That answers the question then. There's nothing even remotely essential about in-person schooling, and people being forced to work in unsafe conditions is not something to be lauded. Oh look at Tommy, he has to work a minimum wage job during the pandemic or starve, what a hero! Get farked.

There's nothing 'essential' about gas station employees or grocery store workers either. You can just grow your own food and extract your own oil.


I see a troll has found the new shiat flavor of the month.  Well done.
 
JK47
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: That answers the question then. There's nothing even remotely essential about in-person schooling


The staff returning are for the Pre-K/Kindergarten cohort as well as special education staff since remote schooling is not and does not work for children that age.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thehobbes: wax_on: This whole thing has given me a new perspective on teachers.

fark teachers. Assholes. What makes them so special that they can't do their damn jobs when everyone else is? Their refusal the teach in person has negatively effected millions of families lives and will mean that we have a generation of kids left behind. What would happen if doctors and nurses just decided that they weren't going to work until everything was 100% safe? Or grocery store workers? Nobody signed up for this but some people have stepped up. Teachers have sat on their hands. Shame shame shame.

So fark those people.

a 41 year old otherwise healthy teacher died. 2 of our subs died,. we've been in person since August with very few distancing measures in place.

They gave us misting sanitizing bottles and paper masks


That's a sad anecdote. Not data. Perhaps you could show that teachers who teach in person are dying in higher proportion to other people who have continued to do their jobs.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: wax_on: Omnidirectional Punching: wax_on: Omnidirectional Punching: wax_on: This whole thing has given me a new perspective on teachers.

fark teachers. Assholes. What makes them so special that they can't do their damn jobs when everyone else is? Their refusal the teach in person has negatively effected millions of families lives and will mean that we have a generation of kids left behind. What would happen if doctors and nurses just decided that they weren't going to work until everything was 100% safe? Or grocery store workers? Nobody signed up for this but some people have stepped up. Teachers have sat on their hands. Shame shame shame.

So fark those people.

Sarcasm, or are you simply a complete piece of shiat?

The people who are complete pieces of shiat are the people who refuse to do their jobs in a pandemic. Teachers want to be classified as essential workers but cower at home where others are stepping up.

That answers the question then. There's nothing even remotely essential about in-person schooling, and people being forced to work in unsafe conditions is not something to be lauded. Oh look at Tommy, he has to work a minimum wage job during the pandemic or starve, what a hero! Get farked.

There's nothing 'essential' about gas station employees or grocery store workers either. You can just grow your own food and extract your own oil.

I see a troll has found the new shiat flavor of the month.  Well done.


GFY.

Gotta go. Got stuff to do, can't spend my day arguing on the internet. Have a good time.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wax_on: thehobbes: wax_on: This whole thing has given me a new perspective on teachers.

fark teachers. Assholes. What makes them so special that they can't do their damn jobs when everyone else is? Their refusal the teach in person has negatively effected millions of families lives and will mean that we have a generation of kids left behind. What would happen if doctors and nurses just decided that they weren't going to work until everything was 100% safe? Or grocery store workers? Nobody signed up for this but some people have stepped up. Teachers have sat on their hands. Shame shame shame.

So fark those people.

a 41 year old otherwise healthy teacher died. 2 of our subs died,. we've been in person since August with very few distancing measures in place.

They gave us misting sanitizing bottles and paper masks

That's a sad anecdote. Not data. Perhaps you could show that teachers who teach in person are dying in higher proportion to other people who have continued to do their jobs.


You know what's fun? districts are using FERPA and HIPAA as cover to not release information about cases. 

Nurses are able to command $80/hr for crisis pay and aren't around 30 possible asymptomatic carriers without proper PPE
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And wax_on is my first to make my 2021 ignore list.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: wax_on: This whole thing has given me a new perspective on teachers.

fark teachers. Assholes. What makes them so special that they can't do their damn jobs when everyone else is? Their refusal the teach in person has negatively effected millions of families lives and will mean that we have a generation of kids left behind. What would happen if doctors and nurses just decided that they weren't going to work until everything was 100% safe? Or grocery store workers? Nobody signed up for this but some people have stepped up. Teachers have sat on their hands. Shame shame shame.

So fark those people.

Sarcasm, or are you simply a complete piece of shiat?


Complete piece of Shiat
 
JK47
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I've noticed this thing, where if you treat teachers exactly the same as everyone else... People act like it is some terrible injustice.

I don't know how they manage it... Is it the teachers Union doing public relations for them?

"Teachers asked to return to classrooms on Monday..."

And everyone is flipping out. You know who else was asked to return to their jobs? everyOne

they call plans to withhold pay 'heartless'

How do they think life works for.... Literally everyone. If my boss says "come to work on Monday" and I don't... Do they think I get paid! Because, I don't.



No other profession is also as insulated from 1) their own misconduct and 2) their inability to deliver results.  After priests no profession has abused children so much as teachers and yet they don't get treated with the scrutiny they deserve.  On the other hand, their failure to produce educated young adults with a solid educational foundation is met with a litany of excuses that seems to insulate them from ever being held accountable.  If the children are poorly educated it is always someone else's fault and the teacher's don't even shoulder a portion of the blame.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wax_on: kyleaugustus: wax_on: Omnidirectional Punching: wax_on: Omnidirectional Punching: wax_on: This whole thing has given me a new perspective on teachers.

fark teachers. Assholes. What makes them so special that they can't do their damn jobs when everyone else is? Their refusal the teach in person has negatively effected millions of families lives and will mean that we have a generation of kids left behind. What would happen if doctors and nurses just decided that they weren't going to work until everything was 100% safe? Or grocery store workers? Nobody signed up for this but some people have stepped up. Teachers have sat on their hands. Shame shame shame.

So fark those people.

Sarcasm, or are you simply a complete piece of shiat?

The people who are complete pieces of shiat are the people who refuse to do their jobs in a pandemic. Teachers want to be classified as essential workers but cower at home where others are stepping up.

That answers the question then. There's nothing even remotely essential about in-person schooling, and people being forced to work in unsafe conditions is not something to be lauded. Oh look at Tommy, he has to work a minimum wage job during the pandemic or starve, what a hero! Get farked.

There's nothing 'essential' about gas station employees or grocery store workers either. You can just grow your own food and extract your own oil.

I see a troll has found the new shiat flavor of the month.  Well done.

GFY.

Gotta go. Got stuff to do, can't spend my day arguing on the internet. Have a good time.


Wax_on wacks off, all over the walls.
 
JK47
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thehobbes: Nurses are able to command $80/hr for crisis pay and aren't around 30 possible asymptomatic carriers without proper PPE



Nurses would be thrilled to just be around a consistent group of 30 carriers instead of the hundreds they see in a given week.  Nurses are also expected to provide personal care, involving close physical contact (including intubation which is extremely hazardous), which teachers are not and should not be doing.
 
