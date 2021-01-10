 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Your first time ... traveling in an airplane   (fark.com) divider line
53
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2021 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
10.0.0.1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was four years old when my grandpa took me up in his commuter airplane around the Chico, CA area.  We flew around for a while, and he did a couple things that scared me.  One of those things involved inverted flying.
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know its kinda taboo to mention him anymore; but I'm reminded of Louie C.K. bit regarding airplanes and complaints....

My first flight was from Des Moines to St Louis. It was amazing; we sat in chairs and FLEW through the sky!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
no idea. i was VERY small. BUT i remember being about 6 and a half (in fall 1986) and "flying unaccompanied" BUT with my 4 year old sister, from chicago to southwest FL to meet my grandparents.

the stewardesses were SUPER nice to us, and took us up to meet the captain, and pinned "wings" on our shirts, and gave us extra treats on the 3ish hour flight, and told us if there was anything cool out the window (even just the first glance of the ocean) to make sure we saw it.

and then we landed, and felt the heat and humidity in the snake-like walkway from the plane to the terminal (SO amazing when it was cold were we left from!)

and then grandma was RIGHT THERE the second we got off that walkway to hug us, and give us more treats....

and then she took us down to baggage claim, and had to stop us climbing onto the moving track of bags....

and then we got into grandpa's car, which totally sat right on that curb, more than 10 minutes, waiting for us to get to him...


ahhh, the wonders of pre 9-11 flights. and the wonders of childhood.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First airplane trip I remember...

Family friend took my dad, my brother, and me up in his Cesna. I was probably around 10 or so, don't remember for sure. Partway through my brother started getting nauseous. We couldn't find a barf bag. My dad was sitting in the front passenger seat and decided that the thing to do was to stick his hand back between the seats and go "Here." So my brother then puked into my dad's hand.

His hand obviously did not contain the barf.

How I managed to not also puke still amazes me.

/brother continued to get airsick on every flight into his late teens, he's fine on planes now
//the pilot went on to work for MAF (pilots that fly people into incredibly remote places, they land on "air strips" on the sides of mountains
///three
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Delta. Birmingham to Atlanta with my mom. At the time, my mother worked for Delta's advertising agency. I was maybe nine or ten. I got to sit in the pilot's seat and talk to them. They didn't ask me about Turkish prisons or gladiator movies. I got a plastic pin on "Junior Pilot" wings. The actual flight was maybe 30 minutes.

I have no recall of how we got *to* Birmingham, but I think it was by car, riding with other extended family. I was such a train nut that I would have remembered riding the train.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My first actual flight was when I was nearly ten years old (from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Cleveland, Ohio) with two of my sisters and my mother to spend a week or so with my maternal grandparents while my father and my oldest sister and brother went on to Kansas City to meet the moving truck and settle things into our new house there.

However, I distinctly remember taking a flight when I was about 4 years old, including eating pancakes on the plane. My parents told me all my life that this was a dream. I think I prefer the pancakes version, though.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No idea what my first flight was, I was too little to remember.

However, my first flight without one of the parents?
Flying down to Atlanta to see a family friend with my little sister on Airtran. They inform us that the plane has technical difficulties and they're having a mechanic look at it... And then they tell us they have to fly in a replacement part from the hub, along with a mechanic from the airline as well.
We were trapped in Newark Int'l airport for six hours waiting for that plane to be fixed.

And on our way home from that trip? They overbooked our flight and almost made us get on the next flight. Again, two children!!! Thankfully two business class seats were made available to us.  In different rows.  Thank goodness the guy next to me offered to switch with my little sister!!!

That trip was the first time I made a sweeping decision about my life.  I will NEVER fly AirTran again. They're a bad joke at your expense.  I don't care about ever using that damned voucher for a free flight! 😹
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I forgot to add one thing: my first flight was in the summer of 1970, during the height of the hijackings of planes to Cuba.

Although I thought it might be exciting if it were to happen, my mother assured me that a domestic flight from Pittsburgh to Cleveland was not a flight that was going to be hijacked as far as Cuba.

Of course I didn't believe her until we landed.

And I'm still terrible at geography.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Age 17, 1980. I flew from L.A. to Sacramento with some high school classmates for a Youth in Government event. It was only a 1-hour flight, but I was very excited. My best friend, who was sitting next to me, was a nervous wreck, and near tears just before takeoff. I and another friend seated on the other side of her held her hands to calm her down. The takeoff was the best part. I enjoyed that trip.
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summer of '86 between my Junior & Senior years of HS. I got the opportunity to take a 2-week college-level computer class at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, IN. Big deal for a kid from a cornfield outside Allentown, PA.

The flights out were uneventful. Coming home was another matter. I was supposed to fly Britt Airlines from Terre Haute to Chicago then continue on to Allentown.

When the shuttle from the college dropped a few of us off at the airport, those of us going to Chicago discovered they had overbooked the flight and gave the seats away on a 1st come 1st serve basis. Now I'm going to miss my connection home.

I got a new itinerary: HUF-ORD-PIT-ABE. Getting home later, but fine. Get in the small plane promptly get stuck on the tarmac for 45 minutes as a thunderstorm rocks the area.

Once we're cleared, we head to O'Hare. We land & I realize I have 5-10 minutes until my flight leaves. I sprint to my gate, and find my flight is delayed an hour. That's gonna cut things close in Pittsburgh.

Get to PIT and same thing - except I've never seen that airport. I think I passed my gate 3 times before I noticed it. I got in JUST before they closed the doors.

I can laugh about it now, but for a kid with crippling anxiety & zero confidence, it was one of the most nerve-wracking experiences of my short life.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like many others, zero idea as I was too small.

The first plane that I ever got of of mid flight though...

It was in a Cessna 182 & as I was getting out first, I got to sit next to the door (newer jumpers got dropped at lower altitudes (static line) & then the plane would take the rest higher for freefall work).  In that Cessna you opened up the door, it would flip up to the underside of the wing out of the way, & then you would crawl out, hang off the wing strut & let go.  Got to jump altitude, door opens & I start to get out.  I wasn't (too, too) nervous, but I did get fascinated by this long rectangular box far below that seemed to be moving.  That's odd, kept watching it.  Eventually things snapped into perspective & I realized that the tiny box was the trailer on a semi ... hey, we're 'way' up here...

By that time we had overflown the drop zone & I had to get back in so we could go around & do it again.  Ah well.  Second time over & I knew what to expect & crawled out & let go with no problems.  Good times, good times.

Then came the landing.  We were jumping Army surplus T-10s (I'm old) which you can't steer very well.  I guess the pilot thought I was going to freeze up again so he told me to get out before we were well over the drop zone.  I got out & gone so quickly that I didn't land anywhere near there but rather in a farmer's freshly cut corn field.  So as a commemoration of my first jump & landing, I got a stalk enema...sigh
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I flew on Eastern and then Ozark Airlines back in the day of regulated prices.  On Christmas day there were two families on the Eastern 727.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not really the flying experience.  It was November in Wisconsin, about 15 degrees.  Headed to Atlanta for a conference.  I get weather is different around the country, but figured it would still be chilly in Georgia.  We depart from Appleton to Hartsfield-Jackson.  Good flight, many beers.  We land.  Walking through the terminal, getting lots of looks.

Don't think much of it.  Buddy and I buy our Metro tokens for the rail to Buckhead.  Well, we got off a stop early and had to walk to our hotel.   Wisconsin idiots, in full winter jackets and luggage.  It was 75 degrees in Atlanta that day.

I now check the weather of the city I'm flying to.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I remember a plane ride in 1990 when I with my mother and siblings flew from Puerto Rico to Maine.

As a Navy brat my family would move round a bit so I know Ive been on a few planes before that. I dont remember the plane ride out to Puerto Rico.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Back in the day, air travel was for the rich, it was adventurous and romantic, at least to me as a kid.  The whole "fly the ocean in a silver plane" thing.  Well, I was an Air Force Brat, so I also got to fly when the family relocated overseas.  Wheeling the boarding stairs into place, the old Pan Am paint scheme.  The stewardesses, and sometimes even the pilot would take the time to hand out flight badges to us kids.  Once I even got a metal airplane, best day ever.

I was also, intimately familiar with the air sickness bags, but I try not to dwell on that.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was in the back of a Cessna, barfing my guts out on a windy day over Raton, NM along with my siblings.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't remember it but my mom tells me I ate some cigarettes out of an ashtray ( yes, I'm old) and puked all over the place.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Minneapolis to Denver on Western Airlines, I was 12. I got a piece of cake, compliments of the captain.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lived near a small airport, my friend and I would ride our bikes there to use the snack and soda vending machines. Always a couple pilots there getting in hours in a Cessna, we would bother them daily to take us up. One day they said yes.
Looking back, if my mother knew the pilots were about 20 years old, I don't think she would have agreed. My first ten flights or so were freebies like this, I never paid for a flight until after I was married.
 
jimjays
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was about 28, but looked older, flew from Chicago to San Francisco on United. They lost my luggage, for a week or so. It was fun checking in on the return trip, telling them to please be careful with my luggage, that they'd lost it "EVERY TIME" I'd flown their airline.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My parents got my sister and me seats in the last row of non-smoking, and seats for themselves in the first row of smoking.
Worked perfectly.
 
KimHoppes [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was 12 or 13.  Flying from Virginia to Boston.  Unaccompanied minor.  By myself.  We get out over the ocean and had to turn back because of engine failure.  We switched planes and this older couple watched out for me when they realized I was alone.
We get to Boston no problem after that.  I also decided flying was not for me.  If I can not drive there, I ain't going.  Nope.  Not flying.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have no idea. I was just a few months old, late '50's. The family started in Iowa and travelled to Florida. From my mom's stories, I know there were trains involved in that leg. After that, we went to Taiwan, which must have been mostly by air. But I don't know the origin or destination of my very first flight or the type of airplane I flew on. Now I'm curious. Maybe big sis remembers.
 
Cheron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
First time was unremarkable. Flew from Boston to Denver heading to the scout camp in New  Mexico. I remember on the way home walking through Logan with a backpack on one shoulder and an axe on the other.
 
ClicheDog [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mine was unaccompanied six year old minor from Little Rock to Cincinnati in the 70s. Just like the other stories here the flight crew took great care of me, got the wings and the cockpit tour and then pigs in a blanket (sausage links wrapped by pancakes) as the meal.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was in my 30s.  It was February of 2002, scant months after 9/11.  I went on a West Coast trip whereby I flew to LA, rented a car, drove up the coast and flew back home from Portland.  Security was annoying, but flying itself, which I'd always feared on some level, turned out to be nuthin-but-a-thing.

Two days after I landed at LAX, LAX was shut down due to a terrorist threat.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just out of high school in the 1970s, I saved my dinero to visit friends who had moved to Phoenix. Flying from MSP to PHX, the cheapest ticket was one that, iirc, had stops in Sioux Falls, Pierre, Rapid City, Casper, and a change of planes in Salt Lake City. But seeing the Grand Canyon from 30,000 feet was kind of cool. But you couldn't see the front of the cabin through all the cigarette smoke.

I made the trip around Labor Day--what was I thinking? It was 110 where I was going. Had a good time. Hiked in the hills. Inner tubing on the Salt River was a blast.
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The flight itself was uneventful, no barfing or panic attacks. But it was opening a new chapter in my life, I had enlisted that morning and by the afternoon I was on a flight from Louisville to San Antonio for Air Force basic training...I had an aisle seat but when I told the guy beside me it was my first flight, he offered up the window seat.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was a five year old aviation hipster. Took a flight to Miami with my family on something called a Northeast Yellowbird.

It's pretty obscure...
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There were a couple flights to see family when I was to young to recall more than ashtrays in the armrests and blankets still being offered.  The first notable flight was when I was about 12yo.  I was in boy scouts at the time and the EAA had a program called the Young Eagles.  Their goal was to get a large amount of kids on flights before the year 2000, if I recall correctly.  One of the parents reached out to the local municipal airport and some of the pilots agreed to run a few flights on a Sunday taking us up in groups in cesnas.  We got to go through the whole preflight check, anatomy of a plane yada yada yada.  It was pretty cool.  So they put two kids and one adult +pilot in the plane and we take off. Pilot goes over controls with the kid sitting up front and tells him to grab the yolk and put his feet on the pedals.  Before you know it the kids was flying.  We took turns landing in-between and all had the opportunity to fly over our homes and do some basic manuvering if a plane.  It was pretty cool
 
ClicheDog [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My youngest daughter would have been about three when my oldest son took us up in the Cessna 172 he was training in. She was a chatterbox and I didn't know my son and/or the instructor would override any noises she was making so I took her headset away from her. The instructor had my son demonstrate some of the techniques required to get your license (no stall recoveries thankfully) and did the whole climb climb climb nose down thing where you feel weightless for like three quarters of a second. Well my daughters fingers embedded themselves into my leg as soon as my son pushed the yoke forward and looked more scared than I'd ever seen her before. She proceeded to rip the headset back from me, plopped it back on her head so she could yell, "AGAIN!!!" so we continued doing this over and over again over rural Indiana.

/Culver
//Pence vacations there
///My kids (who still go back to visit) will no longer complain about the secret service there
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Atlanta to Orlando and back when I was 9. The night before we left was when MLK was killed, so it was an...interesting experience with the higher security.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was 39 years old when I got in an aircraft for the first time. It was a flight from Baltimore to San Francisco. I had been street racing automobiles and motorcycles of most of my life plus racing motocross etc so when they told me that the launch was awesome, I was excited. Since I didn't know if I'd get airsick I also ate very little and only drank water that day.

So we get on the jet at BWI, it taxis out to the runway, brakes, spools up then releases the brakes. The plane is still a few hundred feet from lifting off when I turned to my partner and asked, "That's it? My Buick can easily outrun this thing!"

So when we landed for the connecting flight in Minneapolis I bought a book and ate heartily for the next leg of the flight.

/ stinkin' bus with wings

Next up, first time in a helicopter. It was about 6 years ago at the Grand Canyon. Again, I ate little and only drank water in case I got sick. The tour helicopter took off super smoothly, went up about 500' and did something like 90 miles per hour the whole hour we were up.

After we landed, the tour guide was asking folks what they thought. Old ladies were saying how beautiful the canyon was. Old guys were saying how majestic the view was. He asks me and I reply, kind of loudly, "I want to get a helicopter! That was awesome!"

/ will take any helicopter tour to this day and love it, I don't care if it's flying over a dump, I'm in a freakin' helicopter! It's awesome!
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was on a flight to Chicago O'hare for a job interview. This was only a week after the AA 191 DC-10 crash at O'Hare in 1979. When I go on board, the TV's were on morning news, where they were still talking about the crash (oh joy). And I noticed that this plane was huge. Lots of room. Yep, it was a DC-10. They not yet been grounded. I arrived safely, but with white knuckles. At the interview site, I asked employees what they thought about the crash. "Oh, yeah, we saw it out the windows right here!" (oh joy) I was offered the job. Why I accepted it, I still question to this day.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: There were a couple flights to see family when I was to young to recall more than ashtrays in the armrests and blankets still being offered.  The first notable flight was when I was about 12yo.  I was in boy scouts at the time and the EAA had a program called the Young Eagles.  Their goal was to get a large amount of kids on flights before the year 2000, if I recall correctly.  One of the parents reached out to the local municipal airport and some of the pilots agreed to run a few flights on a Sunday taking us up in groups in cesnas.  We got to go through the whole preflight check, anatomy of a plane yada yada yada.  It was pretty cool.  So they put two kids and one adult +pilot in the plane and we take off. Pilot goes over controls with the kid sitting up front and tells him to grab the yolk and put his feet on the pedals.  Before you know it the kids was flying.  We took turns landing in-between and all had the opportunity to fly over our homes and do some basic manuvering if a plane.  It was pretty cool


Another Oshkosh Farker?!
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Civil Air Patrol orientation flight.  It was a C-54 I believe.

Noisy as hell.

Many contemporaries puked all over the plane.

I viewed it as a test to see if you wanted to continue.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
1955..  10 years old, and went to NYC with Dad.. think it was a DC3.. way before jets... learned about barf bags and air pockets... went to the RCA building, where Dick Liebert was doing a sound track for a movie Dad was making.. saw, and got to play, the mighty Wurlitzer organ...  visited the Empire State Building and looked through the binoculars up top.. no suicide bars then, just rails...  the trip back involved the air pockets...
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The first flight I remember was about 50 years ago from LAX to Oakland. My sister's late as usual asshole cop (but I repeat myself} husband racing through traffic, running through the airport like OJ, then the plane starting to move the moment my butt hit the seat. I remember the seat being in the back of the plane and arranged like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't remember anything about the flight until meeting my parents at baggage claim where my father was star struck by a basketball team which had apparently been on the same flight. I was as tall as Wilt Chamberlain's knee.
 
Streetwise Hercules [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was Passenger 56. Wesley Snipes hogged the armrest.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was like 4 years old when my dad took me to the municipal airport just north of Grantsburg, WI and we went up with the guy who managed the place. It was a little single engine Cherokee of some sort but that's all I remember.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I never flew in an airplane until my early 20's (air travel was still expensive back then).  I remember the sudden startle when the plane actually moved away from the gate.  Flew to Miami and hit some turbulence & thunderstorms along the away, I was sitting in an aisle seat near the back of the plane and I remember looking up the aisle and seeing the entire plane bend and flex.

/People were still allowed to smoke on planes back then, that part was disgusting.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In the "too young to remember my first" but I definitely remember my first time on the stick.

I was working for a company making flight sims, and a customer flew his Great Lakes biplane to the area to take some of us up for a flight.

When my turn finally came, I went up a actually flew. It was pretty cool for someone who wanted to be a fighter pilot since he was 5. With thousands of hours in sims, I knew what to do. Pull stick back; trees get smaller. Push stick forward; trees get bigger.

What the sim doesn't give you is the wind. The sound. The smell. The seat of the pants feel. But it gives you enough that you can appreciate those other things while not having worry about the mechanics of flying.

I pulled into a loop and when I went over the top, inverted, I let the nose drop until I was flying straight down. Building speed fast. The pilot I'm back said "keep pulling" but I wanted more speed. He got more insistent so I began gently pulling back. Then harder. I wanted to feel G forces. We bottomed out at the bottom of the loop and got to what the pilot later guessed at 4 Gs. The plane, built for aerobatics, can take more, but I just wanted to feel the main thing a sim can't give you. Even flying most real planes, many pilots never feel that.  Gotta admit, it was pretty cool.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Six years old, in 1972.  Flew by myself on one of those old Douglas turboprop airliners, about C-130 size, from Shreveport to Memphis as my Nanma lived in northern MS.

I don't think they do it today, but back then you could put your kid on an airliner in care of the carrier (Delta in this case).  Sat in one of the front rows, and they gave me a model plane to play with.   Spoiled me rotten

I found out years later that my mom was having a breakdown (severely bipolar) and was unable to get out of bad, so that's why I flew alone.   I do remember lots of screaming and crying before I left for the airport with Dad.
 
RealityChuck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My father had a pilot's license, so he took me up in his plane when I was 6 or 7. Even let me handle the controls.

First commercial flight was when we flew to Hawaii when I was 13.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1982. I was working as an electronics technician for a medical equipment company based in Maryland. I got promoted to field service and had to fly to NYC to repair something. I took a toolbox that looked something like this as carry-on.

tecratools.comView Full Size
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

blatz514: The Red Zone: There were a couple flights to see family when I was to young to recall more than ashtrays in the armrests and blankets still being offered.  The first notable flight was when I was about 12yo.  I was in boy scouts at the time and the EAA had a program called the Young Eagles.  Their goal was to get a large amount of kids on flights before the year 2000, if I recall correctly.  One of the parents reached out to the local municipal airport and some of the pilots agreed to run a few flights on a Sunday taking us up in groups in cesnas.  We got to go through the whole preflight check, anatomy of a plane yada yada yada.  It was pretty cool.  So they put two kids and one adult +pilot in the plane and we take off. Pilot goes over controls with the kid sitting up front and tells him to grab the yolk and put his feet on the pedals.  Before you know it the kids was flying.  We took turns landing in-between and all had the opportunity to fly over our homes and do some basic manuvering if a plane.  It was pretty cool

Another Oshkosh Farker?!


Not quite, raised in port washington but currently living in green Bay.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't really recall the first time I flew in an airplane, as I was about 18 months old. Mom told me we flew from Spokane, WA, to Chicago, IL, to Louisville, KY. My grandfather (whom I'm named after) came onto the plane, and took me off first, while Mom and Dad were still getting out of their seats.

Fast forward 58 years later (2019), I flew with my mom from Lewiston, ID, to Salt Lake City, UT, to Chicago, IL, to Louisville, KY. Grampa Doug wasn't there physically to take me off the plane this time :P

Apropos of nothing, I soloed in a Cessna 152 at LWS (Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport) in the summer of 1995. First time I ever flew an airplane by myself. My instructor had me do a few touch-and-goes, then said, on the last T&G, "Just drop me off at Stout's (the airport's FBO)...I'm signing off for you to fly solo." THAT was a great feeling. I just wish I could have finished my lessons to get my pilots' license.
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Around 4, flight from Germany to Canada with my mom. Faint memories of meeting her dad in a red truck.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was 1959 and we flew Ozark from Madison, WI to Cedar Rapids, IA for my cousin's graduation. I was not quite 4 so the only things I remember are getting the little box with 2 pieces of Chiclets gum from the flight attendant before taking off so my ears didn't pop and playing on the floor of the airport in Iowa while we waited for a bad storm to pass. I don't know how Mom did it, with 3 kids under the age of 7. We never did fly as a family again so she probably wasn't happy.
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
First flight was from LAX to Phoenix as kid going to my cousins wedding.
After checking in the family was looking up at one the monitors to see what gate and to see if the flight was on time.
Up walks John Denver to do the same thing.
Dad and him exchange hellos and he walks off.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.