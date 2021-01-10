 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   The word "robot" turns 100 this year along with the prediction that robots will destroy humanity   (theguardian.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Robot, word robot, Czech playwright Karel Čapek, first world war, Android, original work of science fiction, kind of play, Rossum's Universal Robots  
•       •       •

47 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2021 at 9:50 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It didn't have to be cylons or Skynet.

We could've had something like culture
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Robots destroying humanity has been one of the longest-running projections of humanity's subconscious mind dealing with fears of its own internal psychopathic propensity toward rationalized violence/subjugation, our resource-scarcity anxiety, and capitalism's brainwashing that everyone must always have a purpose to earn their lives.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do You Love Me?
Youtube fn3KWM1kuAw
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kraftwerk - The Robots (live) [HD]
Youtube okhQtoQFG5s
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.iphoneincanada.caView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did they pronounce to 'ro-bots' or 'ro-bits'?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Styx - Mr. Roboto (Official Video)
Youtube uc6f_2nPSX8


domo arigato
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When we were finally protected from the Terrible Secret of Space
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Its okay, I'm insured with Old Glory.
 
Abox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
AT&T - 4G Network - It's Not Complicated - Robot - Commercial - 2013
Youtube 17U_GwGBDuM
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bots just might. Or are.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I feel like we're living in the future!

Flight of the Conchords-Robots
Youtube 2IPAOxrH7Ro
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fano: When we were finally protected from the Terrible Secret of Space


PAK CHOOIE UNF
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.