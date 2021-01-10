 Skip to content
(Keloland)   Family purchases a home that hasn't been updated since the 70s. On the upside: The static electricity from all of the shag carpet could power the home for another 50 years. With pics   (keloland.com) divider line
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I feel like that purple shag rug could kind of rock with the right furniture.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nice rack

/welcome to fark
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I want that fireplace!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everybody was on drugs in the '70's

I love it
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
While they're doing the interview their kid is literally playing in the fireplace. Thank God it wasn't lit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kcoombs69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Deep pile carpet and a couple paintings from Sears?  I've heard this one before.  The couple got a divorce in the summer of '75.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That reminds me of The Gobbler hotel that is or was detailed on Lileks.com.

I think much of that style is a lot of fun.  I just missed living amongst it at its height.  Shoot!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope that shag carpet isn't flammable.
 
mmojo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Elvis did it first.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Saint Etienne - How We Used To Live
Youtube ioX5CTkeppA
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That place is so cool. If I had the money and had bought it, I would totally have filled it with 70's space furniture.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Our European visitors are important to us.
This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.

You guys have had 3 f*cking years to design and add a damned cookie permission pop-up. I'm really starting to question what 'important' actually means to you!!
 
Pista
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
sensitive yet dangerous [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's pretty neat. If it wasn't in Indiana I may have been envious.
 
alice_600
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It'll last till it loses thier interest then they'll gut it.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Our European visitors are important to us.
This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.

You guys have had 3 f*cking years to design and add a damned cookie permission pop-up. I'm really starting to question what 'important' actually means to you!!


The article is set in Indiana.  We fought a war over making sure Europe was properly ousted from there.  They're just keeping up traditions.

/checks profile
//Sweden, Great Britain.  Close enough
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In need of a little love. But the architecture in that place is really cool. Not your typical cheap 70s build. Would be challenging but upgrading and furnishing in a modern version of 70s would be rewarding.
 
casenickles
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They're about to have one less child. I feel a follow up coming.

#fireplaceateyobabay
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I had a really cool pink shag carpet in my bedroom when I was a kid back in the 1970s. I loved it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When my grandmother moved out of her house into her first apartment, the place had carpet that really generated a ton of static. I discovered this when we went to visit her and as we got to her apartment, as I reached to the doorbell, I actually saw and heard the static discharge from my finger. Same thing when we left and I reached for the elevator button. It farking *hurt*

From then on, when we went to visit her or pick her up for a trip, we would touch every door knob going down the halls.
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When members of your family are scum blood is NOT thicker than water.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mock26: When members of your family are scum blood is NOT thicker than water.


D'oh. Wrong thread.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Apparently the original owners were the size of cocker spaniels. That bath tub was ... unusual.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know it's a cool pad when they have shag carpet on the walls.

A teaspoon of Downy fabric softener in a gallon of water and then spray that on carpet will help with static.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My parents built a vacation home in the north Georgia mountains in 1972 and I got to help them pick out the shag carpeting from Sears. Totally psychedelic. This home reminds me of it. Fun times.
 
